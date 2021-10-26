DETROIT, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Henry Ford Health System, one of the nation's leading health care providers, and GoHealth Urgent Care, an on-demand consumer-centric care company, today announced a new partnership to operate urgent care centers across southeastern Michigan. Three existing Henry Ford Macomb Urgent Care centers in Fraser, Chesterfield and Bruce Township will transition to the new joint venture in late 2021, and multiple new sites are expected to open in 2022 across southeast Michigan.

Henry Ford Health System and GoHealth Urgent Care Announce Partnership to Expand Southeast Michigan's Access to On-Demand Care

"As part of our mission to improve people's lives, we know we must continue to grow and expand our programs and services to meet the diverse and changing needs of the communities we serve," said Wright Lassiter, III, President and CEO, Henry Ford Health System. "That involves a commitment to partnering with our patients and members to provide more choices and increased access – the care they need and the convenience they want."

Henry Ford-GoHealth Urgent Care will provide southeastern Michigan communities with accessible and high-quality urgent care. Customers will be able to walk in or go online to check wait times, save their spot online and pre-register, ensuring they can see a high-quality clinical provider quickly and effortlessly, virtually or in person.

"The past 18 months have clearly demonstrated the critical importance of convenient access to high-quality, on-demand care," said Todd Latz, Chief Executive Officer of GoHealth. "We are very proud to partner with Henry Ford Health System, a national leader in clinical and value-based care, to help ensure that people and families across southeastern Michigan can seamlessly access care and live healthier lives. "

Henry Ford-GoHealth Urgent Care centers will treat patients ages six months and older, providing comprehensive urgent care for non-life-threatening illnesses or injuries, on-site X-ray services and COVID-19 evaluation and testing. Clinical care across all centers will continue to be led and provided by Henry Ford providers and combined with the proprietary customer access tools and proven workflows and operations that have enabled GoHealth to deliver unparalleled experiences to patients across the country.

About Henry Ford Health System

Founded in 1915 by Henry Ford himself, Henry Ford Health System is a nonprofit, academic and integrated health system comprising five acute-care hospitals, destination facilities for cancer and orthopedics and sports medicine, three behavioral health facilities, a health plan and more than 250 care sites, including medical centers, walk-in and urgent care clinics, pharmacies, eye care facilities and other health care services. The health system has more than 33,000 employees and is home to the 1,900-member Henry Ford Medical Group, one of the nation's most recognized physician groups. More than 2,500 physicians are also affiliated with the health system through the Henry Ford Physician Network and Jackson Health Network. Henry Ford Health System is also one of the nation's major academic medical centers, receiving nearly $100 million in annual research funding, among Michigan's largest NIH-funded institutions. Also, an active participant in medical education and training, the health system has trained nearly 40% of physicians currently practicing in Michigan and provides education and training for other health professionals including nurses, pharmacists, radiology and respiratory technicians.

About GoHealth

GoHealth is an on-demand consumer-centric care platform that serves as the digital and physical front door to the healthcare ecosystem. At GoHealth, we aim to provide timely, accessible and high-quality on-demand care to patients, both virtually and in person, through both our technology-enabled and data-driven approach to care and partnerships with market-leading health systems. GoHealth operates over 165 on-demand care centers in the greater New York metropolitan area; the Portland, Oregon-Vancouver, Washington metropolitan area; the San Francisco Bay Area; Hartford and Southeastern Connecticut; Winston-Salem and Charlotte, North Carolina; St. Louis and Springfield, Missouri; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Northwest Arkansas; Delaware and Maryland. GoHealth Urgent Care is a portfolio company of TPG Growth, the middle market and growth equity investment platform of TPG, which has more than $103 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.gohealthuc.com.

