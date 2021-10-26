The LexisNexis Healthcare Identity Management Platform Now Available in the Epic App Orchard, Supports Spanish Language The First and Most Comprehensive Digital Identity Solution for Healthcare Mitigates Fraud During Online Account Opening

ATLANTA, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Health Care business of LexisNexis® Risk Solutions has announced that its LexisNexis® Healthcare Identity Management platform is available through the Epic App Orchard, a marketplace for applications integrated with the Epic electronic health record (EHR). Any health system or healthcare provider using Epic can directly access this market-leading identity and access management (IAM) solution via the App Orchard. The platform also supports providers who deliver services to native Spanish-speaking patients.

LexisNexis Healthcare Identity Management is the first solution of its kind available in the Epic App Orchard. It offers identity verification and authentication services for healthcare organizations that are onboarding new patients to their healthcare portal. The platform provides better, low friction access to account information while bolstering data security. It does this by validating in real-time if the combination of attributes being used to open an account, such as name, address, phone number and/or date of birth, belong together and to an existing identity, and if the patient requesting access is the owner of that identity. That identity is instantly verified and authenticated against the industry's most robust collection of identity data providing an unmatched level of authentication and fraud prevention during new account openings.

LexisNexis Healthcare Identity Management links billions of public and proprietary records from thousands of data sources, allowing providers to instantly verify and connect almost every U.S. adult consumer identity – including the more than 40 million unbanked individuals.

"Epic houses health records for more than 250 million patients. Matching that scale, LexisNexis Risk Solutions provides Epic customers with the largest identity data set available to the healthcare industry. Together with Epic we are providing a best-in-class identity access management capability to hundreds of healthcare organizations across the U.S.," said Jeff Diamond, President and General Manager at the Health Care business of LexisNexis Risk Solutions.

The LexisNexis Healthcare Identity Management platform can be accessed here in the Epic App Orchard.

