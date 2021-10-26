New Shopping Cart Monitor Detects Digital Ecommerce Skimming Attacks

OREM, Utah, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityMetrics has developed a new technology for ecommerce that catches digital skimming on shopping carts. As part of the SecurityMetrics Threat Intelligence Center, Shopping Cart Monitor protects vendors by preventing web skimming and credit card data theft on their ecommerce sites.

This new technology has the potential to save online retailers a significant amount of money and frustration since organizations can be held liable for damages—damages that can cost retailers hundreds of millions of dollars every year.

Aaron Willis (SecurityMetrics Forensic Analyst, CISSP) explains, "Attackers are as innovative a breed of criminal as they come. Shopping Cart Monitor is important because it helps us stay in front of those attackers. It helps us keep your website from becoming the lowest hanging fruit on the tree. By running Monitor, you can stay ahead of attackers . . . if you're running Monitor, you are better protected."

Through data analytics on recent security breaches, SecurityMetrics found that not only are digital skimming attacks increasing significantly, they are also becoming much more sophisticated. Ecommerce skimming attacks are particularly vicious because, unlike traditional skimming, they do not leave any indication of compromise on the web server, making them extremely difficult to detect. Shopping Cart Monitor is a preventative solution that monitors websites for any suspicious activity and alerts you if there is an issue.

Shopping Cart Monitor offers:

Non-intrusive Scanning

Customizable Notifications

Regular Alerts and Support

Straightforward and Simple Reporting

Automated Inspection

Segmented Lists of Threat Indicators

User-Friendly Software

24/7 Technical Support

Webpage Integrity Monitoring (WIM) is the patented technology behind Shopping Cart Monitor that detects web skimming at the moment it is triggered and will alert a merchant if a web page has been compromised.

SecurityMetrics offers a second WIM service, Shopping Cart Inspect , which provides a one time forensic inspection of shopping carts to determine the origin of a breach so that it can be repaired. If Webpage Integrity Monitoring detects an attack, it is important to collect detailed forensic evidence to understand how an ecommerce website was breached. A SecurityMetrics forensic analyst will review your online shopping cart and discover evidence of a skimming attack so that you can take appropriate actions to protect your data.

To learn more about SecurityMetrics or Webpage Integrity Monitoring , please call 801.705.5656 or email consulting@securitymetrics.com .

About SecurityMetrics

SecurityMetrics helps customers close data security and compliance gaps to avoid data breaches. They provide managed data security services and are certified to help customers achieve the highest data security and compliance standards.

As an Approved Scanning Vendor , Qualified Security Assessor , Certified Forensic Investigator, and Managed Security provider, SecurityMetrics guides organizations through data security testing and compliance mandates (PCI, HIPAA, GDPR, HITRUST). With over 20 years of forensic investigations, penetration testing, vulnerability assessments, and compliance audits, SecurityMetrics has tested over 1 million systems for vulnerabilities. The privately held company is headquartered in Orem, Utah where it maintains a Security Operations Center (SOC) and 24/7 multilingual technical support.

