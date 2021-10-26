Jack Henry & Associates To Provide Webcast Of First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Call

MONETT, Mo., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.® (NASDAQ: JKHY) a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for the financial services industry, announced today that it will host a live Webcast of its first quarter fiscal year 2022 earnings conference call on November 9, 2021. The press release announcing first quarter earnings will be issued after market close on November 8, 2021.

The live Webcast, which will begin at 7:45 a.m. Central (8:45 a.m. Eastern), can be accessed on the Jack Henry Web site at www.jackhenry.com. Please log on 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call. The earnings call US dial in number is 877-844-6839 and +1 408-940-3823 for international participants. Both calls use 3469587 for the access code. An archived replay of the quarterly earnings call will be available on www.jackhenry.com approximately one hour after the live call or you can dial 404-537-3406, conference ID: 3469587 to listen to the replay.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

Jack Henry (NASDAQ: JKHY) is a leading SaaS provider primarily for the financial services industry. We are a S&P 500 company that serves approximately 8,500 clients nationwide through three divisions: Jack Henry Banking® provides innovative solutions to community and regional banks; Symitar® provides industry-leading solutions to credit unions of all sizes; and ProfitStars® offers highly specialized solutions to financial institutions of every asset size, as well as diverse corporate entities outside of the financial services industry. With a heritage that has been dedicated to openness, partnership, and user centricity for more than 40 years, we are well-positioned as a driving market force in cloud-based digital solutions and payment processing services. We empower our clients and consumers with the human-centered, tech-forward, and insights-driven solutions that will get them where they want to go. Are you future ready? Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

