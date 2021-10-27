The Appraisal Foundation Welcomes New Members to Boards, Names New Board Chair

WASHINGTON, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Appraisal Foundation Board of Trustees recently named new members to the Appraisal Standards Board (ASB) and the Appraiser Qualifications Board (AQB). Melissa Bond of Kiln, Mississippi and Nicholas Pilz of Winter Garden, Florida were appointed to the ASB, and Karen Oberman of Des Moines, Iowa, Valerie Scott of Capitan, New Mexico and Donna Vandervries of Portage, Michigan were appointed to the AQB. Roberta Oullettee of Raleigh, North Carolina was reappointed to the ASB, while William Fall of Perrysburg, Ohio, John Ryan of Newbury, Massachusetts, and Brad Swinney of Austin, Texas were reappointed to the AQB. Michelle Bradley and John Ryan will be chairs of the ASB and AQB respectively, and Tim Luke and Brad Swinney will be vice chairs of each board.

The Appraisal Foundation is the nation’s foremost authority on the valuation profession. The organization sets the Congressionally-authorized standards and qualifications for real estate appraisers, and provides voluntary guidance on recognized valuation methods and techniques for all valuation professionals, including personal property appraisers and business valuation. This work advances the profession by ensuring appraisals are independent, impartial, and objective. appraisalfoundation.org (PRNewsfoto/The Appraisal Foundation)

"We are pleased to welcome the newest appointees to the ASB and AQB," said President Dave Bunton. "The Board of Trustees had a difficult task given the large number of highly qualified candidates who applied to be on each board, and we hope that all of the applicants will continue to be involved in our work. The Appraisal Foundation is deeply appreciative of the appraisers who commit their time and efforts to helping us preserve the public trust in the appraisal profession."

The Board of Trustees also announced its new leadership for 2022. Randall Kopfer of Galveston, Texas was named Chair of the Board of Trustees, and Dayton Nordin of Boston, Massachusetts was named Vice Chair. Tracy Johnston of Phoenix, Arizona will remain Secretary and Raymond Wagester of Greenwood Village, Colorado was named Treasurer. Jeremy Gray of Pleasant Grove, Utah will be Immediate Past Chair.

BACKGROUND: The Appraisal Foundation is congressionally-authorized to set standards and qualifications for real estate appraisers. It is governed by a Board of Trustees which oversees two additional boards, the Appraisal Standards Board and the Appraiser Qualifications Board, responsible for writing the standards and qualifications respectively.

