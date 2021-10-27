Instant Brands Unveils the Best in Smart Cooking with the Launch of the Instant Pot Pro Plus and the Instant Brands Connect App

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. and DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Instant Brands, the makers of the best-selling Instant Pot®, today announced the launch of the Instant Pot® Pro Plus, the company's newest multi-cooker, and the Instant Brands Connect app powered by Drop, the leading smart appliance platform.

Instant Pot® Pro Plus paired with the Instant Brands Connect app powered by Drop

Instant Brands has been at the forefront of smart cooking-driven innovation since the Instant Pot® debuted 10 years ago, now found in nearly 40 million homes across North America. The Instant Pot® Pro Plus reimagines the cooking experience by taking the beloved, best-selling Instant Pot® to a new level of easy cooking. Consumers can now pair with the Instant Brands Connect app to access a vast library of more than 1,500 recipes, guided by interactive, step by step meal preparation to ensure great results every time.

"At Instant Brands, we keep talking to consumers to find new and better ways to stay ahead of consumer needs and leverage emerging technology to create products that wow our loyal fans and attract new users to this easier way of cooking," said Ben Gadbois, Chief Executive Officer and President at Instant Brands. "With the Instant Pot® Pro Plus and the Instant Brands Connect app, powered by Drop, we're bringing more technology into the kitchen to elevate consumers' cooking experience. This is the first of several new smart cooking-focused solutions in our innovation pipeline."

The Instant Pot® Pro Plus and Instant Brands Connect app work together as a kitchen assistant, providing consumers ready access to more than 1,500 smart recipes for all types of dietary needs and preferences. The new multi-cooker offers advanced features including delayed start, mobile monitoring, and quick tips and tricks. All in, this smart Instant Pot® Pro Plus is the extra hand consumers need to ensure that dinner is delicious, made possible with the touch of a button.

"The smart home will be as impactful in our lives as the arrival of smartphones, and the kitchen is the heart of that home," said Ben Harris, CEO and co-founder of Drop. "Together, Instant Brands and Drop have developed a connected product experience that is at the very front of this transformation and makes cooking with the massively popular Instant Pot® even more effortless and rewarding."

The smart kitchen appliance market is valued at $13.18 billion today and expected to grow to $43.83 billion over the next seven years according to Grand View Research's September 2021 report. With an unrelenting consumer insight-driven approach to innovation, Instant Brands is changing the way consumers cook now, and in the future.

The Instant Pot® Pro Plus is available at www.instanthome.com, Amazon and Williams Sonoma at $169.99 MSRP. Download the Instant Brands Connect app in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store to experience the new, smarter way of cooking.

About Instant Brands

Instant Brands designs, manufactures and markets a global portfolio of innovative and iconic consumer lifestyle brands: Instant®, Pyrex®, Corelle®, Corningware®, Snapware®, Chicago Cutlery® and Visions®. With people-first and purpose-driven solutions in mind, Instant Brands is reimagining how people live, eat, connect, and play inside the home—and in the spaces where people gather. The Cornell Capital-backed company is headquartered in Downers Grove, Ill., and employs more than 2,400 people across four continents.

About Drop

Drop is the leading smart kitchen platform specializing in recipe and kitchen appliance technology to connect the whole cooking journey. Over 100 different appliance models from brands like Bosch, Electrolux, GE Appliances, Kenwood, LG Electronics and Thermomix can now be controlled from the Drop Kitchen OS platform and the Drop Recipes app at the center of it all. With offices in San Francisco, Dublin, Ireland, and Zaragoza, Spain, a love for great food is at its core. Each recipe and appliance partner added to the platform makes for an even stronger Kitchen OS, inspiring home cooks to make food more. To learn more visit https://kitchenos.com

