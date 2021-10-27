Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Reports Third Quarter 2021 Earnings

HOUSTON, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® (NYSE: PB), the parent company of Prosperity Bank® (collectively, "Prosperity"), reported net income of $128.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared with $130.1 million for the same period in 2020. Net income per diluted common share was $1.39 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared with $1.40 for the same period in 2020, and the annualized return on third quarter average assets was 1.42%. Additionally, loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and SBA Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, increased $217.6 million or 1.3% (5.3% annualized) and deposits increased $341.4 million or 1.2% (4.7% annualized) during the third quarter of 2021. Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.11% of third quarter average interest-earning assets.

"I am pleased to report that the Board of Directors has voted to increase the fourth quarter dividend to $0.52 a share, a 6.1% increase from the third quarter. The increase represents the confidence the Board has in Prosperity's continuing success. Additionally, Prosperity Bancshares repurchased 767,134 shares of its stock during the third quarter 2021 at an average price of $67.87," said David Zalman, Prosperity's Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"Prosperity Bank was ranked by Forbes as the 2nd Best Bank in America for 2021 and has been in the Top 10 of Forbes' list since 2010," continued Zalman.

"The Texas and Oklahoma economies continue to benefit by companies relocating from states with higher taxes and more regulation. Texas is projected to increase jobs by 493,000 in 2021. This increase, combined with people moving to the state, requires additional housing and infrastructure, a driver for loans and increased business opportunities. We are seeing higher prices for most crops and higher oil prices, which should help local economies. Inflation continues to be higher than we would like, but we hope that it will moderate next year as the Federal Reserve begins tapering its asset purchases as expected. We believe there are also signs that inventories are starting to increase and supply chains are improving, although it will take some time to stabilize and return to normal," added Zalman.

"Prosperity continues to exhibit solid operating metrics in net income, return on tangible equity and return on assets, and maintain sound credit quality, with low nonperforming assets. Net interest margins have been stressed throughout the low-rate environment, however we believe this should improve if interest rates rise as projected," stated Zalman.

"We look forward to continuing to build our company through organic growth as well as mergers and acquisitions, when they make sense and are appropriately accretive to earnings. Thank you to our customers for their loyalty and business and to our associates and board members for their work and dedication," concluded Zalman.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

Net income was $128.6 million(2) for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared with $130.1 million(3) for the same period in 2020, a decrease of $1.5 million or 1.1%. The change was primarily due to decreases in loan income and loan discount accretion of $17.2 million, partially offset by an increase in securities income and a decrease in interest expenses. Net income per diluted common share was $1.39 for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared with $1.40 for the same period in 2020, a decrease of 0.7%. Net income was $128.6 million(2) for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared with $130.6 million(4) for the three months ended June 30, 2021, a decrease of $2.0 million or 1.5%. The change was primarily due to a decrease in loan discount accretion of $6.8 million, partially offset by an increase in securities income and a decrease in interest expense. Net income per diluted common share was $1.39 for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared with $1.41 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, a decrease of 1.4%. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the three months ended September 30, 2021 were 1.42%, 8.07% and 16.72%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and taxes) was 42.34%(1) for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $248.6 million compared with $258.1 million for the same period in 2020, a decrease of $9.5 million or 3.7%. The change was primarily due to a decrease in the average balance and average rate on loans and a decrease in loan discount accretion of $17.2 million, partially offset by an increase in the average investment securities balance and a decrease in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. On a linked quarter basis, net interest income before provision for credit losses was $248.6 million compared with $245.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $3.2 million or 1.3%. The change was primarily due to a decrease in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities and an increase in average investment securities balance, partially offset by a $6.8 million decrease in loan discount accretion.

The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.10% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared with 3.57% for the same period in 2020. The change was primarily due to a decrease in the average rate on loans and a decrease in loan discount accretion of $17.2 million, partially offset by an increase in the average investment securities balance and a decrease in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. On a linked quarter basis, the net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.10% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared with 3.11% for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Noninterest income was $34.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared with $34.9 million for the same period in 2020, a decrease of $279 thousand or 0.8%. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest income decreased $911 thousand or 2.6% to $34.6 million compared with $35.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. This change was primarily due to a decrease in mortgage income and decrease in other noninterest income, partially offset by an increase in nonsufficient funds ("NSF") fees.

Noninterest expense was $119.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared with $117.9 million for the same period in 2020, an increase of $1.9 million or 1.6%. This increase was primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits, partially offset by a decrease in other noninterest expense. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest expense increased $4.6 million or 4.0% to $119.8 million compared with $115.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. This increase was primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits and gains on sale of other real estate of $1.8 million recorded during the second quarter of 2021.

Results of Operations for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

Net income was $392.5 million(5) for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared with $391.8 million(6) for the same period in 2020, an increase of $697 thousand or 0.2%. Net income per diluted common share was $4.23 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared with $4.20 for the same period in 2020, an increase of 0.7%. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 were 1.47%, 8.32% and 17.53%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and taxes) was 41.52%(1) for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $748.5 million compared with $773.1 million for the prior year, a decrease of $24.6 million or 3.2%. The change was primarily due to a decrease in the average rate on interest-earning assets and a decrease in loan discount accretion of $41.4 million, partially offset by a decrease in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was 3.20% compared with 3.69% for the same period in 2020. The change was primarily due to a decrease in the average rate on loans, a decrease in loan discount accretion of $41.4 million, lower rates on investment securities and higher cash balances due to excess liquidity, partially offset by a decrease in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

Noninterest income was $104.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared with $95.0 million for the same period in 2020, an increase of $9.2 million or 9.7%. This increase was primarily due to lower net loss on write-down of assets, an increase in credit card, debit card and ATM card income and an increase in other noninterest income.

Noninterest expense was $354.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared with $377.0 million for the same period in 2020, a decrease of $22.9 million or 6.1%. The change was primarily due to decreases in merger related expenses, data processing, net occupancy and equipment and other noninterest expense as a result of efficiencies gained following the LegacyTexas Bank system conversion during the second quarter of 2020 and net gains on sale of other real estate of $2.7 million, partially offset by an increase in salaries and benefits.

Balance Sheet Information

At September 30, 2021, Prosperity had $36.512 billion in total assets, an increase of $3.315 billion or 10.0% compared with $33.198 billion at September 30, 2020.

Loans at September 30, 2021 were $18.958 billion, a decrease of $1.838 billion or 8.8%, compared with $20.796 billion at September 30, 2020, primarily due to a decrease in commercial real estate, PPP and Warehouse Purchase Program loans, partially offset by an increase in 1-4 family residential loans. Linked quarter loans decreased $294.1 million or 1.5% from $19.252 billion at June 30, 2021, primarily due to a $414.1 million decrease in PPP loans. At September 30, 2021, the Company had $365.8 million of PPP loans compared to $1.394 billion of PPP loans at September 30, 2020 and $780.0 million of PPP loans at June 30, 2021. Linked quarter loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans, increased $217.6 million or 1.3% (5.3% annualized) from $16.376 billion at June 30, 2021.

As part of its lending activities, Prosperity extends credit to oil and gas production and servicing companies. Oil and gas production loans are loans to companies directly involved in the exploration and/or production of oil and gas. Oil and gas servicing loans are loans to companies that provide services for oil and gas production and exploration. At September 30, 2021, oil and gas loans totaled $569.3 million (net of discount and excluding PPP loans totaling $55.8 million) or 3.0% of total loans, of which $352.4 million were production loans and $216.9 million were servicing loans, compared with total oil and gas loans of $604.7 million (net of discount and excluding PPP loans totaling $115.3 million) or 2.9% of total loans at September 30, 2020, of which $359.6 million were production loans and $245.1 million were servicing loans. In addition, as of September 30, 2021, Prosperity had total unfunded commitments to oil and gas companies of $363.3 million compared with total unfunded commitments to oil and gas companies of $258.1 million as of September 30, 2020. Unfunded commitments to producers include letters of credit issued in lieu of oil well plugging bonds.

Additionally, Prosperity extends credit to hotels and restaurants. At September 30, 2021, loans to hotels totaled $407.1 million (excluding PPP loans totaling $5.7 million) or 2.1% of total loans, an increase of $20.8 million or 5.4%, compared with $386.3 million (excluding PPP loans totaling $8.8 million) at September 30, 2020. At September 30, 2021, loans to restaurants totaled $198.2 million (excluding PPP loans totaling $49.7 million) or 1.0% of total loans, a decrease of $16.9 million or 7.9%, compared with $215.1 million (excluding PPP loans totaling $110.9 million) at September 30, 2020.

Deposits at September 30, 2021 were $29.452 billion, an increase of $2.992 billion or 11.3%, compared with $26.459 billion at September 30, 2020. Linked quarter deposits increased $341.4 million or 1.2% (4.7% annualized) from $29.110 billion at June 30, 2021.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $36.5 million or 0.11% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at September 30, 2021, compared with $69.5 million or 0.24% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at September 30, 2020, and $33.7 million or 0.11% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at June 30, 2021.

The allowance for credit losses on loans was $287.2 million or 1.51% of total loans at September 30, 2021 compared with $302.9 million or 1.57% of total loans at June 30, 2021 and $323.6 million or 1.56% of total loans at September 30, 2020. The allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans, was 1.73%(1) at September 30, 2021 compared with 1.94%(1) at September 30, 2020 and 1.85%(1) at June 30, 2021.

There was no provision for credit losses for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared with $10.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and no provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2021. There was no provision for credit losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared with $20.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Net charge-offs were $15.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared with net charge-offs of $10.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and net charge-offs of $4.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2021 included $4.6 million related to resolved purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans and $10.8 million related to the partial charge-off of one commercial real estate loan obtained through acquisition. The PCD loans had specific reserves of $3.1 million, of which $2.2 million was allocated to the charge-offs and $944 thousand was moved to the general reserve. Further, an additional $14.3 million of specific reserves on resolved PCD loans without any related charge-offs was released to the general reserve.

Net charge-offs were $28.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared with $24.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Net charge-offs for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 included $12.7 million related to resolved PCD loans and $10.8 million related to the partial charge-off of one commercial real estate loan obtained through acquisition. The PCD loans had specific reserves of $12.9 million, of which $9.9 million was allocated to the charge-offs and $3.0 million was moved to the general reserve. Further, an additional $19.9 million of specific reserves on resolved PCD loans without any related charge-offs was released to the general reserve.

Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares declared a fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.52 per share to be paid on January 3, 2022 to all shareholders of record as of December 15, 2021.

Stock Repurchase Program

On January 26, 2021, Prosperity Bancshares announced a stock repurchase program under which up to 5%, or approximately 4.65 million shares, of its outstanding common stock may be acquired over a one-year period expiring on January 26, 2022, at the discretion of management. Prosperity Bancshares repurchased 767,134 shares of its common stock at an average weighted price of $67.87 per share during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

COVID-19 Pandemic

Prosperity continues to monitor the latest developments regarding COVID-19. As of September 30, 2021, the states of Texas and Oklahoma have lifted their respective restrictions on all business and activities. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in significant economic uncertainties that have had, and could continue to have, an adverse impact on Prosperity's operating income, financial condition and cash flows. The extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic will impact Prosperity's operations and financial results during 2021 cannot be reasonably or reliably estimated at this time.

Since the implementation of the Paycheck Protection Program in 2020, Prosperity has obtained SBA approvals on approximately 18,700 loans totaling $2.036 billion and, as of September 30, 2021, had an outstanding balance of 3,233 loans totaling $365.8 million.

Also, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Prosperity has provided relief to its loan customers through loan extensions and deferrals. Prosperity's troubled debt restructurings do not include loan modifications related to COVID-19. Beginning in mid-March of 2020, Prosperity began offering deferral and modification of principal and/or interest payments to selected borrowers on a case-by-case basis. As of September 30, 2021, Prosperity had approximately $79.5 million in outstanding loans subject to deferral and modification agreements.

Conference Call

Prosperity's management team will host a conference call on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (10:30 a.m. Central Time) to discuss Prosperity's third quarter 2021 earnings. Individuals and investment professionals may participate in the call by dialing 877-883-0383 for domestic participants, or 412-902-6506 for international participants. The participant elite entry number is 0916027.

Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting Prosperity's website at www.prosperitybankusa.com . The webcast may be accessed from Prosperity's home page by selecting "Presentations, Webcasts & Calls" from the menu on the Investor Relations link and following the instructions.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, Prosperity reviews diluted earnings per share excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and net operating loss ("NOL") tax benefit; return on average assets excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit; return on average common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit; return on average tangible common equity; return on average tangible common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans; the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities and merger related expenses, for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Prosperity believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Prosperity's financial results and their presentation, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Prosperity's business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management, the entire financial services sector, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Further, Prosperity believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its core operating earnings and business outlook. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor of greater importance than, GAAP basis financial measures and results; Prosperity strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Please refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

As of September 30, 2021, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® is a $36.512 billion Houston, Texas based regional financial holding company providing personal banking services and investments to consumers and businesses throughout Texas and Oklahoma. Founded in 1983, Prosperity believes in a community banking philosophy, taking care of customers, businesses and communities in the areas it serves by providing financial solutions to simplify everyday financial needs. In addition to offering traditional deposit and loan products, Prosperity offers digital banking solutions, credit and debit cards, mortgage services, retail brokerage services, trust and wealth management, and treasury management.

Prosperity currently operates 273 full-service banking locations: 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 30 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 63 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area including Austin and San Antonio; 34 in the West Texas area including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa and Abilene; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; and 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area.

Cautionary Notes on Forward-Looking Statements

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains, and the remarks by Prosperity's management on the conference call may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use in the statements of words or phrases such as "aim," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "is anticipated," "is expected," "is intended," "objective," "plan," "projected," "projection," "will affect," "will be," "will continue," "will decrease," "will grow," "will impact," "will increase," "will incur," "will reduce," "will remain," "will result," "would be," variations of such words or phrases (including where the word "could," "may," or "would" is used rather than the word "will" in a phrase) and similar words and phrases indicating that the statement addresses some future result, occurrence, plan or objective. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including forecasts or trends, and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Prosperity Bancshares and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements may include information about Prosperity's possible or assumed future economic performance or future results of operations, including future revenues, income, expenses, provision for loan losses, provision for taxes, effective tax rate, earnings per share and cash flows and Prosperity's future capital expenditures and dividends, future financial condition and changes therein, including changes in Prosperity's loan portfolio and allowance for loan losses, future capital structure or changes therein, as well as the plans and objectives of management for Prosperity's future operations, future or proposed acquisitions, the future or expected effect of acquisitions on Prosperity's operations, results of operations, financial condition, and future economic performance, statements about the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, and statements about the assumptions underlying any such statement, as well as expectations regarding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Prosperity's operating income, financial condition and cash flows. These forward–looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of Prosperity's control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to whether Prosperity can: successfully identify acquisition targets and integrate the businesses of acquired companies and banks; continue to sustain its current internal growth rate or total growth rate; provide products and services that appeal to its customers; continue to have access to debt and equity capital markets; and achieve its sales objectives. Other risks include, but are not limited to: the possibility that credit quality could deteriorate; actions of competitors; changes in laws and regulations (including changes in governmental interpretations of regulations and changes in accounting standards); the possibility that the anticipated benefits of an acquisition transaction, are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors generally; a deterioration or downgrade in the credit quality and credit agency ratings of the securities in Prosperity's securities portfolio; customer and consumer demand, including customer and consumer response to marketing; effectiveness of spending, investments or programs; fluctuations in the cost and availability of supply chain resources; economic conditions, including currency rate, interest rate and commodity price fluctuations; the effect, impact, potential duration or other implications of the COVID-19 pandemic; and weather. These and various other factors are discussed in Prosperity Bancshares' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other reports and statements Prosperity Bancshares has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of the SEC filings for Prosperity Bancshares may be downloaded from the Internet at no charge from http://www.prosperitybankusa.com.

______________

(1) Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

(2) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $4.3 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $5.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

(3) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $18.7 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $22.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

(4) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $9.8 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $12.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

(5) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $27.3 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $33.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

(6) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $63.3 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $75.3 million, and merger related expenses of $8.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.



Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Sep 30, 2021



Jun 30, 2021



Mar 31, 2021



Dec 31, 2020



Sep 30, 2020

Balance Sheet Data (at period end)







































Loans held for sale

$ 10,197



$ 9,080



$ 20,991



$ 46,777



$ 51,694

Loans held for investment



16,949,486





17,147,146





17,345,506





17,357,788





18,013,333

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program



1,998,049





2,095,559





2,272,389





2,842,379





2,730,614

Total loans



18,957,732





19,251,785





19,638,886





20,246,944





20,795,641











































Investment securities(A)



12,629,368





11,918,691





10,088,002





8,542,820





7,431,495

Federal funds sold



237





281





8,986





553





56,469

Allowance for credit losses



(287,187)





(302,884)





(307,210)





(316,068)





(323,635)

Cash and due from banks



1,055,386





1,059,879





1,947,235





1,342,996





1,031,193

Goodwill



3,231,636





3,231,636





3,231,636





3,231,636





3,231,692

Core deposit intangibles, net



64,539





67,417





70,304





73,235





76,478

Other real estate owned



150





144





462





10,593





11,548

Fixed assets, net



322,799





324,502





326,970





323,572





325,994

Other assets



537,459





548,473





553,147





602,994





560,724

Total assets

$ 36,512,119



$ 36,099,924



$ 35,558,418



$ 34,059,275



$ 33,197,599











































Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 10,326,489



$ 10,099,149



$ 9,820,445



$ 9,151,233



$ 8,998,328

Interest-bearing deposits



19,125,163





19,011,092





18,942,660





18,209,259





17,460,878

Total deposits



29,451,652





29,110,241





28,763,105





27,360,492





26,459,206

Other borrowings



—





—





—





—





2,570

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



440,969





433,069





377,106





389,583





380,274

Subordinated notes



—





—





—





—





125,146

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures



29,947





29,947





29,947





29,947





29,947

Other liabilities



244,110





216,330





166,414





148,584





165,579

Total liabilities



30,166,678





29,789,587





29,336,572





27,928,606





27,162,722

Shareholders' equity(B)



6,345,441





6,310,337





6,221,846





6,130,669





6,034,877

Total liabilities and equity

$ 36,512,119



$ 36,099,924



$ 35,558,418



$ 34,059,275



$ 33,197,599





(A) Includes $2,483, $1,394, $970, $974 and $(442) in unrealized gains (losses) on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively. (B) Includes $1,961, $1,101, $766, $769 and $(349) in after-tax unrealized gains (losses) on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date





Sep 30, 2021



Jun 30, 2021



Mar 31, 2021



Dec 31, 2020



Sep 30, 2020



Sep 30, 2021



Sep 30, 2020

Income Statement Data























































Interest income:























































Loans

$ 213,821



$ 216,803



$ 233,075



$ 241,625



$ 244,255



$ 663,699



$ 734,270

Securities(C)



46,217





43,708





38,677





36,721





38,033





128,602





130,091

Federal funds sold and other earning assets



302





340





351





301





144





993





902

Total interest income



260,340





260,851





272,103





278,647





282,432





793,294





865,263



























































Interest expense:























































Deposits



11,578





15,288





17,362





19,757





22,458





44,228





82,745

Other borrowings



—





—





—





33





52





—





3,517

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



195





164





159





224





309





518





1,403

Subordinated notes and trust preferred



—





—





—





999





1,500





—





4,499

Total interest expense



11,773





15,452





17,521





21,013





24,319





44,746





92,164

Net interest income



248,567





245,399





254,582





257,634





258,113





748,548





773,099

Provision for credit losses



—





—





—





—





10,000





—





20,000

Net interest income after provision for credit losses



248,567





245,399





254,582





257,634





248,113





748,548





753,099



























































Noninterest income:























































Nonsufficient funds (NSF) fees



7,962





6,560





6,687





8,051





7,156





21,209





22,244

Credit card, debit card and ATM card income



8,837





8,918





8,031





8,193





8,315





25,786





23,052

Service charges on deposit accounts



6,115





6,062





5,978





6,046





5,920





18,155





17,814

Trust income



2,467





2,276





2,837





2,192





2,502





7,580





7,406

Mortgage income



1,396





2,914





3,307





3,989





2,958





7,617





6,788

Brokerage income



861





795





711





642





628





2,367





1,862

Bank owned life insurance income



1,325





1,294





1,292





1,252





1,449





3,911





4,502

Net gain (loss) on sale or write-down of assets



255





(244)





(79)





(675)





(528)





(68)





(4,858)

Other noninterest income



5,427





6,981





5,244





6,857





6,524





17,652





16,177

Total noninterest income



34,645





35,556





34,008





36,547





34,924





104,209





94,987



























































Noninterest expense:























































Salaries and benefits



78,412





75,611





80,037





77,809





75,068





234,060





231,459

Net occupancy and equipment



8,165





8,046





7,833





8,223





8,644





24,044





26,814

Credit and debit card, data processing and software amortization



9,103





8,718





8,233





8,442





8,776





26,054





31,887

Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance



2,497





2,670





2,670





2,670





2,512





7,837





7,191

Core deposit intangibles amortization



2,878





2,887





2,931





3,243





3,270





8,696





9,926

Depreciation



4,524





4,513





4,540





4,261





4,605





13,577





13,971

Communications



3,013





2,982





2,899





2,931





3,027





8,894





9,546

Other real estate expense



30





198





244





279





258





472





344

Net loss (gain) on sale or write-down of other real estate



4





(1,839)





(887)





(195)





(137)





(2,722)





(263)

Merger related expenses



—





—





—





—





—





—





8,018

Other noninterest expense



11,189





11,405





10,576





12,542





11,896





33,170





38,135

Total noninterest expense



119,815





115,191





119,076





120,205





117,919





354,082





377,028

Income before income taxes



163,397





165,764





169,514





173,976





165,118





498,675





471,058

Provision for income taxes



34,807





35,153





36,205





36,885





35,054





106,165





79,245

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 128,590



$ 130,611



$ 133,309



$ 137,091



$ 130,064



$ 392,510



$ 391,813





(C) Interest income on securities was reduced by net premium amortization of $15,141, $14,436, $12,844, $11,509 and $10,089 for the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively, and $42,421 and $27,318 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data and market prices)





Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date







Sep 30, 2021



Jun 30, 2021



Mar 31, 2021



Dec 31, 2020



Sep 30, 2020



Sep 30, 2021



Sep 30, 2020



Profitability

























































Net income (D) (E)

$ 128,590



$ 130,611



$ 133,309



$ 137,091



$ 130,064



$ 392,510



$ 391,813































































Basic earnings per share

$ 1.39



$ 1.41



$ 1.44



$ 1.48



$ 1.40



$ 4.23



$ 4.20



Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.39



$ 1.41



$ 1.44



$ 1.48



$ 1.40



$ 4.23



$ 4.20































































Return on average assets (F)



1.42 %



1.45 %



1.54 %



1.63 %



1.58 %



1.47 %



1.62 % (J) Return on average common equity (F)



8.07 %



8.31 %



8.60 %



8.98 %



8.64 %



8.32 %



8.78 % (J) Return on average tangible common equity (F) (G)



16.72 %



17.49 %



18.43 %



19.57 %



19.19 %



17.53 %



19.77 % (J) Tax equivalent net interest margin (D) (E) (H)



3.10 %



3.11 %



3.41 %



3.49 %



3.57 %



3.20 %



3.69 %

Efficiency ratio (G) (I)



42.34 %



40.96 %



41.25 %



40.77 %



40.17 %



41.52 %



43.19 % (K)



























































Liquidity and Capital Ratios

























































Equity to assets



17.38 %



17.48 %



17.50 %



18.00 %



18.18 %



17.38 %



18.18 %

Common equity tier 1 capital



14.84 %



15.26 %



14.60 %



13.74 %



13.17 %



14.84 %



13.17 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital



14.84 %



15.26 %



14.60 %



13.74 %



13.17 %



14.84 %



13.17 %

Total risk-based capital



15.20 %



15.71 %



15.07 %



14.23 %



14.28 %



15.20 %



14.28 %

Tier 1 leverage capital



9.55 %



9.50 %



9.68 %



9.67 %



9.57 %



9.55 %



9.57 %

Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (G)



9.18 %



9.18 %



9.05 %



9.19 %



9.12 %



9.18 %



9.12 %





























































Other Data

























































Weighted-average shares used in computing earnings per common share

























































Basic



92,683





92,935





92,854





92,559





92,656





92,823





93,226



Diluted



92,683





92,935





92,854





92,559





92,656





92,823





93,226



Period end shares outstanding



92,160





92,935





92,929





92,571





92,562





92,160





92,562



Cash dividends paid per common share

$ 0.49



$ 0.49



$ 0.49



$ 0.49



$ 0.46



$ 1.47



$ 1.38



Book value per common share

$ 68.85



$ 67.90



$ 66.95



$ 66.23



$ 65.20



$ 68.85



$ 65.20



Tangible book value per common share (G)

$ 33.09



$ 32.40



$ 31.42



$ 30.53



$ 29.46



$ 33.09



$ 29.46































































Common Stock Market Price

























































High

$ 72.97



$ 78.06



$ 83.02



$ 70.38



$ 60.63



$ 83.02



$ 75.22



Low

$ 64.40



$ 69.83



$ 66.45



$ 50.43



$ 48.80



$ 64.40



$ 42.02



Period end closing price

$ 71.13



$ 71.80



$ 76.16



$ 69.36



$ 51.83



$ 71.13



$ 51.83



Employees – FTE (excluding overtime)



3,625





3,724





3,724





3,756





3,716





3,625





3,716



Number of banking centers



273





274





275





275





275





273





275





(D) Includes purchase accounting adjustments for the periods presented as follows:



Three Months Ended

Year-to-Date

Sep 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2021

Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Sep 30, 2021

Sep 30, 2020 Loan discount accretion

























ASC 310-20 $3,761

$9,731

$13,313

$13,514

$16,729

$26,805

$57,191 ASC 310-30 $1,618

$2,462

$3,027

$2,545

$5,805

$7,107

$18,091 Securities net amortization $136

$171

$111

$66

$116

$418

$513 Time deposits amortization $201

$327

$507

$790

$1,240

$1,035

$5.303



(E) Using effective tax rate of 21.3%, 21.2%, 21.4%, 21.2% and 21.2% for the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively, and 21.3% and 16.8% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively. Net income for the second quarter of 2020 includes a tax benefit for NOL related to the CARES Act. (F) Interim periods annualized. (G) Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure. (H) Net interest margin for all periods presented is based on average balances on an actual 365-day or 366-day basis. (I) Calculated by dividing total noninterest expense, excluding credit loss provisions, by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities. Additionally, taxes are not part of this calculation. (J) For calculations of the annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit, refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure. (K) For calculations of the efficiency ratio excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

YIELD ANALYSIS

Three Months Ended







Sep 30, 2021



Jun 30, 2021



Sep 30, 2020







Average Balance



Interest Earned/ Interest Paid



Average Yield/ Rate

(L) Average Balance



Interest Earned/ Interest Paid



Average Yield/ Rate

(L) Average Balance



Interest Earned/ Interest Paid



Average Yield/ Rate

(L) Interest-earning assets:









































































Loans held for sale

$ 11,714



$ 91



3.08%



$ 13,716



$ 109



3.19%



$ 50,606



$ 420



3.30%



Loans held for investment



17,102,998





199,019



4.62%





17,305,259





200,817



4.65%





18,267,559





225,596



4.91%



Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program



1,836,252





14,711



3.18%





1,984,305





15,877



3.21%





2,279,461





18,239



3.18%



Total Loans



18,950,964





213,821



4.48%





19,303,280





216,803



4.50%





20,597,626





244,255



4.72%



Investment securities



12,184,964





46,217



1.50%

(M)

11,180,948





43,708



1.57%

(M)

7,603,762





38,033



1.99%

(M) Federal funds sold and other earning assets



734,787





302



0.16%





1,221,993





340



0.11%





618,228





144



0.09%



Total interest-earning assets



31,870,715





260,340



3.24%





31,706,221





260,851



3.30%





28,819,616





282,432



3.90%



Allowance for credit losses



(301,011)





















(306,059)





















(321,424)



















Noninterest-earning assets



4,728,965





















4,695,860





















4,482,646



















Total assets

$ 36,298,669



















$ 36,096,022



















$ 32,980,838































































































Interest-bearing liabilities:









































































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 6,089,678



$ 3,614



0.24%



$ 6,281,068



$ 5,471



0.35%



$ 5,221,722



$ 5,028



0.38%



Savings and money market deposits



9,944,664





4,522



0.18%





9,872,624





5,490



0.22%





8,937,751





7,833



0.35%



Certificates and other time deposits



2,897,123





3,442



0.47%





2,980,186





4,327



0.58%





3,103,290





9,597



1.23%



Other borrowings



—





—





—





—





—





—





13,898





52



1.49%



Securities sold under repurchase agreements



448,338





195



0.17%





383,975





164



0.17%





378,888





309



0.32%



Subordinated notes



—





—





—





—





—





—





125,256





1,500



4.76%



Total interest-bearing liabilities



19,379,803





11,773



0.24%

(N)

19,517,853





15,452



0.32%

(N)

17,780,805





24,319



0.54%

(N)











































































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:









































































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits



10,286,062





















10,062,085





















8,980,814



















Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures



29,947





















29,947





















29,947



















Other liabilities



229,502





















198,748





















167,532



















Total liabilities



29,925,314





















29,808,633





















26,959,098



















Shareholders' equity



6,373,355





















6,287,389





















6,021,740



















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 36,298,669



















$ 36,096,022



















$ 32,980,838































































































Net interest income and margin









$ 248,567



3.09%











$ 245,399



3.10%











$ 258,113



3.56%



Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:









































































Tax equivalent adjustment











551





















586





















658











Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis)









$ 249,118



3.10%











$ 245,985



3.11%











$ 258,771



3.57%







(L) Annualized and based on an actual 365-day or 366-day basis. (M) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $15,141, $14,436, and $10,089 for the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively. (N) Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 0.16%, 0.21% and 0.36% for the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

YIELD ANALYSIS

Year-to-Date







Sep 30, 2021



Sep 30, 2020







Average Balance



Interest Earned/ Interest Paid



Average Yield/ Rate

(O) Average Balance



Interest Earned/ Interest Paid



Average Yield/ Rate

(O) Interest-earning assets:

















































Loans held for sale

$ 19,507



$ 439



3.01%



$ 60,256



$ 1,575



3.49%



Loans held for investment



17,228,462





613,813



4.76%





17,890,010





690,175



5.15%



Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program



2,061,432





49,447



3.21%





1,749,568





42,520



3.25%



Total loans



19,309,401





663,699



4.60%





19,699,834





734,270



4.98%



Investment securities



10,849,373





128,602



1.58%

(P)

8,029,097





130,091



2.16%

(P) Federal funds sold and other earning assets



1,151,647





993



0.12%





339,229





902



0.36%



Total interest-earning assets



31,310,421





793,294



3.39%





28,068,160





865,263



4.12%



Allowance for credit losses



(307,500)





















(325,036)



















Noninterest-earning assets



4,644,874





















4,540,440



















Total assets

$ 35,647,795



















$ 32,283,564







































































Interest-bearing liabilities:

















































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 6,160,988



$ 15,028



0.33%



$ 5,054,320



$ 16,745



0.44%



Savings and money market deposits



9,747,706





15,765



0.22%





8,481,852





30,700



0.48%



Certificates and other time deposits



2,969,151





13,435



0.60%





3,243,564





35,300



1.45%



Other borrowings



—





—





—





439,018





3,517



1.07%



Securities sold under repurchase agreements



403,254





518



0.17%





370,225





1,403



0.51%



Subordinated notes



—





—





—





125,475





4,499



4.79%



Total interest-bearing liabilities



19,281,099





44,746



0.31%

(Q)

17,714,454





92,164



0.69%

(Q)



















































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

















































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits



9,855,599





















8,354,410



















Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures



29,947





















24,321



















Other liabilities



194,347





















239,747



















Total liabilities



29,360,992





















26,332,932



















Shareholders' equity



6,286,803





















5,950,632



















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



35,647,795



















$ 32,283,564







































































Net interest income and margin









$ 748,548



3.20%











$ 773,099



3.68%



Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:

















































Tax equivalent adjustment











1,772





















2,071











Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis)









$ 750,320



3.20%











$ 775,170



3.69%







(O) Annualized and based on an actual 365-day or 366-day basis. (P) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $42,421 and $27,318 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. (Q) Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 0.21% and 0.47% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended



Sep 30, 2021



Jun 30, 2021



Mar 31, 2021



Dec 31, 2020



Sep 30, 2020

YIELD TREND (R)













































































Interest-Earning Assets:





































Loans held for sale

3.08 %



3.19 %



2.90 %



3.23 %



3.30 % Loans held for investment

4.62 %



4.65 %



5.02 %



4.95 %



4.91 % Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program

3.18 %



3.21 %



3.23 %



3.20 %



3.18 % Total loans

4.48 %



4.50 %



4.80 %



4.72 %



4.72 % Investment securities (S)

1.50 %



1.57 %



1.71 %



1.83 %



1.99 % Federal funds sold and other earning assets

0.16 %



0.11 %



0.09 %



0.11 %



0.09 % Total interest-earning assets

3.24 %



3.30 %



3.64 %



3.76 %



3.90 %







































Interest-Bearing Liabilities:





































Interest-bearing demand deposits

0.24 %



0.35 %



0.39 %



0.38 %



0.38 % Savings and money market deposits

0.18 %



0.22 %



0.25 %



0.30 %



0.35 % Certificates and other time deposits

0.47 %



0.58 %



0.76 %



0.98 %



1.23 % Other borrowings

—





—





—





5.39 %



1.49 % Securities sold under repurchase agreements

0.17 %



0.17 %



0.17 %



0.24 %



0.32 % Subordinated notes

—





—





—





4.87 %



4.76 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

0.24 %



0.32 %



0.38 %



0.46 %



0.54 %







































Net Interest Margin

3.09 %



3.10 %



3.40 %



3.48 %



3.56 % Net Interest Margin (tax equivalent)

3.10 %



3.11 %



3.41 %



3.49 %



3.57 %



(R) Annualized and based on average balances on an actual 365-day or 366-day basis. (S) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $15,141, $14,436, $12,844, $11,509 and $10,089 for the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)





Three Months Ended





Sep 30, 2021



Jun 30, 2021



Mar 31, 2021



Dec 31, 2020



Sep 30, 2020

Balance Sheet Averages







































Loans held for sale

$ 11,714



$ 13,716



$ 33,327



$ 42,856



$ 50,606

Loans held for investment



17,102,998





17,305,259





17,279,066





17,700,756





18,267,559

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program



1,836,252





1,984,305





2,369,601





2,603,455





2,279,461

Total Loans



18,950,964





19,303,280





19,681,994





20,347,067





20,597,626











































Investment securities



12,184,964





11,180,948





9,148,841





8,001,679





7,603,762

Federal funds sold and other earning assets



734,787





1,221,993





1,506,645





1,094,487





618,228

Total interest-earning assets



31,870,715





31,706,221





30,337,480





29,443,233





28,819,616

Allowance for credit losses



(301,011)





(306,059)





(315,590)





(322,138)





(321,424)

Cash and due from banks



570,765





521,737





308,787





289,579





267,887

Goodwill



3,231,637





3,231,637





3,233,231





3,231,850





3,231,976

Core deposit intangibles, net



65,955





68,830





71,763





74,919





78,269

Other real estate



279





3,001





6,385





14,573





8,061

Fixed assets, net



323,584





326,570





326,004





325,485





325,958

Other assets



536,745





544,085





576,300





633,405





570,495

Total assets

$ 36,298,669



$ 36,096,022



$ 34,544,360



$ 33,690,906



$ 32,980,838











































Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 10,286,062



$ 10,062,085



$ 9,206,791



$ 9,103,742



$ 8,980,814

Interest-bearing demand deposits



6,089,678





6,281,068





6,112,469





5,545,298





5,221,722

Savings and money market deposits



9,944,664





9,872,624





9,420,064





9,170,179





8,937,751

Certificates and other time deposits



2,897,123





2,980,186





3,031,621





3,047,475





3,103,290

Total deposits



29,217,527





29,195,963





27,770,945





26,866,694





26,243,577

Other borrowings



—





—





—





2,435





13,898

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



448,338





383,975





376,662





376,779





378,888

Subordinated notes



—





—





—





81,570





125,256

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures



29,947





29,947





29,947





29,947





29,947

Other liabilities



229,502





198,748





169,138





224,907





167,532

Shareholders' equity



6,373,355





6,287,389





6,197,668





6,108,574





6,021,740

Total liabilities and equity

$ 36,298,669



$ 36,096,022



$ 34,544,360



$ 33,690,906



$ 32,980,838



Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)





Sep 30, 2021



Jun 30, 2021



Mar 31, 2021



Dec 31, 2020



Sep 30, 2020

Period End Balances













































































































































Loan Portfolio





































































Commercial and industrial

$ 1,841,899



9.7 %

$ 2,021,951



10.5 %

$ 2,104,116



10.7 %

$ 2,210,003



10.9 %

$ 2,171,302



10.5 % Warehouse purchase program



1,998,049



10.6 %



2,095,559



10.9 %



2,272,389



11.6 %



2,842,379



14.0 %



2,730,614



13.1 % Construction, land development and other land loans



2,269,417



12.0 %



2,147,474



11.2 %



2,031,355



10.4 %



1,956,960



9.7 %



2,081,762



10.0 % 1-4 family residential



4,709,468



24.8 %



4,531,589



23.5 %



4,310,437



21.9 %



4,253,331



21.0 %



4,189,852



20.1 % Home equity



746,426



3.9 %



637,431



3.3 %



554,278



2.8 %



504,207



2.5 %



477,552



2.3 % Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)



5,550,841



29.3 %



5,681,184



29.5 %



5,858,475



29.8 %



6,078,764



30.0 %



6,179,901



29.7 % Agriculture (includes farmland)



631,497



3.3 %



590,135



3.1 %



571,783



2.9 %



581,352



2.9 %



598,972



2.9 % Consumer and other



274,980



1.5 %



264,652



1.4 %



293,023



1.5 %



344,028



1.7 %



367,231



1.8 % Energy



569,314



3.0 %



501,821



2.6 %



503,947



2.6 %



512,735



2.5 %



604,698



2.9 % Paycheck Protection Program



365,841



1.9 %



779,989



4.0 %



1,139,083



5.8 %



963,185



4.8 %



1,393,757



6.7 % Total loans

$ 18,957,732









$ 19,251,785









$ 19,638,886









$ 20,246,944









$ 20,795,641















































































Deposit Types





































































Noninterest-bearing DDA

$ 10,326,489



35.0 %

$ 10,099,149



34.7 %

$ 9,820,445



34.1 %

$ 9,151,233



33.4 %

$ 8,998,328



34.0 % Interest-bearing DDA



6,088,923



20.7 %



6,185,115



21.2 %



6,158,641



21.4 %



5,899,051



21.6 %



5,297,802



20.0 % Money market



6,864,664



23.3 %



6,706,252



23.0 %



6,714,889



23.4 %



6,381,014



23.3 %



6,324,127



23.9 % Savings



3,293,850



11.2 %



3,160,606



10.9 %



3,083,447



10.7 %



2,863,086



10.5 %



2,772,492



10.5 % Certificates and other time deposits



2,877,726



9.8 %



2,959,119



10.2 %



2,985,683



10.4 %



3,066,108



11.2 %



3,066,457



11.6 % Total deposits

$ 29,451,652









$ 29,110,241









$ 28,763,105









$ 27,360,492









$ 26,459,206















































































Loan to Deposit Ratio



64.4 %









66.1 %









68.3 %









74.0 %









78.6 %







Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

Construction Loans



Sep 30, 2021



Jun 30, 2021



Mar 31, 2021



Dec 31, 2020



Sep 30, 2020









































































Single family residential construction

$ 659,248



29.0 %

$ 624,954



29.1 %

$ 590,223



29.1 %

$ 579,761



29.6 %

$ 654,933



31.5 % Land development



92,623



4.1 %



97,709



4.6 %



97,267



4.8 %



103,307



5.3 %



114,937



5.5 % Raw land



315,803



13.9 %



245,484



11.4 %



243,394



12.0 %



247,628



12.7 %



240,154



11.5 % Residential lots



195,201



8.6 %



165,645



7.7 %



176,884



8.6 %



158,441



8.1 %



137,615



6.6 % Commercial lots



169,189



7.5 %



153,714



7.2 %



137,512



6.8 %



114,427



5.8 %



109,569



5.3 % Commercial construction and other



837,436



36.9 %



860,069



40.0 %



786,192



38.7 %



753,587



38.5 %



825,053



39.6 % Net unaccreted discount



(83)











(101)











(117)











(191)











(499)







Total construction loans

$ 2,269,417









$ 2,147,474









$ 2,031,355









$ 1,956,960









$ 2,081,762

















































































Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate Loans by Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) as of September 30, 2021



Houston



Dallas



Austin



OK City



Tulsa



Other (T)



Total



Collateral Type























































Shopping center/retail $ 344,431



$ 287,295



$ 43,715



$ 16,729



$ 28,842



$ 316,601



$ 1,037,613



Commercial and industrial buildings

159,540





83,393





19,884





20,930





18,037





158,211





459,995



Office buildings

122,714





471,358





28,437





72,232





4,783





77,257





776,781



Medical buildings

105,696





23,741





2,617





23,053





39,699





65,846





260,652



Apartment buildings

259,581





145,045





37,544





15,854





35,052





179,293





672,369



Hotel

74,641





77,389





42,971





29,372





—





152,221





376,594



Other

75,713





68,519





18,409





8,442





3,769





72,250





247,102



Total $ 1,142,316



$ 1,156,740



$ 193,577



$ 186,612



$ 130,182



$ 1,021,679



$ 3,831,106

(U)

Acquired Loans





Non-PCD Loans



PCD Loans



Total Acquired Loans





Balance at Acquisition Date



Balance at Jun 30, 2021



Balance at Sep 30, 2021



Balance at Acquisition Date



Balance at Jun 30, 2021



Balance at Sep 30, 2021



Balance at Acquisition Date



Balance at Jun 30, 2021



Balance at Sep 30, 2021

Loan marks:







































































Acquired banks (V)

$ 345,599



$ 16,535



$ 12,774



$ 320,052



$ 8,695



$ 5,569



$ 665,651



$ 25,230



$ 18,343











































































Acquired portfolio loan balances:







































































Acquired banks (V)



12,286,159





2,913,494





2,585,926





689,573





144,694





89,833





12,975,732

(W)

3,058,188





2,675,759











































































Acquired portfolio loan balances less loan marks

$ 11,940,560



$ 2,896,959



$ 2,573,152



$ 369,521



$ 135,999



$ 84,264



$ 12,310,081



$ 3,032,958



$ 2,657,416





(T) Includes other MSA and non-MSA regions. (U) Represents a portion of total commercial real estate loans of $5.551 billion as of September 30, 2021. (V) Includes Bank Arlington, American State Bank, Community National Bank, First Federal Bank Texas, Coppermark Bank, First Victoria National Bank, The F&M Bank & Trust Company, Tradition Bank and LegacyTexas Bank. (W) Actual principal balances acquired.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date



Sep 30, 2021



Jun 30, 2021



Mar 31, 2021



Dec 31, 2020



Sep 30, 2020



Sep 30, 2021



Sep 30, 2020

Asset Quality





















































Nonaccrual loans $ 35,035



$ 32,880



$ 43,025



$ 47,185



$ 57,412



$ 35,035



$ 57,412

Accruing loans 90 or more days past due

1,038





330





313





1,699





462





1,038





462

Total nonperforming loans

36,073





33,210





43,338





48,884





57,874





36,073





57,874

Repossessed assets

326





310





362





93





120





326





120

Other real estate

150





144





462





10,593





11,548





150





11,548

Total nonperforming assets $ 36,549



$ 33,664



$ 44,162



$ 59,570



$ 69,542



$ 36,549



$ 69,542

























































Nonperforming assets:





















































Commercial and industrial (includes energy) $ 8,199



$ 8,613



$ 11,290



$ 16,176



$ 17,273



$ 8,199



$ 17,273

Construction, land development and other land loans

803





1,423





1,692





1,566





2,633





803





2,633

1-4 family residential (includes home equity)

11,117





11,681





11,920





25,830





29,953





11,117





29,953

Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)

15,691





11,266





16,896





12,315





16,069





15,691





16,069

Agriculture (includes farmland)

643





661





803





2,075





1,931





643





1,931

Consumer and other

96





20





1,561





1,608





1,683





96





1,683

Total $ 36,549



$ 33,664



$ 44,162



$ 59,570



$ 69,542



$ 36,549



$ 69,542

Number of loans/properties

155





152





167





208





198





155





198

Allowance for credit losses at end of period $ 287,187



$ 302,884



$ 307,210



$ 316,068



$ 323,635



$ 287,187



$ 323,635

























































Net charge-offs (recoveries):





















































Commercial and industrial (includes energy) $ 3,763



$ 3,529



$ 1,584



$ 4,085



$ 8,344



$ 8,876



$ 20,522

Construction, land development and other land loans

(4)





(105)





(5)





(110)





478





(114)





460

1-4 family residential (includes home equity)

66





(6)





47





1,982





252





107





308

Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)

11,180





517





6,589





626





676





18,286





595

Agriculture (includes farmland)

(63)





(9)





33





(4)





(17)





(39)





(21)

Consumer and other

755





400





610





988





837





1,765





2,508

Total $ 15,697



$ 4,326



$ 8,858



$ 7,567



$ 10,570



$ 28,881



$ 24,372

























































Asset Quality Ratios





















































Nonperforming assets to average interest-earning assets

0.11 %



0.11 %



0.15 %



0.20 %



0.24 %



0.12 %



0.25 % Nonperforming assets to loans and other real estate

0.19 %



0.17 %



0.22 %



0.29 %



0.33 %



0.19 %



0.33 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

0.33 %



0.09 %



0.18 %



0.15 %



0.21 %



0.20 %



0.17 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.51 %



1.57 %



1.56 %



1.56 %



1.56 %



1.51 %



1.56 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans and

Paycheck Protection Program loans (G)

1.73 %



1.85 %



1.89 %



1.92 %



1.94 %



1.73 %



1.94 %

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Notes to Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)

NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, Prosperity reviews diluted earnings per share excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit; return on average assets excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit; return on average common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit; return on average tangible common equity; return on average tangible common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans; the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities and merger related expenses, for internal planning and forecasting purposes. In addition, due to the application of purchase accounting, Prosperity uses certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios that exclude the impact of these items to evaluate its allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans and PPP loans). Prosperity has included information below relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented.





Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date





Sep 30, 2021



Jun 30, 2021



Mar 31, 2021



Dec 31, 2020



Sep 30, 2020



Sep 30, 2021



Sep 30, 2020

Reconciliation of diluted earnings per share to diluted earnings per share, excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit:























































Net income

$ 128,590



$ 130,611



$ 133,309



$ 137,091



$ 130,064



$ 392,510



$ 391,813

Add: merger related expenses, net of tax(X)



—





—





—





—





—





—





6,334

Less: NOL tax benefit (Y)



—





—





—





—





—





—





(20,145)

Net income, excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit (X) (Y)

$ 128,590



$ 130,611



$ 133,309



$ 137,091



$ 130,064



$ 392,510



$ 378,002



























































Weighted average diluted shares outstanding



92,683





92,935





92,854





92,559





92,656





92,823





93,226

Merger related expenses per diluted share, net of tax(X)

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 0.07

NOL tax benefit per diluted share (X)

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ (0.22)

Diluted earnings per share, excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit (X) (Y)

$ 1.39



$ 1.41



$ 1.44



$ 1.48



$ 1.40



$ 4.23



$ 4.05



























































Reconciliation of return on average assets to return on average assets excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit:























































Net income, excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit (X) (Y)

$ 128,590



$ 130,611



$ 133,309



$ 137,091



$ 130,064



$ 392,510



$ 378,002

Average total assets

$ 36,298,669



$ 36,096,022



$ 34,544,360



$ 33,690,906



$ 32,980,838



$ 35,647,795



$ 32,283,564

Return on average assets excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit (F) (X) (Y)



1.42 %



1.45 %



1.54 %



1.63 %



1.58 %



1.47 %



1.56 %

























































Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average common equity excluding merger related expenses,

net of tax, and NOL tax benefit:























































Net income, excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit (X) (Y)

$ 128,590



$ 130,611



$ 133,309



$ 137,091



$ 130,064



$ 392,510



$ 378,002

Average shareholders' equity

$ 6,373,355



$ 6,287,389



$ 6,197,668



$ 6,108,574



$ 6,021,740



$ 6,286,803



$ 5,950,632

Return on average common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit (F) (X) (Y)



8.07 %



8.31 %



8.60 %



8.98 %



8.64 %



8.32 %



8.47 %

























































Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity:























































Net income

$ 128,590



$ 130,611



$ 133,309



$ 137,091



$ 130,064



$ 392,510



$ 391,813

Average shareholders' equity

$ 6,373,355



$ 6,287,389



$ 6,197,668



$ 6,108,574



$ 6,021,740



$ 6,286,803



$ 5,950,632

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets



(3,297,592)





(3,300,467)





(3,304,994)





(3,306,769)





(3,310,245)





(3,300,990)





(3,307,925)

Average tangible shareholders' equity

$ 3,075,763



$ 2,986,922



$ 2,892,674



$ 2,801,805



$ 2,711,495



$ 2,985,813



$ 2,642,707

Return on average tangible common equity (F)



16.72 %



17.49 %



18.43 %



19.57 %



19.19 %



17.53 %



19.77 %



(X) Calculated assuming a federal tax rate of 21.0%. (Y) Net income for the second quarter of 2020 includes a tax benefit for NOL related to the CARES Act.





Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date





Sep 30, 2021



Jun 30, 2021



Mar 31, 2021



Dec 31, 2020



Sep 30, 2020



Sep 30, 2021



Sep 30, 2020



























































Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit:























































Net income, excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit (X) (Y)

$ 128,590



$ 130,611



$ 133,309



$ 137,091



$ 130,064



$ 392,510



$ 378,002

Average shareholders' equity

$ 6,373,355



$ 6,287,389



$ 6,197,668



$ 6,108,574



$ 6,021,740



$ 6,286,803



$ 5,950,632

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets



(3,297,592)





(3,300,467)





(3,304,994)





(3,306,769)





(3,310,245)





(3,300,990)





(3,307,925)

Average tangible shareholders' equity

$ 3,075,763



$ 2,986,922



$ 2,892,674



$ 2,801,805



$ 2,711,495



$ 2,985,813



$ 2,642,707

Return on average tangible common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit (F) (X) (Y)



16.72 %



17.49 %



18.43 %



19.57 %



19.19 %



17.53 %



19.07 %



















































































































Reconciliation of book value per share to tangible book value per share:























































Shareholders' equity

$ 6,345,441



$ 6,310,337



$ 6,221,846



$ 6,130,669



$ 6,034,877



$ 6,345,441



$ 6,034,877

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets



(3,296,175)





(3,299,053)





(3,301,940)





(3,304,871)





(3,308,170)





(3,296,175)





3,308,170

Tangible shareholders' equity

$ 3,049,266



$ 3,011,284



$ 2,919,906



$ 2,825,798



$ 2,726,707



$ 3,049,266



$ 2,726,707



























































Period end shares outstanding



92,160





92,935





92,929





92,571





92,562





92,160





92,562

Tangible book value per share

$ 33.09



$ 32.40



$ 31.42



$ 30.53



$ 29.46



$ 33.09





29.46



























































Reconciliation of equity to assets ratio to period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets ratio:























































Tangible shareholders' equity

$ 3,049,266



$ 3,011,284



$ 2,919,906



$ 2,825,798



$ 2,726,707



$ 3,049,266



$ 2,726,707

Total assets

$ 36,512,119



$ 36,099,924



$ 35,558,418



$ 34,059,275



$ 33,197,599



$ 36,512,119



$ 33,197,599

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets



(3,296,175)





(3,299,053)





(3,301,940)





(3,304,871)





(3,308,170)





(3,296,175)





(3,308,170)

Tangible assets

$ 33,215,944



$ 32,800,871



$ 32,256,478



$ 30,754,404



$ 29,889,429



$ 33,215,944



$ 29,889,429

Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets ratio



9.18 %



9.18 %



9.05 %



9.19 %



9.12 %



9.18 %



9.12 %

























































Reconciliation of allowance for credit losses to total loans to allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and Paycheck Protection Program loans:























































Allowance for credit losses

$ 287,187



$ 302,884



$ 307,210



$ 316,068



$ 323,635



$ 287,187



$ 323,635

Total loans

$ 18,957,732



$ 19,251,785



$ 19,638,886



$ 20,246,944



$ 20,795,641



$ 18,957,732



$ 20,795,641

Less: Warehouse Purchase Program loans



(1,998,049)





(2,095,559)





(2,272,389)





(2,842,379)





(2,730,614)





(1,998,049)





(2,730,614)

Less: Paycheck Protection Program loans



(365,841)





(779,989)





(1,139,083)





(963,185)





(1,393,757)





(365,841)





(1,393,757)

Total loans less Warehouse Purchase Program and Paycheck Protection Program loans

$ 16,593,842



$ 16,376,237



$ 16,227,414



$ 16,441,380



$ 16,671,270



$ 16,593,842



$ 16,671,270

Allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and Paycheck Protection Program loans



1.73 %



1.85 %



1.89 %



1.92 %



1.94 %



1.73 %



1.94 %

























































Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and taxes:























































Noninterest expense

$ 119,815



$ 115,191



$ 119,076



$ 120,205



$ 117,919



$ 354,082



$ 377,028



























































Net interest income

$ 248,567



$ 245,399



$ 254,582



$ 257,634



$ 258,113



$ 748,548



$ 773,099

Noninterest income



34,645





35,556





34,008





36,547





34,924





104,209





94,987

Less: net gain (loss) on sale or write down of assets



255





(244)





(79)





(675)





(528)





(68)





(4,858)

Noninterest income excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities



34,390





35,800





34,087





37,222





35,452





104,277





99,845

Total income excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and taxes

$ 282,957



$ 281,199



$ 288,669



$ 294,856



$ 293,565



$ 852,825



$ 872,944

Efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and taxes



42.34 %



40.96 %



41.25 %



40.77 %



40.17 %



41.52 %



43.19 %





Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date





Sep 30, 2021



Jun 30, 2021



Mar 31, 2021



Dec 31, 2020



Sep 30, 2020



Sep 30, 2021



Sep 30, 2020



























































Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio,

excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets, taxes and merger related expenses:























































Noninterest expense

$ 119,815



$ 115,191



$ 119,076



$ 120,205



$ 117,919



$ 354,082



$ 377,028

Less: merger related expenses



—





—





—





—





—





—





8,018

Noninterest expense excluding merger related expenses

$ 119,815



$ 115,191



$ 119,076



$ 120,205



$ 117,919



$ 354,082



$ 369,010



























































Net interest income

$ 248,567



$ 245,399



$ 254,582



$ 257,634



$ 258,113



$ 748,548



$ 773,099

Noninterest income



34,645





35,556





34,008





36,547





34,924





104,209





94,987

Less: net gain (loss) on sale or write down of assets



255





(244)





(79)





(675)





(528)





(68)





(4,858)

Noninterest income excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and taxes



34,390





35,800





34,087





37,222





35,452





104,277





99,845

Total income excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and taxes

$ 282,957



$ 281,199



$ 288,669



$ 294,856



$ 293,565



$ 852,825



$ 872,944

Efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets, taxes and merger related expenses



42.34 %



40.96 %



41.25 %



40.77 %



40.17 %



41.52 %



42.27 %

