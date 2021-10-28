ADESA Launches New Tool to Drive Greater Wholesale Value

CARMEL, Ind., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ADESA, a business unit of global wholesale used vehicle digital marketplace operator KAR Auction Services, Inc. d/b/a KAR Global (NYSE: KAR), reveals a new tool to enhance the reconditioning process and optimize return on investment for sellers. By leveraging millions of data points on vehicles, repairs and sales, the technology arms sellers with actionable repair suggestions that maximize the profit opportunity on the resale of those vehicles in the wholesale channel. The new tool showcases how specifically tailored repairs and enhancements will improve its vehicle grade, helping vehicles become front-line ready, faster.

"With instant access to recommended recon services and the ROI of each, this new tool makes it easier than ever for sellers to make data-driven decisions on the fly," said John Hammer, chief commercial officer of KAR Global and president of ADESA. "We've seen impressive results throughout our pilot period, even in a hot market, due to our sellers being able to invest in the right repairs to yield the highest possible return. Plus, sellers can see all of their vehicles in one place, along with the status and location of each, from check-in to inspections to shop work all the way to sale."

The reconditioning tool visually displays the cars as recommendations in one centralized digital location, the ADESA Portal, putting the power in the hands of the seller. Sellers can see which services will improve the grade and therefore optimize profit. A maximum cost can be set to determine what can be done to the vehicle within budget while driving greater wholesale value.

"With a few clicks, sellers are able to decide which services to move forward with based on grade improvement, spend and ROI," said Srisu Subrahmanyam, chief operating officer of ADESA. "With bumps in grade improvement, we are driving more eyes to the vehicle, as many customers filter by grade when evaluating inventory to purchase. Our sellers aren't the only ones benefitting; dealers are reaping the benefits of retail-ready, higher-quality vehicles, cutting valuable cycle time between when they purchase at auction and when they can deliver to their retail customers."

ADESA is a leading provider of digital marketplaces for wholesale used vehicles supported by more than 70 vehicle logistics center locations across North America. ADESA's progressive technology, data-driven tools and industry-leading customer support are helping make wholesale easy so its OEM, financial institution, rental, fleet, and franchise and independent dealer customers can be more successful. Learn more about ADESA here.

About KAR

KAR Auction Services, Inc. d/b/a KAR Global (NYSE: KAR), provides sellers and buyers across the global wholesale used vehicle industry with innovative, technology-driven remarketing solutions. KAR Global's unique end-to-end platform supports whole car, financing, logistics and other ancillary and related services, including the sale of nearly 3.1 million units valued at over $40 billion through our auctions in 2020. Our integrated physical, online and mobile marketplaces reduce risk, improve transparency and streamline transactions for customers in about 75 countries. Headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, KAR Global has employees across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Uruguay, United Kingdom, Europe and the Philippines. For more information and the latest KAR Global news, go to www.karglobal.com and follow us on Twitter @KARspeaks .

