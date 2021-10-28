Dr. Kimon Angelides Announces Latest Venture, FemTec Health, a Health Sciences Company with a Mission to Transform Women's Healthcare

HOUSTON, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dr. Kimon Angelides, founder of six leading healthcare companies including EosHealth renamed Livongo, announced the launch of FemTec Health, a women's health sciences and beauty company focused on using technology and data to transform the total healthcare experience for women. At launch, the company has over 10M members, two clinical trials in progress, a team of over 150, and a deep bench of women in leadership, including Dr. Kimberly Capone, Chief Scientific Officer (formerly with Johnson & Johnson), and Dr. Laura Clapper, Chief Operating Officer (formerly Cigna, CVS-Aetna).

FemTec Health's Services

Women deserve a comprehensive, all-encompassing model designed specifically for them.

Since May of 2020, Angelides and team have been building a platform to create a new standard for the continuum of care for women by bringing together product, services and data analytics. Key to the solution, FemTec Health is building the data analytics platform and infrastructure to accommodate wide ranging products and services, and acquisitions that provide continuity and coordination of care for every woman, at every life stage. The patent-pending BiomeAI™engine uses AI and deep machine learning to translate consumer, genetic, microbiome, and biometric data into the delivery of holistic healthcare personalized for every woman.

To accelerate growth, acquisitions include famed subscription beauty box Birchbox, and Mira Beauty, the world's first universal store and collaborative library for beauty. FemTec Health also acquired Liquid Grids, a social marketing platform for the healthcare industry that has over 1.5 million members, to further the growth of its robust community of women. Later this year, FemTec Health will be announcing the company's innovative consumer offering including the re-launch of Birchbox, shifting the focus from beauty product discovery to curated personalized skin and healthcare products utilizing the BiomeAI™ platform.

"Women's health has been under-researched and underrepresented for too long. As a woman and a scientist, I have often been the sounding board for friends and family on their wellness journey – offering advice and feedback on skincare, vaginal care, probiotics and supplements that can help with issues in skin and vaginal health, PMS and menopause. What I hear consistently is that women do not know where to go, or what products to choose that may help. This is where FemTec Health's unified and coordinated platform comes in - we provide personalized services and science-based products that are meaningful and effective for women at all stages of their lives. I believe the future is female and FemTec Health will help get us there," said Kim Capone, Chief Scientific Officer.

Investors, capital and shareholders include Longmont Capital, Ithaca LifeSciences, Unilever Ventures, Estee Lauder, Shiseido, e.Ventures, Viking Global, and Trinity Capital with more than $38M raised to date. Additionally, strategic partnerships with leading health and wellness companies will be announced soon.

"Our first acquisitions within women's health and beauty are key to our mission to revolutionize the women's healthcare and beauty industry. Women deserve a comprehensive, all encompassing model designed specifically for them. The starting point is to really understand a woman's healthcare needs and then apply smart technology like AI and predictive analytics to translate the data into actionable outcomes," said Dr. Angelides, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO.

"Our platform can be implemented across all areas including specialty care, wellness and prevention, reproductive care, sexual wellness, mental health, chronic care, and beyond. It is driven by state-of-the-art genomics and digital technologies that empower women to take control of their health at every stage of their life journey, based on their individual health profiles," says Dr. Angelides.

Since 2014, the Femtech industry has attracted approximately $1 billion in funding, and women's health has already developed into one of the biggest and most customer-oriented digital healthcare markets. FemTec Health's product and service offerings have multiple channels built on a direct-to-consumer, subscription model, and business-to-business that include large employers, health insurers, and channel partners.

Katia Beauchamp, Founder of Birchbox, says "I have always believed in the power of women as a community, and I believe this is a natural step in the evolution of Birchbox. Eleven years ago, we were compelled by an ability to build deep customer relationships month after month. FemTec's vision for the future of women's healthcare was inspirational to me and I could see the opportunity for the thousands of women in the Birchbox community to extend beyond consumer beauty products to a more holistic health and wellness offering."

Dr. Angelides himself, brings decades of experience across healthcare, wellness, business to business and consumer products in public and private companies. Dr. Angelides previously founded EosHealth, (which was renamed Livongo (NASDAQ: LVGO) and debuted in July 2019 with a $355M IPO at a $4.4B valuation and, recently acquired by Teladoc for $18.5B), Vivante Health, DiabetesAmerica, a network of diabetes centers that pioneered bundled payment, provider risk models, and the first remote monitoring of patients, and mAbGen, a cancer biotech company that partnered with world-renowned MDAnderson Cancer Center and was acquired by Valeant Pharmaceuticals.

About FemTec Health

Founded in May 2020 by Dr. Kimon Angelides and publicly launched in October 2021, FemTec Health is the leading Health and Beauty Sciences Company focused on women's health. Angelides has brought together a female-led team with decades of experience across healthcare, wellness, and consumer products in public and private companies. FemTech Health's mission is to revolutionize women's healthcare by using state-of-the-art genomics, predictive intelligence, and digital technologies to create an experience that is unified, coordinated, and provides personalized services and products that are meaningful and effective for women. With offices in Houston, New York, San Diego, London, Barcelona, Athens & Shanghai. FemTec Health currently has over 150 employees and is growing rapidly. Investors, capital and shareholders include Longmont Capital, Ltd and HellasMed, LLC (company principals), Walgreens, Trinity, Unilever Ventures, Estee Lauder. For more information, visit www.femtechealth.com .

FemTec Health Logo

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FemTec Health