NAVER Offers New Search Experience with AiRSearch AI Technology

AiRSearch provides next-level experience as users' search intent shifts from finding exact answers to discovering their tastes

AI-powered AiRSearch subdivides topics in search results, offering users an exciting way to explore while boosting exposure for content creators

NAVER to evolve into a more advanced and customized search engine by expanding Smart Blocks to 10-15% of the total search results.

SEONGNAM, South Korea, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NAVER Corporation (KRX: 035420) today introduced a personalized search service called 'AiRSearch' at the virtual NAVER Meetup event titled 'Changes in NAVER Search for New Search Usability.' AiRSearch is NAVER's AI-powered search recommendation technology, encompassing AiRS(AI Content Recommendation Engine), AiTEMS(AI Product Recommendation Engine) and AiRSPACE(AI Place Recommendation Engine)

"AiRSearch will be the beginning of a big change representing NAVER's new search as much as the "integrated search," which was the most differentiated feature," said Sang-Bum Kim, Director of NAVER Search CIC. "Through the expanded application of AiRSearch technology, we can provide personalized information so that users can explore further and access information quickly."

Exploratory search rises, accounting for 65% of total search queries

There is an increasing tendency of users to explore various information rather than finding one right answer. Exploratory searches account for about 65% of queries entered into NAVER Search, with a 10% increase in query diversity seen every year.

NAVER's new search technology, which analyzes users' intent and interest, allows users to not just find answers but to discover their taste through search results for various topics. Kim explained, "The need for personalized search that can specify the vague intent and interest of individual users is on the rise, making information browsing a part of the search."

Evolution from 'Integrated Search' centered on standardized collections of search result such to 'AiRSearch' centered on Smart Blocks

Until now, search results were categorized under the same verticals for every user. However, standardized search results may not always cater to users' diverse search intentions.

With AiRSearch, these search results will be provided in block units that reflect current trends and individual interests. Smart Blocks are created based on NAVER's long-established AI technology, data and deep insights about users. Smart blocks are provided to users through "Smart Block Creation" based on content analysis and "Smart Block Ranking" based on user intent, where NAVER's various AI technologies are reflected at each stage.

"With personalized Smart Blocks, users are able to quickly access the information they want or catch diverse trends without entering multiple search queries for the desired results," said Kim. For example, if you search for 'Camping,' one can view Smart Blocks of various topics, such as Camping Supplies List, Camping for Beginners, Camping Equipment, Camping Vibes, Auto-Camping Supplies, in order of interest based on the user's gender and age.

Expanding Smart Blocks by 10-15% to provide more personalized search results by the end of this year

NAVER conducted a beta test of 40 keywords since last June and found that the number of content types per keyword varied by more than 38%, proving AiRSearch's ability to match more content and creators to search queries. Currently, AiRSearch has been partially applied to some lifestyle-related keywords, such as hobbies, interiors, recipes and gardening. NAVER plans to gradually expand Smart Blocks to 10-15% of the total search results by the end of the year.

The personalization of Smart Blocks will become more sophisticated. "NAVER applied a personalization system by user group, such as gender and age. We plan to refine the content recommendation engine based on the users' interest by considering their real-time browsing history," said Jaeho Choi, Executive Leader of NAVER Search CIC.

"NAVER is Korea's only search engine, which has survived fierce competition with global big tech companies. We feel pride and a sense of duty in creating an environment where users can enjoy the diversity of information available in the digital space," said Choi. "We will continue to take the lead in proactively addressing the needs of search service users."

About NAVER

Founded in 1999, NAVER is Korea's largest Internet company with hundreds of millions of users worldwide. As a global technology company, it operates the No.1 search engine in Korea, NAVER, as well as other online services, such as LINE mobile messenger, Webtoon and Webnovel publishing, SNOW video camera app and ZEPETO metaverse platform. NAVER recorded sales of KRW 5.3 trillion (USD 4.6 billion) in 2020 and is pursuing changes and innovations in technology platforms through continuous research and development of future technologies, such as artificial intelligence, robotics and mobility.

For media inquiries, please contact Weber Shandwick Korea, NAVER Corporation's global PR agency, at naverglobalpr@webershandwick.com.

