NIKKOR Z Line Expands With Two New S-line Telephoto Zooms - The NIKKOR Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S and NIKKOR Z 24-120mm f/4 S Nikon Also Announces New Streamlined Mount Adapter FTZ II

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nikon announced new NIKKOR Z zoom lenses that let creators get closer to the action and fill the frame with astounding clarity. The NIKKOR Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S and the NIKKOR Z 24-120mm f/4 S are Nikon's latest S-line lenses, giving discerning photographers premium optics and ultimate versatility. Additionally, the new Mount Adapter FTZ II is a streamlined solution to seamlessly adapt F-mount lenses with the integrated vertical grip on the new Nikon Z 9.

"Our core focus will always be optical excellence, and our customers rave about the unrivaled sharpness, color and clarity from the rapidly expanding line of NIKKOR Z lenses," said Jay Vannatter, Executive Vice President, Nikon Inc. "These latest telephoto zoom lenses give extended reach to all kinds of creators whether on vacation or on assignment, and each deliver on the promise of superior image quality and benefit from the technological advantages of the Nikon Z mount."

NIKKOR Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S - The First NIKKOR Z Super Telephoto

The new NIKKOR Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S is a premium, S-line telephoto zoom lens with an extremely long 100-400mm range for Z mount mirrorless camera users, including the all-new Z 9. Well suited for sports, wildlife and those in the field, the lens features a great combination of focal range and wide aperture for professional photographers, advanced enthusiasts and photo hobbyists who want to dynamically capture distant subjects. This S-line lens is designed to the strictest standards, offering excellent sharpness and clarity with minimum aberration and color fringing even at the maximum aperture, throughout the entire zoom range.

This lens is the lightest in its class, weighing only 1355g1, making it easy to use handheld. It's superbly balanced, purposely built with a small 80-degree rotation angle and new "Inner Balance Technology"2, which minimizes the weight shift caused by zooming. Content creators will appreciate the minimal focus breathing, while the 5.5 stop optical VR3 will help to provide smooth video and sharp stills.

Primary features of the NIKKOR Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S

The first super-telephoto zoom lens in the NIKKOR Z lineup that covers a focal length range from 100 to 400mm.

Multi-focusing system that utilizes two STMs (stepping motors), enabling fast, precise and quiet AF operation for both stills and videos.

Employs an optical vibration reduction function with an effect equivalent to a shutter speed 5.5 stops faster, which is the highest among NIKKOR Z lenses.

While lateral chromatic aberration is optically corrected, axial chromatic aberration is also significantly reduced via the adoption of Super ED glass and ED glass elements, providing clear images across the entire frame from maximum aperture.

Nikon's original Nano Crystal Coat and ARNEO Coat are both adopted to effectively reduce ghost and flare effects even in backlit situations.

With the attachment of teleconverters, the focal length can be extended to 560mm and 800mm *4 while maintaining high resolution.

Features the highest maximum reproduction ratio of 0.38x (at the maximum telephoto position) in its class *1 that lets users shoot flowers and insects in large size, with a minimum focusing distance of 0.75M (2.46 feet) to allow users to get closer to their subjects.

The shortest *3 rotation angle of 80 degrees in its class for the zoom ring enables users to rotate the zoom ring from the wide-angle position to the telephoto position in just one motion, without adjusting lens holding.

The click-less control ring realizes smooth operation and reduced operational sound during video recording.

Features a design with consideration for video recording, including effectively reduced shifting of a focus position when zooming in or out and the angle of view when adjusting focus.

Superior dust- and drip-resistant capability*4, high reliability that comes from both robustness and weather resistance, and excellent anti-fouling performance via the employment of fluorine coat.

NIKKOR Z 24-120mm f/4 S - Ready to Impress

The NIKKOR Z 24-120mm f/4 S gives users an extremely useful 24-120mm range focal length and S-line optical quality. This 5x zoom lens is ideal for landscapes, events, weddings and portraits as well as for video and content creators. With a constant f/4 aperture, the lens attains beautiful rendering with large bokeh, especially in the telephoto range. The 24-120mm f/4 is the lightest lens in its class 5, weighing only 630g, and combines portability and versatility to make it a great travel companion.

Primary features of the NIKKOR Z 24-120mm f/4 S

An optimal lens for stills and videos that covers up to telephoto 120mm focal length while attaining high optical performance throughout the entire zoom range.

High maximum reproduction ratio of 0.39x at the maximum telephoto position and a short minimum focus distance of 0.35m (at the max wide-angle), letting users get close and shoot small subjects in large size.

Multi-focusing system that utilizes two STM (stepping motors), enabling fast, precise and quiet AF operation for both stills and videos.

Effective compensation for chromatic aberration with the employment of three ED glass, one aspherical ED glass, and three aspherical lens elements in the optical system.

Nikon's original Nano Crystal Coat and ARNEO Coat are both adopted to effectively reduce ghost and flare effects even in backlit situations.

The click-less control ring realizes smooth operation and reduced operational sound during video recording.

Features a design with consideration for video recording, including effectively reduced focus shift.

Designed with superior dust- and drip-resistant capability6, and achieves excellent anti-fouling performance with the employment of fluorine coating.

Mount Adapter FTZ II

The Nikon Mount Adapter FTZ II further improves the usability of the existing Mount Adapter FTZ by featuring a streamlined design with minimal projections, making it easier to use with the vertical grip of the Z 9. Removing the tripod socket and reducing the size makes for comfortable shooting in any direction, and enhances compatibility with a wider variety of tripod plates. Similar to its predecessor, the Mount Adapter FTZ II seamlessly adapts F-Mount lenses to the larger Z-Mount, retaining the image quality, autofocus performance7, weather sealing and comfortable handling of approximately 360 NIKKOR F lenses from AI type onwards.

Pricing and Availability

The new NIKKOR Z 24-120mm f/4 S will have a suggested retail price (SRP) of $1099.95*, the NIKKOR Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S will have an SRP of $2699.95* and the Mount Adapter FTZ II will be available for an SRP of $249.95*. All of these products will be available within this year. For more information about the latest Nikon products, including new NIKKOR Z lenses and the entire Nikon Z series camera lineup, please visit nikonusa.com.

1. Among 100-400 mm zoom lenses with a maximum aperture of f/4.5-5.6 for full-frame (Nikon FX-format) digital cameras with interchangeable lenses available as of October 28, 2021. Statement based on Nikon research.

2. A mechanism that reduces the shifting of the center of gravity as much as possible with lens groups moving in opposite directions for balance. As the front lens group moves forward, when zooming from the wide-angle to the telephoto position, part of the rear lens group moves backward.

3. Based on CIPA Standard. This value is achieved when attached to a camera with full-frame (Nikon FX-format) sensor, with the camera's VR function set to "NORMAL", and when zoom is set to the maximum telephoto position.

4. Focal length becomes 560 mm with NIKKOR Z teleconverter TC-1.4×, 800 mm with NIKKOR Z teleconverter TC-2.0×.

5. Among interchangeable zoom lenses for mirrorless digital cameras with interchangeable lenses equipped with a 35mm film size image sensor, with a focal-length range from 24 mm at the wide-angle end to 105-120 mm at the telephoto end, and a maximum aperture of f/4 or less, available as of October 28, 2021. Statement based on Nikon research.

6. Perfect dustproof and waterproof performance is not guaranteed under all conditions.

7. *Full AF/AE supported when using FX or DX AF-S Type G/D/E, AF-P type G/E, AF-I type D and AF-S / AF-I Teleconverters.

*SRP (Suggested Retail Price) listed only as a suggestion. Actual prices are set by dealers and are subject to change at any time.

