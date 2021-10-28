Tempur-Pedic Ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction for Retail and Online Mattresses in the J.D. Power 2021 Report

-Third Consecutive Year Winning the Retail Mattress Award for the Brand

LEXINGTON, Ky., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX, "Company" or "Tempur Sealy"), the company synonymous with innovation in the mattress industry, today announced that its Tempur-Pedic® brand was awarded #1 in Customer Satisfaction for both the Retail Mattress and Online Mattress categories in the U.S. in the J.D. Power 2021 Mattress Satisfaction Report*. This award marks the third-consecutive year that Tempur-Pedic has achieved this distinction in the Retail Mattress category and the first year in the Online Mattress category.

TEMPUR-PEDIC BRAND AWARDED #1 IN CUSTOMER SATISFACTION FOR BOTH RETAIL AND ONLINE MATTRESS CATEGORIES IN THE J.D. POWER 2021 REPORT.

In addition to being ranked #1 in overall customer satisfaction, Tempur-Pedic earned #1 rankings across all factors in the Retail Mattress category, which include support, durability, comfort, variety of features, value, warranty and contact with customer service. In the Online Mattress category, in addition to being ranked #1 in overall customer satisfaction, Tempur-Pedic earned #1 rankings for durability and warranty.

"We are honored to have achieved this award in the Retail Mattress category for the third consecutive year and in the Online Mattress category for the first year. This recognition is a testament, by consumers, to our commitment to provide innovative and high-quality product solutions that address their sleep needs so that they can achieve their best sleep, every night. I would also like to thank our employees and valued retail partners for making this possible through their dedication, hard work and support," said Scott Thompson, Tempur Sealy Chairman and CEO.

Tempur-Pedic, the most highly recommended bed in America**, created the world's first body-responsive mattresses nearly 30 years ago, changing the industry with its one-of-a-kind TEMPUR®-Material that delivers deep, comfortable, undisturbed rest, every single night. Since then, the company has expanded to offer a complete line up of mattresses, including the TEMPUR-breeze°™ collection that provides all-night cooling comfort, pillows, adjustable ergonomic smart bases such as the TEMPUR-Ergo® Smart Base powered by Sleeptracker®-AI, and accessories that deliver meaningful solutions to address consumers' most pressing sleep concerns, including sleeping hot, snoring and addressing aches & pains.

*For J.D. Power 2021 award information, visit jdpower.com/awards

**Based on percentage of owners who report very/extremely likely to recommend Tempur Pedic, Tempur-Sealy Brand Tracker Report November 2020

About the Company

Tempur Sealy is committed to improving the sleep of more people, every night, all around the world. As a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of bedding products, we know how crucial a good night of sleep is to overall health and wellness. Utilizing over a century of knowledge and industry-leading innovation, we deliver award-winning products that provide breakthrough sleep solutions to consumers in over 100 countries.

Our highly recognized brands include Tempur-Pedic®, Sealy® and Stearns & Foster® and our non-branded offerings include value-focused private label and OEM products. Our distinct brands allow for complementary merchandising strategies and are sold through third-party retailers, our Company-owned stores and e-commerce channels. This omni-channel strategy ensures our products are offered where ever and however customers want to shop.

Lastly, we accept our global responsibility to serve all stakeholders, our community and environment. We have and are implementing programs consistent with our responsibilities.

Public Relations Contact

Erin Maratea

Brand Public Relations

Tempur Sealy International, Inc.

800-805-3635

publicrelations@tempursealy.com

Investor Relations Contact

Aubrey Moore

Investor Relations

Tempur Sealy International, Inc.

800-805-3635

Investor.relations@tempursealy.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tempur Sealy International, Inc.