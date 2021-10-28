Turning passion into action: Barefoot Books partners with Julian Lennon's White Feather Foundation to empower the next generation of Planet Protectors

BOSTON, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Massive flooding, sweeping wildfires, devastating landslides -- 2021 has been rife with visible reminders of our changing climate, and kids are noticing. As climate change continues to make international headlines, the future of our planet is obviously top of mind for kids and grownups. We know kids have the passion to help protect our planet, so what can we do to empower them to take action?

Barefoot Books has partnered with The White Feather Foundation, founded by Julian Lennon , on the Planet Protector Pack.

Independent children's book publisher Barefoot Books has been committed to teaching kids about the values of conservation, community and connectedness for nearly 30 years. They offer a collection of eco-conscious titles, but this year, they are taking commitment to sustainability even further. Barefoot Books has partnered with The White Feather Foundation , founded by Julian Lennon, to curate a collection of products and resources to educate kids about the environment, and give them real ways they can make a positive impact in their communities right now. The Planet Protector Pack includes critically acclaimed Barefoot Books titles about renewable energy and natural resources, a tote bag made from recycled water bottles, a tree planting kit as well as a suite of online activities for teachers and families. One of the titles included in the pack, Barefoot Books Water , was just recognized by Kirkus Reviews as one of the "150 Most Anticipated Books for Fall." With each purchase of a Planet Protector Pack, $10 will be donated to The White Feather Foundation to support their conservation efforts. The Planet Protector Pack is available in the United States and Canada in October for $79.99 USD / $99.99 CAD.

New York Times bestselling author Julian Lennon, who is also a member of The Explorers Club, contributes a photo print to the pack, including a letter of inspiration to kids. He hopes this collaboration will encourage kids to take action on climate change saying, "I am hopeful these books and activities compel kids to be the best stewards of the earth that they can be." His next book, a graphic novel for middle-grade kids, The Morning Tribe , will be released in November by Sky Pony. Lennon was recently honored with the World Literacy Award for his work promoting literacy through The White Feather Foundation.

About The White Feather Foundation:

Established in 2007 by Julian Lennon, The White Feather Foundation brings awareness to worthy organizations by amplifying their voices, expanding their supporter communities and providing funding for their initiatives. This is achieved through the support of projects across the globe that foster education and good health; preserve Indigenous cultures; sustain our environment and give access to clean water for the conservation of life. Visit whitefeatherfoundation.com and follow the charity on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

About Barefoot Books:

Barefoot Books is an independent, award-winning children's publisher based in Concord, MA, with a mission to share stories, connect families and inspire children. In 2017, they were named by Forbes as one of the 25 Best Small Companies in America . Barefoot Books has created more than 700 books, spoken word stories, music, animations, characters, puzzles and games that open children's hearts and minds to our wonderfully diverse world. However, their proudest accomplishment is to have put nearly 30 million books into the hands of children around the world.

