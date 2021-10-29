Aeroméxico expands operations to Terminal 1 at Mexico City Airport

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Aeroméxico" or the "Company") (BMV: AEROMEX) informs that as part of the airline's strategy, starting December 11, 2021, it will extend its operations at Mexico City International Airport (AICM) to Terminal 1 ("T1"). The Company will initially operate 20 daily departures from T1 and will continue to operate from Terminal 2. The Company will launch an extensive communication campaign through all its official channels to ensure that customers are duly informed about any changes to their original schedule and arrive for check-in at the correct terminal. Aeromexico will relocate operations of nine domestic routes to T1: Campeche, Durango, Los Mochis, Matamoros, Nuevo Laredo, Reynosa, Tampico, Zacatecas and Zihuatanejo, and also will offer lounge access to eligible customers departing from T1.

Aaron Murray, Aeromexico's Chief Commercial Officer, commented: "Having operations in both terminals at Mexico City International Airport will allow us to offer our customers more flight options and cutting-edge service. This announcement is just the beginning of our expansion to further our strategy of enhancing our leading position in Mexico City. We want to thank the AICM for all their support and we will continue to work closely to secure a smooth expansion of our operations."

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of the Company and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. We use words such as "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect,", "intend," "target," "estimate," "project," "predict," "forecast," "guideline," "should" and other similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, but they are not the only way we identify such statements. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this release. The Company is under no obligation and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Grupo Aeromexico: Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeromexico, Mexico's global airline, has its main operations center in Mexico City International Airport. Its destination network has reach in Mexico, the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, Asia and Europe. The Group's current operating fleet includes Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft, as well as the latest generation Embraer 190. Aeromexico is a founding partner of SkyTeam, an alliance that celebrates 20 years and offers connectivity in more than 170 countries, through the 19 partner airlines. Aeromexico created and implemented a Health and Hygiene Management System (SGSH) to protect its clients and collaborators at all stages of its operation.

www.aeromexico.com www.skyteam.com

View original content:

SOURCE Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V.