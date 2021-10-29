Dialogue with Shandong 2021- Germany-Shandong Industry Cooperation and Exchange Seminar kicks off

JINAN, China, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 28th, Dialogue with Shandong 2021- Germany-Shandong Industry Cooperation and Exchange Seminar got underway in Jinan. People from a wide range of sectors from Germany and Shandong gathered to promote inter-government dialogue, industry linking and project cooperation, and to write a new chapter in a history of friendly cooperation.

The site of the themed seminar

Li Ganjie, Secretary of the CPC Shandong Provincial Committee, attended the Seminar and took the opportunity to meet with Martin Wansleben, CEO of DIHK, and Ansgar Kriwet, Member of the Management Board Sales of Festo. A number of people delivered speeches at the Seminar, and these included: Zhou Naixiang, Deputy Secretary of the CPC Shandong Provincial Committee and Governor; Gao Yan, Chairperson of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT); Stephan Weil, Minister President of Lower Saxony of Germany; Melanie Huml, Deputy Minister President and Minister of State for European and International Affairs of Bavaria of Germany; Frank Ruckert, Charge d'Affaires of Embassy of the Germany in China; and Shi Mingde, President of the China-Germany Friendship Association. In addition to introducing the major development strategies of Jinan, Qingdao and Shandong to attendees in the context of the 14th Five-Year Plan, the Seminar included expert discussion groups and cooperative experience-sharing sessions.

Dialogue with Shandong 2021- Germany-Shandong Industry Cooperation and Exchange Seminar was co-hosted by the People's Government of Shandong Province, the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), and DIHK. With the theme 'Strengthening Cooperation in Innovation and Seeking Industrial Development', the event included thematic workshops, a series of industry linking meetings, and on-the-spot discussion meetings. The seminar was conducted both online and offline.

More than 50 German institutes and enterprises came to Shandong to attend the event. Among them were more than 30 Fortune 500 companies, among them Siemens, Volkswagen, and Festo, as well as many lower-profile industry leaders. The industry exchange and linking meetings included four sessions: Sino-German Scientific and Technological Innovation, High-end Equipment Manufacturing, Building Energy Conservation, and Environmental Protection Technologies.

Several industries in Shandong Province and Germany are complementary and as such, there are close economic and trade exchanges. Germany is Shandong Province's largest trading partner in the European Union. From January to September 2021, Shandong Province's total amount of import and export trade with Germany amounted to CNY49.93 billion, up 18.3% YoY.

