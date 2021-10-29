Net promoter scores with both banking and retail clients reflect meaningful progress in buying experience, brand perception, solutions quality and several other important measures

Diebold Nixdorf Continues to Improve Satisfaction Levels with Global Customers Net promoter scores with both banking and retail clients reflect meaningful progress in buying experience, brand perception, solutions quality and several other important measures

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a leader in driving connected commerce for the banking and retail industries, today announced that customer satisfaction results across its global client base continued to improve substantially as measured by the company's most recent annual survey of its global customers.

Diebold Nixdorf Primary Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Diebold Nixdorf) (PRNewsfoto/Diebold Nixdorf)

Total satisfaction results from the company's net promoter score (NPS) survey, in which clients are asked how likely they would recommend Diebold Nixdorf to a peer or colleague, improved by more than 60% since 2018* and have progressed consecutively each of the past four years. In addition, NPS results for the 2021 survey reached their highest level since the Diebold Nixdorf combination in 2016.

The Diebold Nixdorf survey was sent to more than 3,000 customer contacts covering the company's global Banking and Retail business segments. Key results from Banking industry customers include:

Significant global improvement driven in key metrics such as buying experience, project planning, solutions quality, delivery and implementation, issue resolution and account management.

Brand perception improved across all relevant attributes including innovation, reliability, thought leadership and customer orientation.

An overwhelming majority of Banking segment respondents are willing to expand or maintain their business relationship with the company.

Diebold Nixdorf's NPS results in its Retail segment include:

Substantial improvement realized with Retail clients in each of the company's geographic segments -- EMEA, the Americas and Asia Pacific .

Key performance indicators improved across the board, especially in product satisfaction, account management and services delivery.

Nearly 95% of participating Retail clients are willing to expand or maintain their business relationship with Diebold Nixdorf.

* -- % NPS improvement on a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) since 2018

Devon Watson, Diebold Nixdorf vice president and chief marketing officer, said: "We are very proud to once again deliver meaningful improvement in our Net Promoter Scores with both banking and retail clients, and will continue learning from and building upon the positive survey feedback. We expect to continue building upon our satisfaction results as the new DN Series™ line of ATMs continues to expand in the global market, and our Retail solutions -- namely in self-checkout technology – enable customers to create a safe, convenient and low-touch shopping experience that consumers demand."

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

Twitter: @DieboldNixdorf

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/diebold

Facebook: www.facebook.com/DieboldNixdorf

YouTube: www.youtube.com/dieboldnixdorf

DN-C

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated