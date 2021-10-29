Riko's Thin Crust Pizza Continues Steady Expansion With Third Long Island Franchise

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Riko's Thin Crust Pizza prepares to announce the Grand Opening of its newest Long Island location, the franchise brand continues to grow strong in the competitive New York pizzeria market. With locally owned pizzerias in many of Long Island's suburban strip malls, it takes something special to stand out and apart from the competition. Thanks to Riko's famous hot oil recipe, Long Islanders are able to enjoy the thin and crispy crust pizza they prefer but haven't found in their existing neighborhood pizzerias.

(PRNewsfoto/Riko's Pizza)

Michael Haring, who is investing in the newest Long Island Riko's location, explains it from a local's perspective, "My business partner John and I had discussed opening our own restaurant for years when my daughter took a job at the Levittown, NY Riko's. I eventually decided to have dinner there because she was constantly talking about how great the food is. I ordered the wings and the meat lovers pizza. Both items were exceptional and I was impressed with the 'no flop' pizza. When I was growing up, pizzerias in my neighborhood had their pizza firm with a nice crispy crust. The art of pizza is lost on Long Island because most pizzas are undercooked and have a doughy taste."

Knowing that Riko's was seeking new franchisees, Michael staked out his local restaurant to watch the crowd at different times of the day and days of the week. Excited by what he saw, he convinced his business partner to join him for dinner to hear his thoughts on the possibility of purchasing a franchise. "After ordering 7 different pies and a couple of different types of wings, he too wanted to invest in Riko's. We both agreed that the food quality and the overall freshness of the food was something we both wanted to invest our hard earned money into."

Riko's Pizza principals, Rico Imbrogno and Luigi Cardillo, are thrilled about the newest franchise location. "After meeting with Mike and his team several times, the excitement and passion they exhibited for the brand made it clear they would be a great fit for the Riko's Team," states Luigi. "We're really excited to help them get their Long Island location up and running in the coming months and look forward to celebrating with them at the Grand Opening."

News about the location and Grand Opening date for the third Riko's location is expected to be announced soon. In the meantime, hungry Long Islander's are invited to visit existing locations in Levittown and Mineola.

About Riko's

Riko's Pizza is a unique and one-of-a-kind "thin crust" pizzeria with locations in Fairfield County, CT, New York, and Florida. Riko's brings something new to the table, and it's not just their delicious thin crust pizza. Those interested in joining the Riko's Pizza family as a franchise operator can learn more by calling Steve Gardner at 201-873-2463, emailing him at steve@rikospizza.com, or visiting https://rikosfranchise.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Riko's Pizza