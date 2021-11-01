DataPath Launches Satcom-on-the-Move™ (SOTM™) Antenna

DULUTH, Ga., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DataPath, Inc., a leading provider of advanced and secure communications solutions and technical support services, announced today the launch of a Satcom-on-the-Move™ (SOTM™) antenna, a new module to the field-proven CCT Series of terminals.

The new CCT SOTM™ occupies a diameter of only 60cm with an integrated height of only 29cm and can be mounted on standard roof bars or with magnets directly on a suitable surface. The CCT SOTMTM is designed to meet the relevant MIL-STD-810 requirements, making it an excellent fit for use on military wheeled and tracked and commercial vehicles. Extensive testing with various military users showed a very stable and high throughput connection of 10 Mbps duplex on Mil Ka-Band. Ku and X-Band are planned and will be introduced in the second phase of development.



"The introduction of the new CCT SOTM™ adds another unique antenna to the existing CCT Series of terminals which, in order to stay future-proof, have recently been updated to track LEO, MEO and HEO orbits," said David McDonald, CEO of DataPath.

About DataPath® Inc.

DataPath excels in advanced and secure communications solutions tailored to the unique requirements of defense, aerospace, broadcast, government, and critical infrastructure clients. Our solutions include a wide range of field communications and information technology products, including satellite communication systems, network management software, and cybersecurity services. All offerings are backed by 24×7 customer care and global field support. At DataPath we are passionate about helping our clients achieve mission success. For more information, visit www.datapath.com.

Contact:

DataPath, Inc.

Jimene Conn

470-261-2706

jimene.conn@datapath.com

