Administrative Tribunal of Cundinamarca Approves Conciliation Agreement Between Frontera, Cenit and Bicentenario, Pending Formalities

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Frontera Energy Corporation (TSX: FEC) ("Frontera" or the "Company") announced today that the official webpage of the Colombian judicial branch reported that the Administrative Tribunal of Cundinamarca has approved the Conciliation Agreement ("Conciliation Agreement") between Frontera, Cenit Transporte y Logística de Hidrocarburos S.A.S. ("CENIT") and Oleoducto Bicentenario de Colombia S.A.S. ("Bicentenario"). Formalities are required in order for the mentioned decision to be in full force and effect. Consequently, the Parties agreed to extend the deadline for approval of the Conciliation Agreement until November 30, 2021, to allow for formalities to be completed.

About Frontera

Frontera Energy Corporation is a Canadian public company involved in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage and sale of oil and natural gas in South America, including related investments in both upstream and midstream facilities. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets with interests in 39 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador and Guyana, and pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. Frontera is committed to conducting business safely and in a socially, environmentally and ethically responsible manner.

