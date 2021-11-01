Hirzel Law, PLC Launches Office Location In Grand Rapids, Michigan To Serve Condominium Associations, Homeowners Associations, And Other Real Estate Law Clients

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hirzel Law, PLC, a condominium, HOA, and real estate law firm is pleased to announce the launch of its third office location in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The new location strengthens Hirzel Law's West Michigan presence and offers a convenient location for clients to meet with our experienced attorneys.

"Our new office location is to help better serve our clients and accommodate our growing firm," said Managing Member, Kevin Hirzel. "All of us at Hirzel Law are passionate in our commitment to our clients and we are looking forward to serving individuals and homeowners associations in West Michigan."

Hirzel Law, PLC is an award-winning and responsive law firm that focuses on condominium, HOA, and real estate law. The attorneys at Hirzel Law, PLC have received numerous peer and community recognition awards from Best Lawyers, the Community Association Institute's College of Community Association Lawyers, Leading Lawyers, Michigan Top Lawyers, and Super Lawyers. The firm was also voted the Detroit Free Press Best of the Best law firm in 2020.

"We are excited about this additional location and the opportunity it presents for the continued growth of the firm," said Hirzel. "Hirzel Law is looking forward to serving the demand that is needed for a condominium associations, homeowners associations, and other real estate clients in this market."

Hirzel Law was founded in 2018 when the first office location was opened in Farmington, Michigan. Since then, an office has also opened in Traverse City, Michigan. Hirzel Law is made up of 12 attorneys.

Contact Hirzel Law online or call our Grand Rapids, Michigan office at (616) 319-9964 to see how our Michigan condominium, HOA, and real estate attorneys can assist with your community association or individual real estate matter.

Hirzel Law, PLC is an award-winning law firm with offices in Farmington, Traverse City, and Grand Rapids, Michigan. Hirzel Law, PLC represents condominium associations, homeowners associations, and summer resorts throughout Michigan. The firm also represents individual and corporate clients in various real estate matters.

Elizabeth Kebler

(248) 478-1800

ekebler@hirzellaw.com

