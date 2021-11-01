The Newest & Biggest Holiday Lighting Tour & Festival Launches In the Upper Midwest, "Miracle At Big Rock" Experience Millions of Lights and a Festive Extravaganza Like Never Before From November 26 to January 2

ST. CROIX FALLS, Wis., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Historic and tranquil event venue, Big Rock Creek, is inviting the community to come visit and celebrate the holiday season starting this Thanksgiving weekend at Miracle at Big Rock for good old-fashioned family fun.

Miracle at Big Rock

Experience the joy of holidays with a walk through of Santa's other-worldly present, meet Santa himself and book a private meeting and photos, prance through the enchanted forest full of magical lights, take a helicopter ride to see the lights from the sky, view the amazing firework shows on the weekends, warm up inside and shop for gifts for your loved ones, enjoy fine cuisines from the food trucks, and more! Big Rock Creek made news earlier this year operating as a private venue for weddings, gatherings, and producing large events for shows and festivals.

Johnson & Hansen families, Owners of Big Rock Creek said: "We are passionate in creating good old fashioned family fun for the holidays for all visitors of Big Rock Creek. We wanted to incorporate the holiday spirit by bringing Miracle at Big Rock to the community for a magical holiday experience never to forget."

Big Rock Creek created Miracle at Big Rock to further elevate their passion for bringing families together. The miracle is something you experience, and what you feel, spending time with family and building memories you will never forget. Plan for an evening only your imagination could create.

For all guests who are planning to join us, you can purchase your tickets in the link below. On top of pop-up surprises, the event is also offering Veterans Night every Thursday to attend for free admittance for Veterans only when presenting a valid military ID at the entrance.

Open Seven Days A Week Drive Thru Mon-Wed 4:30-10pm & Walk Thru Thurs-Sun 4pm to 10pm

1674 State Highway 87, St. Croix Falls, WI 54024

TICKETS: You can purchase at the door or pre-sales online:

https://www.miracleatbigrock.com/

Adults $17.00

Kids $12.00

Veterans $12.00 and FREE on Thursdays.

ABOUT BIG ROCK CREEK



Big Rock Creek is a historic venue for families and friends to come for good old fashioned fun- not just to see but to experience and feel the beautiful and unique environment.



The scenic property offers an extraordinary panoramic view of gorgeous countryside and boasts trout ponds, a lake and creek, a lotus pond which is well worth the hike to see the water lilies, woods, and many trails. Expect a plethora of wildlife including, deer, black bear, trumpeter swans, Sandhill cranes, mallards, and much more. Take a walk to the stable where you can feed and pet the famous Maggie, who is the friendly Scottish Highlander cow that has become a hot commodity for visitors.



The majestic 1000 acre property is Just 5 minutes north of beautiful St Croix Falls, WI and 45 minutes from The Twin Cities, northeast to the scenic St Croix River. Many guests have visited to enjoy the property for a family vacation or reunion, retreats, fishing and hunting excursions, parties, holiday festivals, and many have declared their love for one another and embark on their "happily ever after" celebrating their wedding and beautiful reception. BRC is proud of their positive standing reputation and returning guests- creating a community that feels like family. For more information visit www.bigrockcreekwi.com

PR Contact:

Krista Reischl

Big Rock Creek

krista@bigrockcreekwi.com

