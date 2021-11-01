Verywell Health Releases 'Verywell Special Report: Vaccine Disparities' Tackling Gaps With Routine Immunizations

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Verywell Health released a special report that closely examines systemic barriers to vaccinations that span race, gender, income, and geography. " Verywell Special Report: Vaccine Disparities " highlights preventable inequities across vaccine access, and provides readers with resources and strategies to address them.

"The effects of institutional racism have long existed in our healthcare system and have been further exacerbated by the ongoing pandemic," said Jessica Shepherd, MD, Verywell Health Chief Medical Officer. "Verywell created this special report as an in-depth look at the root cause of such disparities and to provide tactical solutions so that our readers and their loved ones can feel confident making informed and safe decisions when it comes to their health."

"Verywell Special Report: Vaccine Disparities" provides readers with inclusive articles that address the importance of routine vaccinations, the disparities plaguing certain populations, and why those disparities exist to begin with. To create the report, Verywell analyzed research and statistics on vaccine inequities and spoke directly with public health experts actively involved in vaccine uptake in marginalized communities. Features include profiles of local campaigns, such as the Ohio State Flu Shot Initiative, aimed at improving flu shot equity and uptake, as well as interactive tools, such as a vaccine finder and schedule guide, for improving vaccine access on an individual level.

To help readers encourage someone who is on the fence about vaccines, Verywell's Healthy Conversations Coach guides users through simulated conversations, provides advice to encourage others to get vaccinated, and offers tips for talking to a vaccine skeptic.

When examining the flu shot specifically, Verywell Health's COVID-19 Sentiment Survey found:

Asian (75%) and White (69%) respondents are more likely to have received or plan to receive the flu vaccine this year than Latino respondents (54%).

Higher income respondents (79% of those making $150k+ annually) are more likely to have received or plan to receive the flu vaccine this year than lower income respondents (58% of those making $50k or less annually).

Respondents with a postgraduate degree (81%) are more likely to have received or plan to receive the flu vaccine this year than respondents whose highest level of education completed is high school equivalent or less (56%).

"The past year kicked open the door to conversations around vaccines, emphasizing an ongoing, preventable public health crisis," said Sara Michael, GM and VP, Verywell Health. "Verywell Health recognizes that getting vaccinated is an important decision for everyone. Our mission is to provide readers with essential health information in hopes of lessening the disproportionate impact on underserved communities."

For the report, Verywell worked with Dr. Shamard Charles, member of its Anti-Bias Review Board, who provided insights on how the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in the Black community may inform the flu shot rollout. An "Ask the Expert" feature with Dr. Shepherd offers candid responses to top vaccine questions around disparities, skepticism, and why vaccines matter.

For more information and to read the full "Verywell Special Report: Vaccine Disparities," visit here .

