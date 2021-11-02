Buy Anywhere Local - Delivered in minutes

With the Samyata Swift app, shoppers can buy online from any local store and get their purchases in minutes!

CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bodaty wants to help shoppers buy online from any local store and have it delivered in minutes. Just in time for the holiday season, the company, which develops the Samyata hyperlocal shopping and delivery marketplace, announced the launch of its Samyata Swift app.

With the Samyata Swift app, shoppers can buy online from any local store and get their purchases in minutes! Shoppers simply make their purchases on any local store’s eCommerce website or app, then use the Samyata Swift app to request delivery by a Samyata Personal Shopper. Shoppers can choose what they are willing to pay for delivery and are matched with local personal shoppers. They are also able to pick a favorite personal shopper.

Samyata Swift extends the online-mobile marketplace in the Samyata Ecosystem to encompass all local stores, regardless of whether they sell through Samyata. The Samyata Ecosystem also includes stores that list their inventories on the Samyata Store app, connecting them to an on-demand version of an omnichannel marketplace and access to shoppers searching to buy what the stores are selling. Shoppers use the Samyata app to find and buy what they want in nearby stores for in-store or curbside pickup or personal shopper delivery. They no longer need to search through multiple stores or wait for eCommerce delivery. The Samyata Personal Shopper app lets people earn money and build their independent personal shopping businesses by delivering purchases to local shoppers.

"You can now buy anything, anywhere nearby and get it in minutes," says Srirajasekhar "Bobby" Koritala, CEO & Founder of Bodaty, "Samyata is the only hyperlocal shopping ecosystem that includes solutions for stores (on and off the platform), personal shoppers for delivery, and convenient time-savers for shoppers - supporting local stores, creating local jobs and helping the environment."

