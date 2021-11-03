Acer Reports Q3 2021 Results: Net Income NT$3.02 Billion, Highest in 11 Years

TAIPEI, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2021: consolidated revenues were NT$81.14 billion; gross profits ended at NT$9.37 billion with 11.5% margin; operating income was NT$3.47 billion with 4.27% margin; earnings before tax [1] were NT$4.16 billion; and net income [2] was NT$3.02 billion, marking the highest in 11 years.

Acer Incorporated Logo (PRNewsfoto/Acer Incorporated) (PRNewsfoto/Acer)

For year-to-September, Acer generated a net income of NT$8.66 billion and earnings per share (EPS) of NT$2.88, which were both twice as much as the same period in 2020.

Acer is working hard to overcome supply chain and logistics bottlenecks across the industry. For the year-end holiday season, Acer has announced new product lineups for the gaming and creator segments, antimicrobial solution offerings, and most importantly, the Acer Vero series made with recycled materials. With new offerings in the various lifestyle lineups, Acer is confident that its innovation will continue to excel.

[1] Earnings before tax is reported as profit-before-tax in Acer's financial statement [2] Net income is reported as profit-after-tax in Acer's financial statements

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. As Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. Acer's 7,500 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2021 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Acer