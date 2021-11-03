ASCAP Experience to Host One-on-One with Pop Sensation Tai Verdes on November 17

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ASCAP Experience, ASCAP's signature event created to inspire, educate and connect aspiring songwriters and composers everywhere, will host its next event, a conversation between rising pop star Tai Verdes and Variety Executive Editor, Music Shirley Halperin, on November 17 at 3PM ET / 12PM PT.

In the past year, Verdes has gone from Verizon store employee practicing singing in his car to viral singer-songwriter to Top 40 artist with more than two billion views on social media and 12 million monthly listeners on Spotify. His hit single "A-O-K" has over 200 million streams globally, making it Verdes' first Billboard Top 100 hit. The song's positive vibes have resonated with audiences around the world.

On Verdes's overnight success, V Magazine said "Tai Verdes Is on Top of the World," and Stereogum said "Get Used to Seeing the Name Tai Verdes." Today, Tai releases his newest single " Let's go to Hell ." The feel-good track pairs Tai's signature soulful sound with an infectious pop production that makes for a surefire hit.

During the ASCAP Experience conversation, viewers will get the chance to better understand the social media landscape that allowed Verdes to catapult to stardom, his tips for finding widespread recognition and success, navigating the world of publishing credits and more. Verdes and Halperin talk about how his songs blowing up on TikTok changed his life and built a foundation for him as an artist. He puts particular emphasis on striving not for perfection, but rather for longevity and authenticity: "Say yes to everything and figure it out as you go along. Make the stuff, and if it gets attention, everything will be figured out."

Anyone can RSVP to attend the free session at www.ascapexperience/rsvp .

This event is the latest installment of the 2021 ASCAP Experience, which has provided insights to aspiring and established creators despite the COVID-19 pandemic through virtual events featuring top songwriters, producers and music industry professionals. This year's ASCAP Experience has featured the likes of superstar songwriter Greg Kurstin, Swizz Beatz, Timbaland, D-Nice, Chris Stapleton, Michael Franti, Cassadee Pope, Sam DeRosa, Natalia Jiménez, Draco Rosa, Gizzle, Madeline The Person and many more.

Wednesday, November 17 at 3PM ET/12PM PT

How do you go from working retail to scoring a record deal, playing Lollapalooza and selling out your first headlining tour during a global pandemic? Just ask Tai Verdes, a 26-year-old artist, songwriter, producer and arranger who has experienced an explosive rise at an unprecedented moment. One of the many things to love about Tai is how thoughtful his music is – his candid nature shines through on songs like "Stuck in the Middle" and his huge radio hit "A-O-K," which have helped him amass over half a billion streams to date. Tai brings that same open-hearted vibe to this Experience session with Shirley Halperin, Executive Editor of Music at Variety. He'll break down his songcraft, explain the difference between happiness and positivity, and tell the intriguing story of his ascent.

Panelists:

Tai Verdes , Arista recording artist

Shirley Halperin , Executive Editor of Music, Variety

