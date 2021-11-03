Business for Voting Rights Statement on Senate Vote to Start Debate on S.4, the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act of 2021

WASHINGTON, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Over 240 companies of all sizes and sectors from every corner of the country came together this summer to call on Congress to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act (VRAA) because we — Business for Voting Rights — believe that all eligible Americans should be able to exercise freely, fairly, and safely their right to vote, regardless of their race or ethnicity. Unfortunately, the Senate decided today that they will not debate the VRAA, which would reauthorize key provisions of the Voting Rights Act despite a long legacy of bipartisan support for that historic law.

While we are disappointed by today's events, we are not defeated. We thank Senators Leahy (D-VT), Murkowski (R-AK), Durbin (D-IL), and Manchin (D-WV) for their leadership on this bill and their steadfast commitment to carrying forward the bipartisan tradition of support for the Voting Rights Act (VRA).

Since 1965, every reauthorization of the VRA has been signed into law by a Republican president and passed Congress with votes from both parties. The latest reauthorization in 2006 passed the Senate unanimously. We urge Congress to continue their work to restore the Voting Rights Act to address the very real threats to voting rights across the country.

As Americans, we are united by the principles of democracy — a government in which the power is exercised by the people through voting for our representatives in free, fair, and safe elections. By strengthening and ensuring equal voting rights across the nation, we protect the foundation of the American way of life. However, the promise of democracy is at risk in many places across the country, with hundreds of bills proposed that would restrict voter access. This only highlights the need for a transparent process, one with a history of bipartisan support, to make voting safe and accessible for all eligible Americans."

