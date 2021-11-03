LSAC Bolsters LawHub Offerings Through IFLP Acquisition

NEWTOWN, Pa., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In keeping with its expanded mission to support individuals in their journeys from prelaw through practice, LSAC acquires IFLP and its modern law practice program. LSAC LawHub® subscribers will have access to the course materials along with other valuable services. LSAC also welcomes IFLP's executive director Kevin Colangelo as the senior director of LSAC's LawHub solutions for legal professionals.

"IFLP was formed to develop curriculum that complements traditional law school offerings. Its programs support law students and legal professionals who need not only the excellent education they get through law school, but the additional business and client-driven skills they need to operate in today's complex modern legal practice," said Colangelo. "Joining forces with LSAC was an obvious fit as we work together to address the entire professional development journey."

LSAC will begin offering the award-winning online modern law practice program through LawHub in the near future. This program will benefit prelaw students, law students, and legal professionals at every level. In addition, those interested in specialties related to law, like legal operations, business design, and data analytics, will find these courses provide an opportunity to stand out in these fields. The courses have also been a hit with a number of law firms that have encouraged both firm lawyers and client personnel to enroll.

"We have been offering IFLP's programs to our law students for years," said Southern University Law Center Chancellor John Pierre. "Many of our students have leveraged their IFLP training to secure paid internships and employment at companies that typically do not recruit from our school. We thank Kevin, Bill Henderson, Bill Mooz, and the many other IFLP instructors for delivering a thorough program that complements our law school curriculum and gives our students an edge in the job market."

Many factors, including the accelerating pace of technological advancements, the heightened interdisciplinary approaches to law, the importance of empathy and other interpersonal skills, and commitment to equity and inclusion, reveal the need for more innovative and intense efforts to advance law and justice.

"LawHub started as a test prep platform and quickly pivoted to deliver the LSAT in response to the COVID-19 emergency," said LSAC Chief Strategy Officer Annmarie Levins. "We are thrilled that it has evolved to be a learning destination for thousands of individuals pursuing legal education. We are working together with our member law schools, other higher education institutions, and organizations like IFLP to bring a connected experience through LawHub to help people succeed every step of the way."

Colangelo is an accomplished legal innovation entrepreneur, corporate lawyer, and general counsel who is recognized for designing and implementing transformative legal service, client management, and operations solutions for lawyers and allied professionals.

To learn more about LawHub's current solutions, please visit https://www.lsac.org/lawhub.

About LSAC

LSAC's mission is to advance law and justice by encouraging diverse, talented individuals to study law and by supporting their enrollment and learning journeys from prelaw through practice.

