MGM Growth Properties Reports Third Quarter Financial Results

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Growth Properties LLC ("MGP" or the "Company") (NYSE: MGP) today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Net income attributable to MGP Class A shareholders for the quarter was $50.0 million, or $0.32 per dilutive share.

Financial highlights for the third quarter of 2021:

  • Consolidated rental revenue of $188.3 million;
  • Consolidated net income of $83.1 million, or $0.31 per diluted Operating Partnership unit;
  • Consolidated Funds From Operations(1) ("FFO") of $151.5 million, or $0.56 per diluted Operating Partnership unit;
  • Consolidated Adjusted Funds From Operations(2) ("AFFO") of $175.1 million, or $0.65 per diluted Operating Partnership unit;
  • Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA(3) ("Adjusted EBITDA") of $244.6 million;
  • General and administrative expenses of $3.9 million; and
  • Income from unconsolidated affiliate of $25.1 million.

As of September 30, 2021, there were approximately 268.0 million Operating Partnership units outstanding in the Operating Partnership of which MGM owned approximately 111.4 million, or 41.6%, while MGP owns the remaining 58.4%.

The following table provides a reconciliation of MGP's consolidated net income to FFO, AFFO and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2021:


Three Months Ended September 30,


2021


Consolidated


(In thousands, except per unit amounts)

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures


Net income

$

83,098


Depreciation

57,613


Share of depreciation of unconsolidated affiliate

10,480


Property transactions, net

327


Funds From Operations

151,518


Amortization of financing costs and cash flow hedges

8,285


Share of amortization of financing costs of unconsolidated affiliate

65


Non-cash compensation expense

680


Straight-line rental revenues, excluding lease incentive asset

17,382


Share of straight-line rental revenues of unconsolidated affiliate

(12,135)


Amortization of lease incentive asset and deferred revenue on non-normal tenant
improvements

4,627


Acquisition-related expenses

6,287


Non-cash ground lease rent, net

260


Other expenses

181


Gain on unhedged interest rate swaps, net

(4,411)


Provision for income taxes

2,396


Adjusted Funds From Operations

175,135


Interest income

(139)


Interest expense

64,225


Share of interest expense of unconsolidated affiliate

13,731


Amortization of financing costs and cash flow hedges

(8,285)


Share of amortization of financing costs of unconsolidated affiliate

(65)


Adjusted EBITDA

$

244,602




Weighted average Operating Partnership units outstanding


Basic

268,172


Diluted

268,355




Earnings per Operating Partnership unit


Basic

$

0.31


Diluted

$

0.31




FFO per Operating Partnership unit


Diluted

$

0.56


AFFO per Operating Partnership unit


Diluted

$

0.65


Financial Position

The Company had $319.6 million of cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2021. Cash received from rent payments under the Master Lease for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was $210.7 million. Cash received from distributions from the unconsolidated affiliate, MGP BREIT Venture, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was $23.5 million.

On October 15, 2021, the Operating Partnership made a cash distribution of $139.4 million relating to the third quarter, $57.9 million of which was paid to MGM and $81.5 million of which was paid to MGP. Simultaneously, MGP paid a cash dividend of $0.5200 per share.

The Company's debt at September 30, 2021 was as follows (in thousands):


September 30, 2021

Senior secured credit facility:


Senior secured revolving credit facility

$


5.625% senior notes, due 2024

1,050,000


4.625% senior notes, due 2025

800,000


4.50% senior notes, due 2026

500,000


5.75% senior notes, due 2027

750,000


4.50% senior notes, due 2028

350,000


3.875% senior notes, due 2029

750,000


Total principal amount of debt

4,200,000


Less: Unamortized discount and debt issuance costs

(35,102)


Total debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs

$

4,164,898


Details



1

Consolidated Funds From Operations ("FFO") is consolidated net income (computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP), excluding gains and losses from sales or disposals of property (presented as property transactions, net), plus depreciation, as defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts plus the Company's share of depreciation of its unconsolidated affiliate.



2

Consolidated Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO") is FFO as adjusted for amortization of financing costs and cash flow hedges; the Company's share of amortization of financing costs of its unconsolidated affiliate; non-cash compensation expense; straight-line rental revenue (which is defined as the difference between contractual rent and cash rent payments, excluding lease incentive asset amortization); the Company's share of straight-line rental revenues of its unconsolidated affiliate; amortization of lease incentive asset and deferred revenue relating to non-normal tenant improvements; acquisition-related expenses; non-cash ground lease rent, net; other expenses; (gain) loss on unhedged interest rate swaps, net; our share of provision for income taxes of unconsolidated affiliate; and provision for income taxes.



3

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA ("Adjusted EBITDA") is consolidated net income (computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP) as adjusted for gains and losses from sales or disposals of property (presented as property transactions, net); depreciation; the Company's share of depreciation of its unconsolidated affiliate; amortization of financing costs and cash flow hedges; the Company's share of amortization of financing costs of its unconsolidated affiliate; non-cash compensation expense; straight-line rental revenue; the Company's share of straight-line rental revenues of its unconsolidated affiliate; amortization of lease incentive asset and deferred revenue relating to non-normal tenant improvements; acquisition-related expenses; non-cash ground lease rent, net; other expenses; (gain) loss on unhedged interest rate swaps, net; our share of provision for income taxes of unconsolidated affiliate; interest income; interest expense (including amortization of financing costs and cash flow hedges); the Company's share of interest expense (including amortization of financing costs) of its unconsolidated affiliate; and provision for income taxes.

FFO, FFO per unit, AFFO, AFFO per unit and Adjusted EBITDA are supplemental performance measures that have not been prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("U.S. GAAP") that management believes are useful to investors in comparing operating and financial results between periods. Management believes that this is especially true since these measures exclude real estate depreciation and amortization expense and management believes that real estate values fluctuate based on market conditions rather than depreciating in value ratably on a straight-line basis over time. The Company believes such a presentation also provides investors with a meaningful measure of the Company's operating results in comparison to the operating results of other REITs. Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors to further supplement AFFO and FFO and to provide investors a performance metric which excludes interest expense. In addition to non-cash items, the Company adjusts AFFO and Adjusted EBITDA for acquisition-related expenses. While we do not label these expenses as non-recurring, infrequent or unusual, management believes that it is helpful to adjust for these expenses when they do occur to allow for comparability of results between periods because each acquisition is (and will be) of varying size and complexity and may involve different types of expenses depending on the type of property being acquired and from whom.

FFO, FFO per unit, AFFO, AFFO per unit and Adjusted EBITDA do not represent cash flow from operations as defined by U.S. GAAP, should not be considered as an alternative to net income as defined by U.S. GAAP and are not indicative of cash available to fund all cash flow needs. Investors are also cautioned that FFO, FFO per unit, AFFO, AFFO per unit and Adjusted EBITDA as presented, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other REITs due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same definitions.

Reconciliations of consolidated net income to FFO, AFFO and Adjusted EBITDA are included in this release.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGP, together with its joint venture, currently owns a portfolio of properties, consisting of 12 premier destination resorts in Las Vegas and elsewhere across the United States, MGM Northfield Park in Northfield, OH, Empire Resort Casino in Yonkers, NY, as well as a retail and entertainment district, The Park in Las Vegas. As of December 31, 2020, MGP's portfolio of destination resorts, the Park, Empire Resort Casino, and MGM Northfield Park collectively comprised approximately 32,400 hotel rooms, 1.6 million casino square footage, and 3.6 million convention square footage. As a growth-oriented public real estate entity, MGP expects its relationship with MGM Resorts and other entertainment providers to attractively position MGP for the acquisition of additional properties across the entertainment, hospitality and leisure industries. For more information about MGP, visit the Company's website at http://www.mgmgrowthproperties.com.

This release includes "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGP's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. MGP has based forward-looking statements on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties and the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include risks related to MGP's ability to complete the VICI Transaction on the anticipated terms or at all; MGP's ability to receive, or delays in obtaining, any regulatory approvals required to own its properties, or other delays or impediments to completing MGP's planned acquisitions or projects, including any acquisitions of properties from MGM; the ultimate timing and outcome of any planned acquisitions or projects; MGP's ability to maintain its status as a REIT; the availability of and the ability to identify suitable and attractive acquisition and development opportunities and the ability to acquire and lease those properties on favorable terms; MGP's ability to access capital through debt and equity markets in amounts and at rates and costs acceptable to MGP; changes in the U.S. tax law and other state, federal or local laws, whether or not specific to REITs or to the gaming or lodging industries; and other factors described in MGP's period reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In providing forward-looking statements, MGP is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGP updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,


2021


2020

Revenues




Rental revenue

$

188,303



$

188,303


Ground lease

6,039



6,039


Total Revenues

194,342



194,342






Expenses




Depreciation

57,613



58,240


Property transactions, net

327




Ground lease expense

5,920



5,920


Acquisition-related expenses

6,287




General and administrative

3,895



3,476


Total Expenses

74,042



67,636






Other income (expense)




Income from unconsolidated affiliate

25,050



25,210


Interest income

139



533


Interest expense

(64,225)



(59,974)


Gain on unhedged interest rate swaps, net

4,411



7,701


Other

(181)



(36)



(34,806)



(26,566)


Income before income taxes

85,494



100,140


Provision for income taxes

(2,396)



(2,732)


Net income

83,098



97,408


Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

(33,130)



(54,030)


Net income attributable to Class A shareholders

$

49,968



$

43,378






Weighted average Class A shares outstanding




Basic

156,799



131,567


Diluted

156,982



131,700






Earnings per Class A share




Basic

$

0.32



$

0.34


Diluted

$

0.32



$

0.34


MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share amounts)

(Unaudited)



September 30, 2021


December 31, 2020

ASSETS

Real estate investments, net

$

8,147,627



$

8,310,737


Lease incentive asset

492,146



507,161


Investment in unconsolidated affiliate

815,399



810,066


Cash and cash equivalents

319,576



626,385


Prepaid expenses and other assets

23,873



25,525


Above market lease, asset

38,686



39,867


Operating lease right-of-use assets

280,988



280,565


Total assets

$

10,118,295



$

10,600,306






LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Liabilities




Debt, net

$

4,164,898



$

4,168,959


Due to MGM Resorts International and affiliates

333



316


Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

71,507



124,109


Accrued interest

52,007



48,505


Dividend and distribution payable

139,374



136,484


Deferred revenue

204,023



156,760


Deferred income taxes, net

33,298



33,298


Operating lease liabilities

340,270



341,133


Total liabilities

5,005,710



5,009,564


Commitments and contingencies




Shareholders' equity




Class A shares: no par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 156,653,604 and
131,459,651 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and
December 31, 2020, respectively




Additional paid-in capital

3,562,123



3,114,331


Accumulated deficit

(507,469)



(422,897)


Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(47,730)



(51,197)


Total Class A shareholders' equity

3,006,924



2,640,237


Noncontrolling interest

2,105,661



2,950,505


Total shareholders' equity

5,112,585



5,590,742


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

10,118,295



$

10,600,306


