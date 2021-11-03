Ultra PRO Expands into Coin Collecting Supplies with Air-Tite Holders Acquisition

COMMERCE, Calif., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra PRO International LLC ("Ultra PRO"), the leading brand in trading card collecting and gaming supplies, has acquired Air-Tite Holders, Inc. ("Air-Tite").

Founded in 1980 by the Therrien family, Air-Tite offers storage systems to protect, store, organize and present collectible coins in a wide variety of currencies, denominations and sizes. Air-Tite's flagship line of acrylic coin holders offer superior optical clarity and impact resistance, and is made in the USA at Air-Tite's manufacturing facility in North Adams, Massachusetts.

Glenn Therrien, President of Air-Tite Holders, commented, "Starting with our dad and after two generations, we're extremely proud of what we've built. Our coin holders are produced with top-quality acrylic that creates a crystal-clear look and enhances the value and joy of coin collecting. With Ultra PRO's deep manufacturing experience, we are confident that as my family and I look towards retirement, Air-Tite has the right partner to step into its next phase of growth."

"Despite recent popularity as an alternative investment option, the coin collecting industry grew steadily for centuries and continues to attract new enthusiasts all over the world." said Jay Kuo, President of Ultra PRO. "As we studied adjacent growth markets, we prioritized numismatics for its stability, longevity, and obvious opportunities to leverage our core competencies in manufacturing, distribution and multichannel sales strategy."

Ultra PRO plans to continue operating Air-Tite's North Adams facility, retain all current Air-Tite employees, and initiate capacity expansion projects to prepare Air-Tite for new business opportunities.

"We're very fortunate to continue the 40-year legacy created by the Therriens. Furthermore, we are excited for this opportunity to add domestic injection molding capabilities, giving us flexible manufacturing options as we navigate through supply chain obstacles standing in the way of growth," Jay Kuo added.

Investment banking firm MBS Advisors of Florence, MA represented Air-Tite in the transaction.

About Air-Tite Holders

Air-Tite Holders, Inc. was founded in 1980 by Norman Therrien, a former GE Plastics executive, and is the "gold standard" branded manufacturer of plastic holders, plastic capsules, and other presentation products for collectible world coins and medallions. Air-Tite operates a manufacturing facility in North Adams, Massachusetts, to injection mold high quality, crystal-clear acrylic coin holders, and to convert, print and assemble custom presentation boxes. Air-Tite's full catalog can be found at www.airtiteholders.com

About Ultra PRO International

Ultra PRO International LLC is the leading manufacturer and supplier of collecting supplies, tabletop gaming accessories, photo and scrapbooking albums and pages, and school and office folders. Ultra PRO's Entertainment division publishes and distributes board games and electronics toys for mass and specialty retail markets, while the TableTopics division offers a wide variety of conversation starter cards designed to create stimulating conversations and social experiences. The SP Images division is a retail distributor of trading cards, replica helmets and other collectibles throughout North America. Ultra PRO is a privately-held, family-owned company with head offices and manufacturing plant near Los Angeles, California, and distribution warehouses in Columbus, Ohio and Kortenberg, Belgium. For more information please visit www.ultrapro.com

