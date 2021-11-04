Alpine Environmental Adds Large Scale Project Management Depth with the Onboard of Troy Purington

CHELMSFORD, Mass., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine Environmental, as part of its strategy and focus on excellence and growth, welcomes industry veteran Troy Purington as Project Manager. With more than two decades (20+ years) of large scale environmental specialty and demolition project knowledge, Troy brings his wealth of experience within residential, commercial and federal projects to support Alpine Environmental's goals.

Troy Purington

As the Project Manager of nine (9) ABC Excellence In Construction award-winning projects, all complex with several over $1M, Troy's depth of knowledge, level of communication, and dedication to project safety are unparalleled. He will be working closely with Alpine Environmental Operations leadership to hone Project Management & Safety procedures for large scale projects, assist with the incorporation of those processes, and craft the standard that will accommodate Alpine's growth in the commercial and federal space.

Founded 30 years ago in 1991, Alpine Environmental is a forerunner in the Environmental Specialty Contracting field. Located in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, Alpine emphasizes customized services for each individual client. With services that cover abatement and remediation to period restoration and painting, Alpine serves the public and private sectors through general contractors, government agencies, schools, churches, homeowners and landlords throughout the New England region.

