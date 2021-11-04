BHG Expands Opioid Treatment Access in VA

DALLAS, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to the continued public health crisis of opioid addiction in the United States, Behavioral Health Group (BHG), the largest network of Joint Commission-accredited outpatient opioid treatment and recovery centers in the US, today announced their expanding footprint in Virginia (VA) with the acquisition of Staunton Treatment Center in Staunton.

The business will go forward under the name BHG Staunton Treatment Center. This location, employing 11 clinicians, counselors, and staff, treats more than 100 patients with opioid use disorder. Added to the existing BHG portfolio of treatment centers in the state, this brings the number of BHG locations in VA to eight.

BHG Staunton Treatment Center includes both an outpatient opioid treatment program (OTP) clinical model offering all three FDA-approved medications for opioid use disorder, and an office-based opioid treatment program enabling prescription-based medications. Located in the same facility, these programs combine to offer choice as best fits the clinical needs of each patient.

"Opioid addiction continues to ravage communities across the United States, exacerbated by the current coronavirus pandemic," said Jay Higham, Chief Executive Officer of BHG. "Our Company's mission is to expand access to evidence-based treatment in underserved markets across the United States." In these two states the need is pressing: A Kaiser Family Foundation study found that between 2017 and 2018 more than 140,000 adults in Virginia reported needing but not receiving treatment for illicit drug use. In September 2021, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) noted that Virginia reported a 45.8% increase in drug overdose deaths over the past 12-month period compared to the U.S. average rate of 30.8%. Noted Higham, "The time for action is now. Lives are in the balance. Too many individuals, families, and communities need an immediate, proven solution. The opportunity to leverage existing treatment centers shortens our speed to market at a critical moment in this epidemic."

According to Ben Nordstrom, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer for BHG, "Our plan is to invest in all our facilities to build out and implement BHG's proprietary Integrated Dynamic Care Model that employs the full spectrum of evidence-based medication, behavioral therapy and case management services in an outpatient setting. Our medical mission is to empower our patients to realize their best level of functioning in the community. Expanding access and the range of treatment services helps us meet the recovery needs of patients overcoming opioid use disorders and co-occurring mental health disorders." Most importantly, noted Dr. Nordstrom, BHG's clinical care model enables recovery care teams to meet each patient where they are as a unique individual, providing dynamic, flexible treatment and ongoing care as their goals, motivations, and needs change on their personal path toward recovery. These medically proven programs demonstrate excellent results as measured by almost all objective criteria – abstinence from drug use, improvements in employment, family dynamics, and general well-being.

All BHG locations in VA accept Medicare, Medicaid, and multiple commercial insurance plans. BHG also welcomes patients who choose to self-pay, and State Opioid Response (SOR) grant funding may be available for qualified patients.

BHG Staunton Treatment Center is located at 15 Green Hills Drive, Suites 6 & 7, Staunton, VA 24401.

Behavioral Health Group (BHG) is the largest network of Joint Commission-accredited outpatient opioid treatment and recovery centers in the U.S., delivering comprehensive, personalized evidence-based medical and behavioral therapies for individuals with opioid use disorder. With 86 locations in 18 states, BHG has more than 1,380 employees who serve almost 30,000 patients. To learn more, visit bhgrecovery.com.

