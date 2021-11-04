CNBX Selects API Supplier Purisys to Support Planned IND Fillings and Phase I/II (a) Clinical Trials

TEL AVIV, Israel and BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBX), a global leader in the development of cancer related cannabinoid-based medicine, announced today that it has signed an agreement with Purisys, a leading Active Pharmaceutical Iingredient (API) manufacturer, for supply of Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) grade APIs required for the manufacturing of RCC-33, the company's colorectal cancer treatment drug candidate. Under said agreement, Purisys will also support CNBX throughout an IND filing process, including providing all necessary and related information concerning Chemistry Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) in the form of a comprehensive technical package to be presented to the FDA. APIs supplied under said agreement will be used by Company in Phase I/II (a) clinical studies that it is planning to launch in 2022.

Gabriel Yariv, Cannabics Pharmaceuticals' Executive Chairman, said: "We have been carefully searching for an API supplier to support our planned IND fillings for quite some time now, and in Purisys we found all the various parameters we were looking for. Purisys is the leading provider of synthetically-derived cannabinoid APIs to researchers and product developers looking to navigate health authority-regulated pathways. Accordingly, we became confident that Purisys will be able to provide us with an ultra-high purity API product on the one hand, and with all the necessary regulatory and CMC related support required for our planned approach of the FDA on the other. I am pleased to report that this agreement marks an important step in the right direction for the company."

Josh Hoerner, Purisys LLC. General Manager commented: "We are excited about the opportunity to provide pharmaceutical grade ultra-pure cannabinoid APIs to Cannabics Pharmaceuticals for their innovative drug candidate for the treatment of colorectal cancer. To that end, the pharmaceutically-compliant cannabinoid APIs produced by Purisys are backed by state-of-art manufacturing technology, a commercial-scale pharmaceutical supply chain, comprehensive technical files and strong regulatory CMC support. CNBX is a leader in the field of cannabinoid-based anti-cancer treatment, with a growing pipeline of additional drug candidates, and we look forward to establishing a long and fruitful relationship with the company, one that could potentially help bring new, critical treatment alternatives to large groups of patients around the globe."

About Purisys:

Headquartered in Athens, Georgia, Purisys is a leading provider of API contract manufacturing and development services including custom synthesis and analytical development services for clinical stage compounds. Purisys' expertise includes extensive scientific and regulatory know-how, state-of-the-art manufacturing technologies and a track record of delivering projects on time. Purisys can develop a broad range of APIs including clinical stage compounds used to treat a variety of indications including therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular, CNS and oncological drugs. The company has a long-term, successful regulatory track record in the pharmaceutical industry with a commitment to high purity, consistency, and compliance. Purisys also has a comprehensive set of CDMO offerings and a robust reference standard program to support the pharmaceutical industry deliver innovative new therapies to patients.

About Cannabics Pharmaceuticals:

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBX) is a U.S. public company and a global leader in the development of cancer related cannabinoid-based medicine. The Company's R&D is based in Israel, where it is licensed by the Ministry of Health to conduct scientific and clinical research on cannabinoid formulations and cancer. For more information, please visit www.cannabics.com. For the latest updates on Cannabics Pharmaceuticals follow the Company on Twitter @Cannabics, Facebook @CannabicsPharmaceuticals, LinkedIn, and on Instagram @Cannabics_Pharmaceuticals.

Recent expansion of Company's IP Portfolio with filing of 2 new Provisional Patents; Recent expansion of Cannabics Pharmaceuticals' Board of Advisors to include: Prof. Caroline Robert (MD, Ph.D.), a Melanoma expert, and, Dr. Sigal Tavor (MD), a Hematology expert, along with Prof. Amos Toren (MD), Prof. Zamir Halpern (MD), Prof. Noam Shomron (Ph.D.), Dr. Erez Scapa (MD), Dr. Dana Ben-Ami Shor (MD), Dr. Sigalit Arieli-Portnoy (Ph.D.) and Dr. Tal Mofkadi (Ph.D.); Recent expansion of Cannabics Pharmaceuticals' Board of Directors to include: Dr. Inbar Maymon-Pomeranchik (Ph.D.), and Dr. Gil Feiler (Ph.D.) as Independent Directors.

