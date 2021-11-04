ECKO Named Tier 1 Firm by U.S. News - Best Lawyers® in "Best Law Firms" 2022

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based in Salt Lake City, Eisenberg Cutt Kendell & Olson has received the two following Tier 1 Metropolitan rankings in Utah by U.S. News – Best Lawyers® for "Best Law Firms" 2022:

Eisenberg, Cutt, Kendell & Olson (PRNewsfoto/Eisenberg, Cutt, Kendell & Olson)

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

A joint effort by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers®, "Best Law Firms" is curated on an annual basis to celebrate the nation's premier law firms.

The "Best Law Firms" candidate pool is created in reference to that year's The Best Lawyers in America© , a register by Best Lawyers of the top 6% of American attorneys in the private sector. Next, all eligible firms are scored based on feedback from their peers and clients, as well as the results of law firm surveys. Legal expertise, quality of service, community impact, past verdicts and settlements are thoroughly assessed and evaluated. The firms that earn the highest scores during review are placed along three tiers for the published edition of "Best Law Firms." Tier 1 holds those who scored the best of the best; then comes Tier 2 with the second-highest scorers; then Tier 3.

Eisenberg Cutt Kendell & Olson qualified for "Best Law Firms" review after 6 of its attorneys were selected for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America 2022. Another attorney at the firm also earned recognition in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch, the equivalent of The Best Lawyers in America for early career attorneys. What's more, the firm has been ranked by U.S. News – Best Lawyers® in previous editions of "Best Law Firms."

The Salt Lake City plaintiff's trial law firm of Eisenberg Cutt Kendell & Olson accepts cases involving brain injuries , back and spine injuries , car and truck crashes , sexual assault , defective products , wrongful death , and more. To ensure each client is given the attention they deserve, the firm limits its caseload to a select few. This has resulted in a flood of glowing testimonials and over $400 million in client recoveries. To schedule a free consultation, please visit Eisenberg Cutt Kendell & Olson at eckolaw.com . Or to find out more about U.S. News – Best Lawyers® and its annual rankings, kindly visit bestlawfirms.usnews.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Eisenberg Cutt Kendell & Olson