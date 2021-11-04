For Fifth Consecutive Year, Combined Insurance Named a "Best For Vets" Employer

CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth year in a row, Combined Insurance has been named a "Best for Vets" employer by Military Times. This year, Combined ranks 27th out of 161 honored organizations in the U.S., second in the state of Illinois, and third within the insurance industry. The list recognizes organizations for "efforts to recruit, retain, and support current and former service members, military spouses, and military caregivers."

www.combinedinsurance.com (PRNewsFoto/Combined Insurance)

"This honor means a great deal to us at Combined, as U.S. military veterans have made important contributions to our growth and success," said Combined Insurance President Rich Williams. "Those who have served our country are strategic thinkers who work diligently and bring a wealth of resources to the company. Quite simply, veterans and their family members make Combined stronger."

Combined Insurance launched its veteran recruiting program in 2010, hiring more than 5,500 veterans, military spouses, and their family members since then. Combined also is a strong supporter of military and veteran-focused nonprofit organizations, including the USO of Illinois; Luke's Wings; and Heartland Alliance–Support Services for Veteran Families (SSVF).

Now in its twelfth year, the Military Times "Best for Vets: Employers" voluntary survey was conducted online from July 6 through Sept. 21, 2021. Critical to inclusion on the list were a company's "recruitment and employment practices, retention and support programs, and generally-inclusive workplace policies."

Military Times publishes the Air Force Times, Army Times, Marine Times, and Navy Times for current and former U.S. military personnel. The organization also produces newsletters, video content, podcasts, and special reports focused on the military community.

About Combined Insurance

Combined Insurance Company of America is a Chubb company and a leading provider of supplemental accident, health, disability, and life insurance products in the U.S.* and Canada. Headquartered in Chicago with a tradition of nearly 100 years of success, we are committed to making the world of supplemental insurance easy to understand. The company has an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau and an A + (Superior) financial strength rating by A.M. Best. We are ranked by VIQTORY as the number one Military Friendly® Employer in 2021 (over $1 billion revenue category), marking Combined's tenth consecutive year on the Top 10 list. For more information, please visit www.combinedinsurance.com.

* In New York, products are underwritten by Combined Life Insurance Company of New York (Latham, NY).

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Combined Insurance, a Chubb company