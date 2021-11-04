Groves Academy® Becomes Groves Learning Organization™ (GLO), Reflecting Additional Support For Families Groves Learning Organization empowers every student to discover their brilliance

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Groves Academy announced a new name: Groves Learning Organization or GLO. Since 1972, Groves Academy has been known as the premier school in the Midwest for the education and support of neurodiverse students. As Groves has grown, it's adopting a new name to showcase its holistic approach and expanded resources for families.

Groves Learning Organization

GLO encompasses three pillar programs:

Groves Academy is a unique school, where neurodiverse students in grades 1 - 12 are empowered to ignite their confidence and success.

Groves Learning Center ™ expands Groves' help to the community with a team of psychologists who provide diagnostic assessments, one-to-one tutoring, speech-language services and summer programs.

Groves Literacy Partnerships ® shares evidence-based literacy instruction with more than 60 partner schools to ensure all students learn to read.

"The growth of our organization over the past several years has been tremendous, allowing us to serve more than 6,000 children across our divisions and we plan to grow that number," said Dan Morgan, President of Groves Learning Organization. "Through deep expertise rooted in literacy instruction, as well as a specific focus on the challenges faced by neurodiverse learners, GLO helps every student unleash their brilliance."

"GLO is wrapping its arms around families and igniting the spark and potential in their children," said Meredith McGuirk, who serves as Chair on the Board of Trustees. "The name might be new, but the mission will stay the same: building confidence, success and purpose through transformative learning experiences in the Twin Cities and beyond."

For more information, please contact Sarah Thamer at saraht@media-minefield.com or 612.351.8458.

About Groves Learning Organization:

GLO is an educational ecosystem that empowers students to unleash their brilliance with expert literacy instruction for all students, and supportive solutions for neurodiverse learners. Groveslearning.org

Media Contact: Sarah Thamer

Phone number: 612.351.8458

saraht@media-minefield.com

Groveslearning.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Groves Learning Organization