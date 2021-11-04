Iconic Indian Film Star Kamal Haasan to Launch Fashion and Fragrance Lines in Chicago

CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Indian film star and reality show host Kamal Haasan, who has appeared in more than 200 films spanning a career of more than 60 years, will launch his international House of Khadar clothing line and KH Memoir fragrance line in Chicago, IL, November 15-17, 2021. This is Hassan's first product launch in the United States. He will present pre-release products at two Chicago area events for VIP guests and media only. (Media please RSVP to: info@khmemoir.com)

November 15th , 6 to 8:30 PM , Signature Banquets, 415 E. North Ave, Lombard IL

November 17th , 6 to 8:30 PM , Tree House, 149 W. Kinzie, Chicago IL *

*A portion of the proceeds from pre-release product sales at this event will be donated to Pivoting in Heels, a not-for-profit organization Hassan supports

Known for his perfection and unique approach to art and business, Hassan is expanding beyond the entertainment industry with two unique concepts close to his heart.

House of Khadar

The teachings of Indian spiritual and political leader Mahatma Gandhi inspired Hassan to create and design the House of Khadar clothing line. The designs are made from Khadi cotton fabric, a hand-spun and woven natural fiber cloth made popular in 1918 by Mahatma Gandhi during the freedom struggle of India. House of Khadar is shining a spotlight on handloom fabrics -- and on bettering the lives of handloom weavers in India.

KH Memoir

Haasan's fragrance line, KH Memoir, was inspired by the ancient use of scents. Throughout Indian history, people have used scents to celebrate prayers and religious ceremonies by burning fine woods, essential oils, scented resin, and incense. Haasan envisioned scents triggering people's olfactory senses that would stimulate the sense of smell to create an emotional connection to emotion and memory. This explains the name, KH Memoir, which was created to transport people back to timeless memories of their past.

Both House of Khadar and KH Memoir are distributed in the United States in partnership with Chicago-based Delta Beauty Lab .

About Kamal Hassan

Hassan received the President's Medal for his first on-screen performance at the age of four, which marked his arrival as a child prodigy in the Indian movie industry. Since then, he has enjoyed a distinguished career spanning over sixty years with more than 200 films in six Indian languages.

His accomplishments are many, including several prestigious Indian Awards and the French Chevalier Award. He is the most prolific Indian actor in the industry and has been a nominee for an Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film.

He currently resides in Chennai, India and hosts the popular reality TV show "Big Boss".

