OneAmerica Among the 2021 Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OneAmerica®, a national insurance and financial services provider, was named one of the 2021 Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America by Healthiest Employers® in recognition of its investment in its Active Choices employee wellness program.

(PRNewsfoto/OneAmerica)

This award honors organizations demonstrating care for their people by investing in health and well-being solutions and initiatives. In addition to its high ranking on the national list, OneAmerica offices in Indiana, Wisconsin and Southern California were also named top healthiest workplaces in their respective regions.

"We are honored to be listed as one of the 2021 Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America," said Chris Pohl, vice president, Total Rewards, Talent Acquisition and HR Services at OneAmerica. "Focusing on our associates' health and welfare is a top priority for OneAmerica. We believe our Active Choices wellness program is an integral part of the benefits we offer our associates."

The OneAmerica Active Choices program is part of a broader strategy to provide the resources needed for associates to succeed professionally, serve customers and reach their personal health and financial wellness goals. Being named among the top 100 companies in the U.S. is recognition of the work OneAmerica has done to support a positive associate experience, retain good people and attract top talent in a tight job market.

This past year, OneAmerica has offered new wellness programs and strengthened its self-care and well-being services through:

Contributing $1.6 million to associates' health savings accounts (HSAs) in 2020 through earned wellness incentives. These additional dollars helped reduce out-of-pocket expenses for associates.

Offering multiple free resources for all associates and their families, including:

"Healthiest Employers scores hit record highs in the past year, reflecting a deep level of care and empathy by business and benefits leaders who stand out in their support of their employees' well-being," said Haley Elmore, Healthiest Employers® Program Coordinator. "The effects of COVID-19 will likely affect business operations for many years to come and it is crucial that companies are considering the needs of their employees beyond the immediate crisis."

Scoring is based on each organization's Healthiest Employers Index — a metric based on six categories: Culture and Leadership Commitment, Foundational Components, Strategic Planning, Communications and Marketing, Programming and Interventions, and Reporting and Analytics.

The questionnaire, scoring, and benchmarking were formed with the help of a national, non-biased group of representatives from the academic, medical, and wellness communities.

Healthiest Employers® was founded over a decade ago by Springbuk to drive meaningful investment in employees' health and well-being and to accelerate companies' adoption of data-driven approaches to health initiatives and planning employee benefits.

About OneAmerica®

A national provider of insurance and financial services for more than 140 years, the companies of OneAmerica help customers build and protect their financial futures. OneAmerica offers a variety of products and services to serve the financial needs of their policyholders and customers. These products include retirement plan products and recordkeeping services, individual life insurance, annuities, asset-based long-term care solutions and employee benefit plan products. Products are issued and underwritten by the companies of OneAmerica and distributed through a nationwide network of employees, agents, brokers and other sources who are committed to providing value to our customers. To learn more about our products, services and the companies of OneAmerica, visit oneamerica.com/about-us/companies-of-oneamerica.

About Healthiest Employers

Springbuk is the preferred health intelligence platform for Healthiest Employers. This partnership brings clinical expertise, empowering us to move beyond recognition. With Springbuk, Healthiest Employers can help forward-thinking organizations to utilize more intelligent solutions for managing the health and well-being of their population.

About Springbuk

Springbuk is a leading-edge health analytics intelligence platform that empowers employers and consultants to optimize their investments in population health. The innovative solution offers deep analytic insights, allows data-informed decision-making, and provides strategic direction to maximize return on employee benefit investments.

Contact:

Karisa Reichard

Karisa.Reichard@oneamerica.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OneAmerica