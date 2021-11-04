Unum Vaccine Verifier™ Helps Employers Meet Federal Requirements

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unum Vaccine Verifier™ is now available to help employers navigate the new COVID-19 vaccine and testing rules released earlier today by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Unum Vaccine Verifier digital solution:

Provides a self-service option for employees to upload vaccination documentation

Manages test result documentation for non-vaccinated employees

Handles medical and religious exemption guidance

Protects employee's sensitive medical information

In addition to the digital solution, human resource consultation services can be added to include review of safety policies, best practices of COVID-19 accommodations, regulatory guidance and medical requests.

"Unum Vaccine Verifier allows human resource teams to focus on their employees while Unum manages the complex requirements of the federal mandate," said Ellen McCann, assistant vice president of Unum Solutions. "This solution simplifies the process for organizations of all sizes by helping them verify employee vaccination status, monitor exemptions and protect employee's medical information."

Each business faces unique operational and financial challenges related to compliance with the mandate. Colonial Life Vaccine Verifier™ provides the same functionality for the target markets they serve through the brand.

Unum is an industry leader in Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) management, complex employee leave and several other HR technology solutions. The company has decades of expertise handling sensitive medical records and navigating regulatory details.

ABOUT UNUM GROUP

Unum (NYSE: UNM) an international provider of workplace benefits and services has been helping workers and their families for more than 170 years. Through its Unum US, Unum International, and Colonial Life businesses, the company offers disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision and stop-loss insurance; leave and absence management support and behavioral health services. In 2020, Unum reported revenues of $13.2 billion and paid $7.6 billion in benefits. The Fortune 250 company is one of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies, recognized by the Ethisphere® Institute.

Visit the Unum newsroom for more information, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Colonial Life

Colonial Life & Accident Insurance Company is a market leader in providing financial protection benefits through the workplace, including disability, life, accident, dental, cancer, critical illness and hospital confinement indemnity insurance. Colonial Life's benefit services and education, innovative enrollment technology and personal service support more than 90,000 businesses and organizations, representing more than 3.8 million of America's workers and their families. For more information visit www.coloniallife.com or connect with us on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

