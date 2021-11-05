SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Level One Bancorp, Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Level One Bancorp, Inc. ("Level One" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LEVL) in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with First Merchants Corporation ("First Merchants") (NASDAQ: FRME). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Level One shareholders will receive $10.17 in cash and 0.7167 shares of First Merchants common stock for each share of Level One common stock that they hold, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $40.17 based upon First Merchants' November 4, 2021 closing price of $41.86.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether (i) Level One's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the merger consideration is fair to Level One's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

