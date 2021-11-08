Bandwidth Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND), a leading global enterprise cloud communications company, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

"Bandwidth continues to play a critical role in the enterprise move to the cloud," stated David Morken , Chief Executive Officer of Bandwidth. "We delivered another solid quarter, with a number of important customer wins, strong momentum from cross-selling on our global network, and continued growth in our API-driven CPaaS products. The DDoS attacks on our network have sharpened our defenses and made us stronger than ever, and we're in a position to leverage what we've learned to help make the ecosystem safer for enterprise communications."

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

The following table summarizes the consolidated financial highlights for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2021 (in millions, except per share amounts).





Three months ended

September 30,

2020

2021 CPaaS Revenue¹ $ 73.8



$ 107.4

Total Revenue¹ $ 84.8



$ 130.6

Consolidated Gross Margin 46 %

45 % Non-GAAP² Gross Margin 49 %

49 % CPaaS Gross Margin 47 %

49 % Non-GAAP CPaaS Gross Margin 50 %

54 % Net Loss $ (2.4)



$ (6.9)

Non-GAAP² Net Income $ 6.5



$ 6.5

Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.10)



$ (0.28)

Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 24.2



25.1

Non-GAAP net income per Non-GAAP share $ 0.24



$ 0.25

Non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 26.5



26.4

Adjusted EBITDA $ 9.3



$ 14.2

¹Total and CPaaS revenue include $27 million and $26 million, respectively, from Voxbone. ²Additional information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this release, including an explanation of these measures and how each is calculated, is included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has also been provided in the financial tables included below.

"We were pleased to deliver another quarter of strong results, with both top and bottom line results exceeding guidance," said Daryl Raiford , Chief Financial Officer of Bandwidth. "Our CPaaS non-GAAP gross margins continue to expand, achieving a record 54% and enhanced by the inclusion of the higher margin international business. Despite the challenges caused by the DDoS attacks our fundamental growth drivers remain unchanged. We remain well positioned to serve a large and growing global communications market that is benefiting from transformational secular trends."

Third Quarter Customer and Company Highlights

One of Bandwidth's largest and longest-tenured customers signed a contract for global service in the third quarter. This deal was possible only with the global reach we achieved with the Voxbone acquisition. Fourth quarter 2021 testing of voice and messaging in select countries is expected to ramp throughout 2022.

A global leader in electronic signature chose Bandwidth to move its multi-country contact center stack to the cloud. The customer values Bandwidth's global reach and ability to integrate with nearly every major communications platform an enterprise needs, from UCaaS to CCaaS.

Bandwidth signed a new deal in the third quarter with a $16 billion , Fortune 200 managed care provider. This provider chose Bandwidth because we are uniquely able to power their entire communications stack in the cloud -- both UCaaS and CCaaS. Bandwidth APIs enable the provider to manage its own communications system without specialized telecom expertise.



Three months ended September 30,

2020

2021 Active CPaaS Customers1(includes contribution from Voxbone) 2,015

3,173 Dollar-based net retention rate1(Voxbone results do not impact calculation of this metric in the current period) 131%

108%





1 Additional information regarding our active CPaaS customers and dollar-based net retention rate and how each are calculated are included below.

Financial Outlook

Bandwidth's outlook assumes current business conditions, current foreign currency exchange rates and includes the estimated impact of the previously disclosed DDoS attacks. Bandwidth is providing guidance for its fourth quarter and full year 2021 as follows:



Q4 2021

Guidance

Full Year 2021

Guidance CPaaS Revenue ($ millions) 94.5 - 99.5

407.0 - 412.0 Total Revenue ($ millions) 115.7 - 120.7

480.5 - 485.5 Non-GAAP earnings per share ($) (0.15) - (0.11)

0.74 - 0.78 Weighted Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (millions) 25.1

26.5

Bandwidth has not reconciled its fourth quarter and full-year guidance related to non-GAAP net earnings or loss to GAAP net earnings or loss and non-GAAP earnings or loss per share to GAAP earnings or loss, because stock-based compensation cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time. Accordingly, a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort.

Upcoming Investor Conference Schedule

Berenberg U.S. CEO Conference - Investor meetings hosted by David Morken , CEO and Daryl Raiford , CFO on Wednesday, November 10 .

Needham Security, Networking & Communications Conference - Fireside chat with Marina Carreker , President and Daryl Raiford , CFO on Tuesday, November 16 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time .

Wells Fargo 5th Annual TMT Summit - Fireside chat with Marina Carreker , President and Daryl Raiford , CFO on Tuesday, November 30 at 1:20 PM Eastern Time .

Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference - Fireside chat with David Morken , CEO and Daryl Raiford , CFO on Wednesday, December 8 at 1:50pm Eastern Time .

Live webcasts and replays of the fireside chats will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://investors.bandwidth.com

Conference Call

Conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 on November 8, 2021 , via the investor section of its website at Conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the third quarter endedon, via the investor section of its website at https://investors.bandwidth.com where a replay will also be available shortly following the conference call.

Conference Call Details

November 8, 2021

5:00 pm ET

Domestic dial-in:

(855) 327-6837

International dial-in:

(631) 891-4304



Replay information

An audio replay of this conference call will be available through November 15, 2021 , by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers, and entering passcode 10017120.

About Bandwidth Inc.

www.bandwidth.com . Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) is a global communications software company that helps enterprises connect people around the world with cloud-ready voice, messaging, and emergency services. Backed by the largest directly-connected network on the planet, companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber and Zoom use Bandwidth's APIs to easily embed communications into software and applications. Bandwidth has more than 20 years in the technology space and is the first and only Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) provider offering a robust selection of APIs built around our own global network. Our award-winning support teams help businesses around the world solve complex communications challenges every day. More information available at

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts, including, without limitation, future financial and business performance for the fourth quarter 2021 and full-year 2021, attractiveness of our product offerings, our platform, the value proposition of our products, and our assessment of the impact of the distributed denial of service ("DDoS") attacks discussed herein and in previous press releases are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "guide," "may," "will" and similar expressions and their negatives are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks related to our rapid growth and ability to sustain our revenue growth rate, competition in the markets in which we operate, market growth, our ability to innovate and manage our growth, our ability to expand effectively into new markets, legal, reputational and financial risks which may result from the DDoS attacks or other cybersecurity incidents, risks that the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of Voxbone may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected, our ability to operate in compliance with applicable laws, as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of our latest Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any subsequent reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, achievements or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur. We are under no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States , or GAAP, we provide investors with certain non-GAAP financial measures and other business metrics, which we believe are helpful to our investors. We use these Non-GAAP financial measures and other business metrics for financial and operational decision-making purposes and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these Non-GAAP financial measures and other business metrics provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects and allow for greater transparency with respect to metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

The presentation of Non-GAAP financial information and other business metrics is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. While our Non-GAAP financial measures and other business metrics are an important tool for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating our own operating results over different periods of time, we urge investors to review the reconciliation of these financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included above, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

We define Non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit after adding back depreciation, amortization of acquired intangible assets related to acquisitions and stock-based compensation. We add back depreciation, amortization of acquired intangible assets related to acquisitions and stock-based compensation because they are non-cash items. We eliminate the impact of these non-cash items, because we do not consider them indicative of our core operating performance. Their exclusion facilitates comparisons of our operating performance on a period-to-period basis. Therefore, we believe that showing gross margin, as adjusted to remove the impact of these non-cash expenses, such as depreciation, amortization of acquired intangible assets related to acquisitions and stock-based compensation, is helpful to investors in assessing our gross profit and gross margin performance in a way that is similar to how management assesses our performance. We calculate Non-GAAP gross margin by dividing adjusted gross profit by revenue, expressed as a percentage of revenue.

We define Non-GAAP net (loss) income as net (loss) income adjusted for certain items affecting period to period comparability. Non-GAAP net (loss) income excludes stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs for convertible debt, acquisition related expenses, impairment charges of intangibles assets, loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment, estimated tax impact of above adjustments, income tax (benefit) provision resulting from excess tax benefits associated with the exercise of stock options, vesting of restricted stock units and equity compensation, and expense resulting from recording the valuation allowance on our deferred tax assets ("DTA").

We define adjusted EBITDA as net (loss) income adjusted to reflect the addition or elimination of certain statement of operations items including, but not limited to: income tax (benefit) provision, interest (income) expense, net, depreciation and amortization expense, acquisition related expenses, stock-based compensation expense, impairment of intangible assets, and loss (gain) from disposal of property and equipment. We have presented Adjusted EBITDA because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, generate future operating plans, and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. In particular, we believe that the exclusion of certain items in calculating Adjusted EBITDA can produce a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business.

We define free cash flow as net cash provided by or used in operating activities less net cash used in the acquisition of property, plant and equipment activities and capitalized development costs for software for internal use. We believe free cash flow is a useful indicator of liquidity and provides information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated from our core operations that can be used for investing in our business. Free cash flow has certain limitations in that it does not represent the total increase or decrease in the cash balance for the period, it does not take into consideration investment in long-term securities, nor does it represent the residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures. Therefore, it is important to evaluate free cash flow along with our consolidated statements of cash flows.

We believe that these Non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects and allow for greater transparency with respect to metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

While a reconciliation of Non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, many of these costs and expenses that we may incur in the future, we have provided a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures and other business metrics to the nearest comparable GAAP measures in the accompanying financial statement tables included in this press release.

We define an active CPaaS customer account at the end of any period as an individual account, as identified by a unique account identifier, for which we have recognized at least $100 of revenue in the last month of the period. We believe that the use of our platform by active CPaaS customer accounts at or above the $100 per month threshold is a stronger indicator of potential future engagement than trial usage of our platform at levels below $100 per month. A single organization may constitute multiple unique active CPaaS customer accounts if it has multiple unique account identifiers, each of which is treated as a separate active CPaaS customer account.

Our dollar-based net retention rate compares the CPaaS revenue from customers in a quarter to the same quarter in the prior year. To calculate the dollar-based net retention rate, we first identify the cohort of customers that generate CPaaS revenue and that were customers in the same quarter of the prior year. The dollar-based net retention rate is obtained by dividing the CPaaS revenue generated from that cohort in a quarter, by the CPaaS revenue generated from that same cohort in the corresponding quarter in the prior year. When we calculate dollar-based net retention rate for periods longer than one quarter, we use the average of the quarterly dollar-based net retention rates for the quarters in such period.

BANDWIDTH INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)



Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2020

2021

2020

2021 Revenue $ 84,758



$ 130,638



$ 230,066



$ 364,775

Cost of revenue 45,527



72,395



123,895



199,782

Gross profit 39,231



58,243



106,171



164,993

Operating expenses:













Research and development 10,232



13,359



29,316



39,509

Sales and marketing 9,001



13,592



27,073



38,168

General and administrative 18,134



30,354



51,070



85,481

Total operating expenses 37,367



57,305



107,459



163,158

Operating income (loss) 1,864



938



(1,288)



1,835

Other expense, net (4,206)



(7,567)



(8,980)



(20,768)

Loss before income taxes (2,342)



(6,629)



(10,268)



(18,933)

Income tax provision (10)



(315)



(13,783)



(255)

Net loss $ (2,352)



$ (6,944)



$ (24,051)



$ (19,188)

















Earnings per share:













Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.10)



$ (0.28)



$ (1.01)



$ (0.77)

Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding, basic and diluted 24,175,762



25,114,762



23,905,322



25,075,941



The Company recognized total stock-based compensation expense as follows:



Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2020

2021

2020

2021 Cost of revenue $ 46



$ 52



$ 161



$ 190

Research and development 508



621



1,581



2,055

Sales and marketing 369



519



1,140



1,591

General and administrative 1,459



2,633



4,424



7,756

Total $ 2,382



$ 3,825



$ 7,306



$ 11,592



BANDWIDTH INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



As of December 31,

As of September 30,

2020

2021 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 72,163



$ 321,819

Restricted cash 9,274



9,239

Other investments 40,000



—

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 55,243



75,161

Deferred costs 2,411



2,951

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,508



22,355

Total current assets 193,599



431,525

Property and equipment, net 51,645



68,267

Operating right-of-use asset, net 19,491



15,612

Intangible assets, net 248,055



220,566

Deferred costs, non-current 3,604



4,262

Other long-term assets 1,975



7,543

Goodwill 372,239



353,151

Total assets $ 890,608



$ 1,100,926

Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 11,665



$ 15,688

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 63,065



76,259

Current portion of deferred revenue 6,515



6,362

Advanced billings 5,429



4,797

Operating lease liability, current 5,515



6,015

Total current liabilities 92,189



109,121

Other liabilities 1,707



5,416

Operating lease liability, net of current portion 17,202



12,525

Deferred revenue, net of current portion 6,386



7,383

Deferred tax liability 61,005



57,997

Convertible senior notes 282,196



479,155

Total liabilities 460,685



671,597

Stockholders' equity:





Class A and Class B common stock 24



25

Additional paid-in capital 451,463



499,738

Accumulated deficit (49,505)



(68,693)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 27,941



(1,741)

Total stockholders' equity 429,923



429,329

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 890,608



$ 1,100,926



BANDWIDTH INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Nine months ended September 30,

2020

2021 Cash flows from operating activities





Net loss $ (24,051)



$ (19,188)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities





Depreciation and amortization 9,927



27,478

Right-of-use asset amortization 3,522



4,251

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 10,916



19,475

Stock-based compensation 7,306



11,592

Deferred taxes 14,254



329

Loss on disposal of property and equipment 263



357

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net of allowances (16,218)



(20,610)

Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,224)



(4,173)

Accounts payable 2,905



7,122

Accrued expenses and other liabilities 8,675



1,590

Operating right-of-use liability (3,944)



(4,535)

Net cash provided by operating activities 11,331



23,688

Cash flows from investing activities





Purchase of property and equipment (9,536)



(12,552)

Capitalized software development costs (1,846)



(3,212)

Purchase of land —



(30,017)

Proceeds from sale of land —



17,462

Purchase of other investments (230,780)



—

Proceeds from sales and maturities of other investments —



40,000

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (242,162)



11,681

Cash flows from financing activities





Payments on finance leases —



(161)

Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes 400,000



250,000

Purchase of capped call (43,320)



(25,500)

Payment of debt issuance costs (11,965)



(7,544)

Proceeds from exercises of stock options 3,859



886

Value of equity awards withheld for tax liabilities (1,472)



(3,720)

Net cash provided by financing activities 347,102



213,961

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 48



291

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 116,319



249,621

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 185,004



81,437

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 301,323



$ 331,058













BANDWIDTH INC.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin Consolidated



Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2020

2021

2020

2021 Consolidated Gross Profit $ 39,231



$ 58,243



$ 106,171



$ 164,993

Consolidated Gross Profit Margin % 46 %

45 %

46 %

45 % Depreciation 2,284



2,976



6,958



8,947

Amortization of acquired intangible assets —



2,128



—



6,479

Stock-based compensation 46



52



161



190

Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 41,561



$ 63,399



$ 113,290



$ 180,609

Non-GAAP Gross Margin % 49 %

49 %

49 %

50 %

By Segment





CPaaS







Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2020

2021

2020

2021 CPaaS Gross Profit $ 34,416



$ 52,535



$ 91,492



$ 147,945

CPaaS Gross Profit Margin % 47 %

49 %

46 %

47 % Depreciation 2,284



2,976



6,958



8,947

Amortization of acquired intangible assets —



2,128



—



6,479

Stock-based compensation 46



52



161



190

Non-GAAP CPaaS Gross Profit $ 36,746



$ 57,691



$ 98,611



$ 163,561

Non-GAAP CPaaS Gross Margin % 50 %

54 %

49 %

52 %























Other































There are no non-GAAP adjustments to gross profit for the Other segment.









BANDWIDTH INC.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)









Non-GAAP Net Income















Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2020

2021

2020

2021















Net loss $ (2,352)



$ (6,944)



$ (24,051)



$ (19,188)

Stock-based compensation 2,382



3,825



7,306



11,592

Amortization of acquired intangibles 130



4,764



390



14,495

Amortization of debt discount and issuance

costs for convertible debt 4,575



7,168



10,852



19,393

Acquisition-related expenses 1,745



—



1,745



—

Loss on disposal of property and equipment 3



21



263



357

Estimated tax effects of adjustments (1) —



(2,348)



—



(3,502)

Valuation allowance (2) —



—



14,173



215

Non-GAAP net income $ 6,483



$ 6,486



$ 10,678



$ 23,362

















Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.10)



$ (0.28)



$ (1.01)



$ (0.77)

















Non-GAAP net income per Non-GAAP share













Basic $ 0.27



$ 0.26



$ 0.45



$ 0.93

Diluted $ 0.24



$ 0.25



$ 0.42



$ 0.87

















Non-GAAP weighted average number of shares

outstanding













Non-GAAP basic shares 24,175,762



25,114,762



23,905,322



25,075,941

Convertible debt conversion 1,692,546



929,971



708,073



1,316,199

Stock options issued and outstanding 273,681



171,623



507,530



186,665

Nonvested RSUs outstanding 367,790



159,888



333,329



214,562

Non-GAAP diluted shares 26,509,779



26,376,244



25,454,254



26,793,367



________________________

(1) The Non-GAAP tax-effect adjustments are calculated based on statutory tax rates in the jurisdictions where the Company has tax filings. When the Company has a valuation allowance recorded and no tax benefits will be recognized, the rate in that jurisdiction is considered to be zero. The rate was 0.0% and 7.6% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2021, respectively. (2) The Company recognized a tax expense of $0 and $14,173 to record a valuation allowance on U.S. deferred tax assets in the three

and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and $0and $215 in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively.

BANDWIDTH INC.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA



Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2020

2021

2020

2021 Net loss $ (2,352)



$ (6,944)



$ (24,051)



$ (19,188)

Income tax provision (1) 10



315



13,783



255

Interest expense, net 4,200



7,715



8,923



20,824

Depreciation 3,157



4,469



9,537



12,983

Amortization 130



4,764



390



14,495

Acquisition-related expenses 1,745



—



1,745



—

Stock-based compensation 2,382



3,825



7,306



11,592

Loss on disposal of property and

equipment 3



21



263



357

Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,275



$ 14,165



$ 17,896



$ 41,318



________________________

(1) Includes $0 and $14,173 of tax expense to record a valuation allowance on U.S. deferred tax assets for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively, and $0and $215 in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively.

Free Cash Flow



Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2020

2021

2020

2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 11,647



$ 14,843



$ 11,331



$ 23,688

Net cash used in investing in capital assets (1) (2) (2,334)



(2,657)



(11,382)



(28,319)

Free cash flow $ 9,313



$ 12,186



$ (51)



$ (4,631)



________________________

(1) Represents the acquisition cost of property, equipment and capitalized development costs for software for internal use. (2) Includes the net cash used from the purchase of land of $(30,017) offset by the proceeds from sale of land of $17,462 from investing activities of the statement of cash flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

