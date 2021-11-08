Boardwalk Wins Six Awards at the 2021 Annual Calgary Residential Rental Association Awards

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust - TSX: BEI.UN

The Calgary Residential Rental Association (CRRA) Awards are presented in recognition of the industry's top performers in the Residential Real Estate space. Boardwalk is proud to announce that it has been honoured with six awards in the following categories: New Building of the Year, Resident Manager of the Year, Environmental Excellence, Building of The Year, Renovation of the Year, and Media Excellence Owner & Manager of the Year.

New Building Of The Year – under 200 units

BRIO, a purpose-built joint venture development with Riocan, won "New Building of The Year." Situated in the heart of Northwest Calgary, BRIO defines elevated rental living. With over 160 units, this amenity rich twelve-story tower offers spacious, contemporary designs, exquisite finishes and expansive views that perfectly capture the beauty of Northwest and Downtown Calgary.

Resident Manager of the Year

Naveen Ramegowda, from Boardwalk's Northwest Pointe community, was awarded with the esteemed "Resident Manager of The Year Award". Underpinned by a 100% satisfaction rating on move-ins and a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 78, this achievement highlights Naveen's unwavering commitment to all-things customer service and the strong personal relationships built with our Resident Members.

Environmental Excellence

Boardwalk's ESG initiatives and progress was recognized with the "Environmental Excellence Award" and confirms the success of Boardwalk's commitment to responsible energy, gas and water management, as part of its overall environmental sustainability strategy.

Building Of The Year – under 100 units

Newly renovated by Boardwalk's design and in-house capital projects team, Beddington Court located in Northeast Calgary, was awarded this year's "Building of the Year, under 100 units" award. This accomplishment recognizes the team's outstanding achievements and exceptional performance in the management, maintenance, and service provided to the community. Beddington Court was acquired in 2017 and highlights Boardwalk's commitment to providing the best quality communities, service, and experience.

Renovation of the Year

Boardwalk's Design Team is honoured to receive the renovation of the year award for the 3rd consecutive year. Located in the community of Varsity, Boardwalk's 297-unit Varsity Square Apartments underwent a large-scale renovation. The transformative renovation included a new vibrant lobby, experience centre, community room, state of the art fitness facility, updated pool with sweeping patio and added BBQ area providing its Resident Members with an exceptional community to call home.

Media Excellence Owner & Manager of the Year

This award was presented to Boardwalk in recognition of its online presence, inclusive of social media, websites and Resident Member portals; all of which continue to support a unified vision to create the best customer journey for all those interacting with the Boardwalk brand.

Sam Kolias, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Boardwalk REIT commented:

"Thank you to the Calgary Residential Rental Association for their efforts and leadership in supporting multi-family communities with resources that allow community providers to ensure quality affordable housing in Calgary. We are so proud of our entire Boardwalk team, and the awards received highlight our commitment to providing all our Resident Members with the best place to call home."

Corporate Profile:

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always livestm. Our three-tiered and distinct brands: Boardwalk Living, Boardwalk Communities and Boardwalk Lifestyle, cater to a large and diverse demographic and has evolved to capture the life cycle of all Resident Members. Boardwalk's disciplined approach to capital allocation, acquisition, development, purposeful re-positioning, and management of apartment communities allows the Trust to provide its brand of community across Canada creating exceptional Resident Member experiences. Differentiated by its peak performance culture, Boardwalk is committed to delivering exceptional service, product quality and experience to our Resident Members who reward us with high retention and market leading operating results, which in turn, lead to higher free cash flow and investment returns, stable monthly distributions, and value creation for all our stakeholders.

Boardwalk REIT's Trust units are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, trading under the symbol BEI.UN. Additional information about Boardwalk REIT can be found on the Trust's website at www.bwalk.com/investors.

