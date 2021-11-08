Boston Scientific Announces Upcoming Conference Schedule

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

On November 15, 2021, Dan Brennan, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Lauren Tengler, vice president, Investor Relations, will participate in a 30-minute question-and-answer session with the host analyst at the virtual 2021 Stifel Healthcare Conference. The session will begin at approximately 8:00 a.m. EST.

On December 1, 2021, Dave Pierce, executive vice president and president, MedSurg & Endoscopy; Dr. Brian Dunkin, chief medical officer, Endoscopy; and Lauren Tengler will participate in a 45-minute question-and-answer session with the host analyst for the 2021 virtual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference. The session will begin at approximately 8:00 a.m. EST.

A live webcast and replay of the webcast for each event will be accessible at investors.bostonscientific.com. The replay will be available approximately one hour following the completion of each event.

Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical solutions that improve the health of patients around the world. As a global medical technology leader for 40 years, we advance science for life by providing a broad range of high performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of healthcare. For more information, visit www.bostonscientific.com and connect on Twitter and Facebook.

Media: Investors: Kate Haranis Lauren Tengler 508-683-6585 (office) 508-683-4479 (office) Media Relations Investor Relations Boston Scientific Corporation Boston Scientific Corporation Kate.Haranis@bsci.com BSXInvestorRelations@bsci.com

