Dada Now Rolls out A Panorama of its On-Demand Warehousing-Picking-Delivery Services

SHANGHAI, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA), China's leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, today announced that Dada Now officially rolled out a panorama of its on-demand order fulfillment, covering warehousing, picking and delivery services, as the Double 11 Shopping Festival approaching this week. Based on its digital and intelligent capabilities such as the Dada Haibo system, the Canghai system, and Smart Logistics system, Dada Now upgraded its all-process capabilities to bring the convenient one-hour shopping experience to retail merchants and consumers.

A Dada picker scanning items at a Walmart store in Chengdu

"To achieve comprehensive on-demand order fulfillment for retailing stores, it requires more than the last-mile delivery service. We need to extend warehousing, picking and other services related to order fulfillment to empower retailers in an all-process way," said Jun Yang, Co-Founder, Director and CTO of Dada Group when explaining why Dada Now is committed to improving warehousing-picking-delivery service capabilities for order fulfillment.

In terms of "warehousing", Dada Now provides customized systematic solutions for different merchants based on their business forms and scale of online orders, helping them digitalize offline inventory, reduce stock-out rate, and improve inventory turnover. For "picking" service, Dada Picking pioneers the digitalized order picking service in the industry with the Canghai system, and helps merchants recruit crowdsourced pickers, achieve the digital and product-based picking operations and management, and improve efficiency and quality of omni-channel order picking. Dada Picking's data showed that compared with the pre-application, the picking time of the service reduced by 15%, while the hourly picking speed increased by 18%. During this year's Double 11 Festival, Dada Picking service would be applied in more supermarket chains, including Walmart, CR Vanguard, CP Lotus, Yonghui Superstores, Carrefour, and 7 Fresh.

For chain merchants, Dada provides customized delivery and fulfillment solutions, called Dedicated Delivery service or Quanxinda, and supports on-demand order delivery in all categories, omni-channels, all time and full-distance. Dedicated Delivery offers more diversified services to meet the different needs and requirements of chain brands for timely delivery, brand image, and standard services. It has been serving Walmart, CR Vanguard, Sam's Club, Kungfu, Champion Pizza, Dingdong Maicai, and Lenovo Lecoo. In addition, Dada launched the Dada autonomous delivery open platform, which has been adopted by 7 Fresh and Yonghui Superstores to normalize the scalable use of unmanned delivery vehicles. Leveraging the on-demand orders, operational systems and order dispatching capability, the open platform aims to promote and accelerate the application of unmanned delivery in the on-demand retail industry.

Dada warehousing-picking-delivery service significantly shortens the delivery time when an order is placed online, and ensures the quality of item picking, bringing better shopping experience to Chinese consumers. Meanwhile, Dada's all-process capabilities solve the pain points of merchants in all aspects of on-demand retail. While improving efficient and stable order fulfillment, they reduce the cost of merchants. In particular, during the Grand Promotion events such as Double 11, Dada serves as a "stabilizer" to fulfil orders and a "booster" to drive online business growth for merchants.

The upgrade of all-process capabilities in "warehousing-picking-delivery" services marks a new milestone for Dada Now, in establishing a comprehensives service ecosystem in on-demand order fulfillment sector. "Dada Now has gained rich resources and experience in the entire processes of warehousing, picking and delivery over the past years. In the future, we will continue to innovate and better empower the retail and logistics industry," said Jun Yang.

