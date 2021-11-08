DDC Enterprise Limited and Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited Announce Initial Filing of Preliminary Proxy Statement in Connection with Proposed Business Combination

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DDC Enterprise Limited (the "Company" or "DDC"), a digital publisher and merchandising company that owns and operates the brand DayDayCook, and Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited ("Ace") (Nasdaq: ACBA, ACBAU, ACBAW), a special purpose acquisition company ("SPAC"), announced today that Ace has filed a preliminary proxy statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") in connection with the previously announced business combination transaction between DDC and Ace (the "Business Combination").

While the information in the filed preliminary proxy statement is subject to change, it provides important information about Ace's proposed Business Combination with DDC. Ace currently anticipates holding a shareholder meeting with respect to the transactions contemplated by the Business Combination in the fourth quarter of 2021.

As previously announced on August 25, 2021, upon the closing of the transactions contemplated by the Business Combination, the parties plan to remain Nasdaq-listed under a new ticker symbol. As part of the agreement, DDC will keep its highly experienced management team in place, which is led by Norma Chu, DDC's Founder and CEO, and will spearhead the Company's strategic transformation. As part of the transaction, DDC and Ace will aim to raise private investment in public equity (PIPE) of approximately US$30-40 million, which will be used to fund DDC's growth plans.

DDC – A Leader in Food Innovation

Founded in 2012, DDC is a digital publisher and merchandising company that owns and operates the brand DayDayCook, which is currently one of the leading content-driven lifestyle brands for young food lovers located in Asian markets.

DDC has launched ready-to-heat (RTH), ready-to-cook (RTC) and plant-based food products, which bring convenience and quality food products to the young food lovers. DDC, together with its subsidiaries (the "Group"), builds brand recognition through culinary and lifestyle content across major social media and e-commerce platforms to promote its products, which, in the aggregate, has resulted in over 3 billion video views and more than 10 million orders worldwide.

As of the second fiscal quarter of 2021, DDC has had 60 million active viewers and 3.4 million paid customers. Of the 60 million active viewers, approximately 85% are Generation Z, 75% are from non-tier 1 cities in China, and 62% are female. The average age of a viewer engaging with DDC's products or marketplace is under 30 years old. DDC also has a content library with more than 473,000 minutes of in-house created content. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 ("H1 2021"), DDC achieved RMB 88.1 million (or approximately USD 13.6 million) in revenue. DDC has and continues to focus on improving the overall cost structure of the business. As a result, for H1 2021, its gross profit margin was 21.6% (versus 15.7% for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020).

Independent Directors and Advisor

In addition, DDC announced today the appointment of three new Independent Directors to its Board of Directors: Conor Chia-Hung Yang, Matthew Gene Mouw, and Sam Shih. In addition, DDC appointed a new advisor, Dr. Malik Sadiq, to its Advisory Board.

DDC Founder and CEO, Norma Chu, commented, "Conor, Matthew, Sam, and Malik are all experienced and respected veterans of this field who will be instrumental in propelling our company to the next level and unlocking additional growth opportunities as we shape DDC's future strategic direction. Each brings invaluable industry insights, product innovation, execution, and management excellence to our team and we look forward to benefitting from their collaboration."

Mr. Conor Chia-Hung Yang is an experienced CFO who has brought Chinese TMT companies to successful US listings. He is an experienced audit committee chair for a number of US listed companies, including EHang (Nasdaq: EH) and I-Mab (Nasdaq: IMAB). Mr. Yang is a co-founder of Black Fish Technology Group Limited ("Black Fish"), and served as its president from November 2017 to February 2021. Prior to joining Black Fish, Mr. Yang was the Chief Financial Officer of Tuniu Corporation (Nasdaq: TOUR) from January 2013 to November 2017.

Mr. Sam Shih has more than 30 years of corporate experience in China and Asia Pacific regions, having extensive experience with PepsiCo Inc. ("PepsiCo") and Redbull. Mr. Shih is currently a partner and Chief Operating Officer of OYO Hotel Company, an unicorn start-up backed by Softbank in China since 2018. Mr. Shih started his career and spent over two decades with PepsiCo. During his tenure with PepsiCo, he held various senior positions, such as Chief Executive Officer of PepsiCo Investment (China) Limited, and Vice President of Pepsi Beverage Business in China.

Mr. Matthew Gene Mouw has accumulated extensive experience in general management, sales & marketing, international expansion, and M&A with global food brands during his career. Mr. Mouw served as Regional President Asia, Africa and Australia for Barilla SpA from March 2011 to December 2015. Prior to that, Mr. Mouw held various senior positions at Groupe Danone, including General Manager for Danone SA in China, General Representative of Robust China Co., Ltd., General Manager of Danone (Health Mineral Water) and General Manager of Danone (Home and Delivery) from September 2000 to September 2010.

Dr. Malik Sadiq has more than 25 years of experience in the food and strategy consulting industry across China, India, and the US. Dr. Sadiq is currently the Chief Operating Officer of LIVEKINDLY Co. ("LIVEKINDLY"). Prior to his role with LIVEKINDLY, Dr. Sadiq worked in Tyson Foods, holding several senior management positions since May 2007, including CEO India, COO China, and Head of Global Sourcing and Business Optimization. Dr. Sadiq also served as the Vice President of Consumer Practice at Hitachi Consulting from July 2002 to May 2006. Dr Sadiq holds a Master of Science in Industrial Engineering and a PHD in industrial Engineering from University of Arkansas.

About DDC

DDC is a private company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands in 2012, which started its business in Hong Kong and expanded its business to Shanghai, PRC in 2015, whereupon it registered by the way of continuation in the Cayman Islands in the same year. The Group is a digital publisher and merchandiser for Asian cooking based in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The Group mainly runs the leading content-driven lifestyle brand, DayDayCook, for young food lovers who are seeking quality food and convenience from ready-to-heat (RTH), ready-to-cook (RTC) and plant-based food products. An omni-channel approach is adopted by the Group to promote and sell their products, including online, offline and social commerce channels. The Group also continuously builds brand recognition and fan base through online video contents, such as recipe video, product evaluation, live streaming and advertising videos.

About Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited

Ace is a British Virgin Islands company incorporated as a blank check company for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

