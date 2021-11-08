The Definitive Guide To Integrated Care -- Exclusive White Paper Released By OPEN MINDS, Sponsored By Netsmart

GETTYSBURG, Pa., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "In order to achieve and maintain quality and effective healthcare services, providers must leverage an integrated care model and technology platform that allows them to see the entire picture of an individual's health journey", so says Neal Tilghman, Director of Integrated Care Services for Netsmart. Netsmart has published " The Definitive Guide To Integrated Care " to help providers develop a solid integrated care strategy, prove their organization's value in delivering physical and behavioral health outcomes, and become a preferred partner for other providers and health plans.

Implementing an integrated, data-driven technology platform that works across the care continuum prevents health information from becoming siloed and enables providers to effectively and holistically serve those in their care. "Research shows that integrated care models can drastically reduce the amount of administrative burden and overhead placed on practitioners. In today's world, where the need for caregivers is critical, connected care is more important than ever to drive better outcomes for providers and those they serve."

David Strocchia, SVP and Managing Director, Human Services

Netsmart offers the free download to " The Definitive Guide To Integrated Care ," to all OPEN MINDS readers. To download this white paper and learn various approaches to meeting the needs of underserved populations, addressing social determinants of health, and positively impacting outcomes and revenue through integrated care, please click here .

About Netsmart

Netsmart, a leading provider of Software as a Service (SaaS) technology and services solutions, designs, builds and delivers electronic health records (EHRs), health information exchanges (HIEs), analytics and telehealth solutions and services that are powerful, intuitive and easy-to-use. Our platform provides accurate, up-to-date information that is easily accessible to care team members in the human services and post-acute care (which is comprised of home care and hospice and senior living) markets. We make the complex simple and personalized so our clients can concentrate on what they do best: provide services and treatment that support whole-person care.

By leveraging the powerful Netsmart network, care providers can seamlessly and securely integrate information across communities, collaborate on the most effective treatments and improve outcomes for those in their care. Our streamlined systems and personalized workflows put relevant information at the fingertips of users when and where they need it.

For more than 50 years, Netsmart has been committed to providing a common platform to integrate care. SIMPLE. PERSONAL. POWERFUL. Our more than 2,400 associates work hand-in-hand with our 680,000+ users at our clients across the U.S. to develop and deploy technology that automates and coordinates everything from clinical to financial to administrative. Learn more about how Netsmart is changing the face of healthcare today. Visit www.ntst.com , call 1-800-472-5509, follow us on our CareThreads Blog , LinkedIn and Twitter , like us on Facebook or visit us on YouTube . Netsmart is pleased to support the EveryDayMatters® Foundation , which was established for behavioral health, care at home, senior living and social services organizations to learn from each other and share their causes and stories.

About OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in health and human services for people with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we've helped organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies, and regulations. Learn more at www.openminds.com .

