Foot Locker And Designer Don C Launch Lifestyle Brand - All City By Just Don Basketball-Inspired Collection Developed Exclusively For Foot Locker to Launch In-Store and Online

CHICAGO, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Foot Locker announced the launch of All City by Just Don - a lifestyle brand created with Don C rooted in basketball and sneaker culture that is inspired by the spirit of community. Don C has been a part of the cultural vanguard for decades as a music executive, fashion designer, sneaker collaborator and brand storyteller.

"I'm excited to partner with Foot Locker in the creation of All City. Their proactive commitment to lifting up the Black community is something I wanted to be a part of," explained Don C. "With everything I've ever created, my inspiration has been from the Chicago neighborhoods I grew up in. As a designer, I want to lead the conversation and push the boundaries where my story intersects with fashion, travel and the real people who inspire me every day."

All City by Just Don merges luxury fabrics and modern streetwear with a vintage aesthetic, with the first collection featuring hoodies, t-shirts, mesh shorts and matching track pants and jackets.

The All City by Just Don fall 2021 collection drops at 9 am CT / 10 am ET on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, and features apparel ranging from $55 to $150 USD. All pieces will be available in sizes S through XXL both online and at select Foot Locker locations across the United States and Canada.

To mark the drop of the first collection, Don C and Foot Locker will host a series of creative summits in key markets across the US and Canada including Chicago, New York, Toronto and Los Angeles.

"Like Foot Locker, Don C is deeply committed to the young, diverse communities we serve," said Bryon Milburn, Senior Vice President, General Manager, Foot Locker. "He is at the forefront of modern culture and fashion, and by lending his taste, care and craft to the All City by Just Don line at Foot Locker, we're able to further connect to the next generation of streetwear enthusiasts."

Coming off the heels of the successful launch of LCKR by Foot Locker, a new elevated basics brand, All City by Just Don represents the latest iteration of a premium, accessible collection that is continuing to power the controlled brand strategy at Foot Locker.

In June 2020, Foot Locker, Inc. announced its new Leading Education & Economic Development (LEED) initiative, a $200 million five-year commitment to support the Black community through economic development and education.

About Foot Locker, Inc.:

Foot Locker, Inc. leads the celebration of sneaker and youth culture around the globe through a portfolio of brands including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep. With approximately 3,000 retail stores in 28 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, as well as websites and mobile apps, the Company's purpose is to inspire and empower youth culture around the world, by fueling a shared passion for self-expression and creating unrivaled experiences at the heart of the global sneaker community. Foot Locker, Inc. has its corporate headquarters in New York.

