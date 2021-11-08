Former NFL Athlete Derek West Brings Over 20 Years of Sales Experience In Sports Nutrition and Wellness Industries Fostering Strong Relationships With Wal-Mart, Costco, and More

Plant-Based Nutrition Brand PlantFuel Taps Derek West As VP Of Sales Former NFL Athlete Derek West Brings Over 20 Years of Sales Experience In Sports Nutrition and Wellness Industries Fostering Strong Relationships With Wal-Mart, Costco, and More

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PlantFuel Life Inc. (CSE: FUEL) (OTC: PLFLF) (FSE: BR1B) ("PlantFuel" or the "Company") the scientifically focused plant-based wellness company, today announced former NFL player Derek West as its newly appointed Vice President of Sales. West will be responsible for building out the overall mass channel strategy and pipeline for PlantFuel.

"Brad has been incredibly successful in this sector and with my added experience, I think we can be unstoppable in paving the way for quality plant-based supplements that truly perform," said Derek West. "PlantFuel recently had an incredible launch with GNC and now we have to take that momentum and scale it to a global audience."

After playing for the NFL for five years, Derek left the NFL and has been involved in the Sports Nutrition and Fitness industries for the past 21 years. Working for a variety of companies including MusclePharm, EAS, Europa Sports, TruWomen, and Peels, Derek has predominantly been involved in the roles of Sales and Marketing. He has been instrumental in assisting companies to expand their products from the key Specialty channels to the Mass markets.

Over the course of his career, Derek has established strong relationships with top global retailers such as, Wal-Mart, Costco, Walgreens, 7-11, Vitamin Shoppe, and Kroger, managing over 100's of millions of dollars in retail sales. He also served as a category captain at major sporting goods franchises including Bally Total Fitness, The Sports Authority, and Dicks Sporting Goods. As PlantFuel's Vice President of Sales, West will develop a strategic FDM (Food, Drug, Mass) sales strategy with the help of his well-established industry connections to expand PlantFuel's retail footprint globally.

"We have an incredible team of top experts in the industry, now strengthened with the addition of Mr. West," said Brad Pyatt, Chief Executive Officer of PlantFuel. "We are confident we have the right team in place to win in the growing Plant-based sports nutrition performance sector."

About PlantFuel Life Inc.

PlantFuel Life Inc is a scientifically focused plant-based wellness company managed by a group of successful entrepreneurs who have extensive experience in the areas of consumer packaged goods, manufacturing, logistics, and distribution. FUEL is a CPG life science company focused on the plant-based foods and supplements industry. https://plantfuel.com/

