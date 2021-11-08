Rebuy Joins Shopify Plus Certified App Program With Unequaled Classification and Smart Cart Solution

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebuy , a no-code omnichannel personalization platform for ecommerce brands on Shopify, today announced it has been selected by Shopify Plus to join the Certified App Partner program.

Rebuy offers personalization, marketing, and retention services, plus white-glove support and a custom shopping cart.

Rebuy's unique suite of ecommerce offerings placed the company into three service categories including Conversion Optimization, Personalization, and Upsell and Checkout Conversion—a first-of-its-kind combination among Certified App Partners on Shopify (NYSE: SHOP). Unlike other options, Rebuy offers a full suite of personalization, marketing, and retention services, plus white-glove support and a custom shopping cart.

"The Shopify Plus Certified App program is designed to meet the advanced requirements of the world's fastest-growing brands," says Shopify's Mark Bergen, VP of Revenue. "We're happy to welcome Rebuy to the program, bringing their insight and experience to the Plus merchant community."

"This certification marks a major milestone and reflects Rebuy's high standards of quality and service," noted Rebuy Co-Founder John Erck. "We are proud to be recognized by Shopify as a trusted technology partner with the capability to help merchants dramatically accelerate their growth."

Smart Cart™, an intelligent all-in-one shopping cart replacement designed exclusively for Shopify and released earlier this year, solves key challenges for merchants at a critical point in the buyer's journey. Combining cutting-edge cart technology with best practices learned from helping thousands of merchants grow, Smart Cart helps merchants increase customer lifetime value (LTV) and average order value (AOV) while instantly improving the shopping experience.

Benjamin Nutt, Ecommerce Manager at Kion, a Shopify Plus merchant and provider of health supplements and functional foods, shares the results his team is enjoying thanks to Rebuy:

"When we implemented Rebuy, we saw a spike in sales right out of the gate. And it didn't go away. Our conversion rate increased by 86% and our average order value increased by 19%. Rebuy has become our platform of comparison when we consider adding new pieces to our tech stack."

"Rebuy's Smart Cart has been a game changer for our online store," adds Matt Kanfer, Ecommerce Specialist at Kion. "Its seamless integration and endless customization have allowed us to boost AOV and conversion rate while also offering a more streamlined user experience."

The Shopify Plus Certified App program is a cohort of industry-leading apps that solve the complex challenges unique to Shopify Plus merchants. Shopify Plus Certified Apps are fully vetted and provide a level of product quality, service, performance, privacy, and support that meets Shopify's high standards.

To bolster Rebuy's team of innovators and bring its revolutionary platform to more Shopify merchants who want to grow, the company announced the appointment of Nick Hein as director of sales.

For more on how Rebuy benefits Shopify Plus customers visit https://rebuyengine.com/shopify-plus.

About Rebuy

Founded by two developers-brothers in 2017, Rebuy empowers Shopify stores of all sizes to offer personalized shopping experiences designed to increase conversions, boost average order value (AOV), and retain more customers using data-driven upsells, cross-sells, and post-purchase follow-ups. Trusted by thousands of top retailers worldwide including Something Navy, Fanjoy, and Primal Kitchen, Rebuy's powerful technology is redefining data-powered shopping experiences.

