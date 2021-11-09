Cloudera Addresses Executive Order on Improving U.S. Cybersecurity with Data Analytics <legend role="h2">CDP offers federal agencies a platform-based approach to strengthen their response to cyberthreats</legend>

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudera, the enterprise data cloud company, today announced Cloudera Data Platform capabilities available to help federal agencies meet requirements of the Biden Administration's Executive Order on improving the Nation's cybersecurity. Cloudera is committed to supporting the federal government in adhering to this executive order with the company's technology and special government rates.

The executive order advocates for bold progress on detecting and remediating breaches, enhancing supply chain security and removing barriers to the sharing of threat information. To achieve this goal, federal agencies require a data platform that is open and multi-functional, works across any cloud environment, and ensures data is secured and governed across the full data lifecycle.

"Data is integral to the federal government's efforts to modernize its cybersecurity," said Carolyn Duby, Field CTO and cybersecurity lead at Cloudera. "When agencies have all the information they need in one place, they boost their ability to hunt for and mitigate threats, rather than just respond to them."

Cloudera Data Platform (CDP) is a simple, effective solution that combines real-time threat detection with massive, long-term data storage, powered by sophisticated artificial intelligence and machine learning. Key capabilities and features include:

Hybrid and Multi-cloud – Delivers the same data management capabilities across all major public clouds and private cloud environments.

Data Security and Governance with Shared Data Experience (SDX) – Provides federal agencies command and control over all their data with a single control pane to secure, govern, and track data lineage across all clouds and data centers.

Enterprise Scale Log File Analysis – Provides continuous monitoring and analysis for vast amounts of log file data, including recent and historic data, for better anomaly detection.

Edge to AI Analytics – Delivers complete data visibility to expedite detection, investigate and respond to advanced persistent threats.

Powered by Open Source Technology – Helps to free federal agencies from vendor lock-in and proprietary formats and technologies.

Cyber Tool Optimization – Enables better cyber tool performance with new SOAR and no-code low-code integrations.

