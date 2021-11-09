Gotcha Covered opens new location in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered, a leader in custom window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada, is expanding its services in the Florida market with the recent opening of the new Santa Rosa Beach center.

Erin Stojmenovic, pictured, is the owner of Gotcha Covered of Santa Rosa Beach.

The new home-based center is owned and operated by Erin Stojmenovic. With an end-to-end consultative approach, this business will provide the best in soft and hard window treatments to homeowners in Walton, Okaloosa and Bay Counties while offering a variety of blinds, draperies, smart solutions and much more. Some areas of note in those counties include Santa Rosa Beach, Destin and Panama City.

"At Gotcha Covered, we take choosing our franchisees very seriously in an effort to continue building a positive and productive culture throughout our system," said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. "Erin showcased all the factors that we look for in a franchisee. She is hardworking, dedicated and brings a positive attitude to the franchise. We know she will represent the Gotcha Covered brand with the utmost respect and provide the Walton, Okaloosa and Bay areas with high-quality consultative services."

Originally an owner of three real estate companies with her husband, Stojmenovic decided to move out of the real estate business and into the window treatment industry. She first learned of Gotcha Covered at a grocery co-op event in Minneapolis. Gotcha Covered was a sponsor at the event.

"I had never heard of Gotcha Covered before that event, so I decided to do my due diligence and look them up online," said Stojmenovic. "I loved their marketing and thought it would be a great opportunity in Santa Rosa Beach because of all the new construction. I also thought it would be complementary to my background due to my connections in the real estate industry.

"Gotcha Covered was the perfect franchise for me. Real estate and window treatments are like cousins with window treatments being more fun and creative. The freedom, creativity and amazing franchisee support have helped make my time as a franchisee amazing."

Stojmenovic's vision is to have a storefront with two to three employees in the coming years while partnering with builders, interior designers and local businesses to maximize the center's potential.

Adding 27 new franchise locations in 2020, Gotcha Covered currently has over 120 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.

For more information or to find your local Gotcha Covered consultant, visit https://www.gotchacovered.com.

About Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered is a leader in custom soft and hard window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada. Flying under their Gotcha Covered flag since 2009, they offer custom window treatments including blinds, draperies, shutters and much more. They offer end-to-end consultation with the customer's specific needs and goals in mind. The company currently has over 120 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gotcha Covered